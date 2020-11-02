Despite a long period of slumping oil prices, Exxon Mobil (XOM) only appears to cut spending when forced by the market. The biggest issue with the oil sector is a constant desire to invest capital in new production projects regardless of fundamentals in the sector. My investment thesis is more constructive on the stock following the slump into the low $30s, but Exxon Mobil still needs to show a willingness to solve old issues around production growth and asset sales to support a large dividend.

Image Source: Exxon Mobil website

Damaging Production

Exxon Mobil reported a third straight quarter of losses, but the most damaging number was the company still managing to increase production. While energy companies clearly have to invest in production assets based on long term market fundamentals, the sector has constantly failed to derive solutions to take production off line when prices collapse like the current environment.

For Q3, Exxon Mobil sequentially increased production to 3,672 Koebd despite slight government mandated curtailments that limited production of 20 Koebd. The company managed to recover economic curtailments and project related growth to boost quarterly production by 210 Koebd. At a time when more oil supplies aren't needed, the energy giant managed to overachieve.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q3'20 presentation

The Permian is a prime example of where the sector is struggling the most. Exxon Mobil suggests efficiency has improved dramatically from 2019 despite a 35% cut in capex. The forecast for 2021 is higher production on lower capex as drilling and completion costs are reduced at least 20%.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q3'20 presentation

The one number that appeared good news for investors is that Exxon Mobil finally decided to completely slash the capital spending budget. The energy giant slashed the 2021 outlook for capex to between $16 billion to $19 billion, but a lot of the declines appear entirely from the above lower costs where the energy giant still grows production.

For Q3, cash flows from operating activities were $4.4 billion while capital spending was slashed to $3.8 billion. Exxon Mobil finally earned more from operations than the company spent on growing future production.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q3'20 presentation

In total, the company spent $1.3 billion less on capex than the linked quarter reducing the annualized capital spending rate to $15.2 billion. Exxon Mobil does forecast 2021 capex actually rising above this annualized rate to between $16 billion to $19 billion. The key is the capex amount is reduced from the recent target of $23 billion and down nearly 50% from the original $33 billion target for 2020.

Despite all of these spending cuts, the energy giant still hasn't solved how to pay the quarterly dividend distribution of $3.7 billion. Exxon Mobil is nowhere close to covering the dividend payment while capex going forward will rise back up to at least $4.0 billion per quarter.

Unless the company is willing to cut the dividend, Exxon Mobil needs to cut capex or sell assets. The energy giant likely needs to make a combination of moves in order to maintain the dividend.

In such a scenario, the industry has to prepare for lower oil prices. Exxon Mobil has long forecast prices to rise despite a relentless move to increase drilling efficiencies and reduce costs. The industry doesn't appear to understand that more production just equates to lower energy prices. Being too efficient and finding too much oil isn't the greatest outcome for prices. The sector has a fine line between improvements that enhance value and those that destroy value.

Dividend Obsession

While the stock appears more attractive in the low $30s with a dividend yield of nearly 11%, Exxon Mobil hasn't solved how to create long-term value for shareholders. Even with an improved financial picture from cutting spending, the oil industry has tons of issues with ESG investing.

Contributor Winds Research outlined all of the issues with investment funds moving away from areas such as oil exploration and production and into investments supportive of environmental friendly and sustainable energy. In just Q2, ESG investing attracted $71.1 billion in investment funds that won't invest in the oil sector.

Despite all of these headwinds, Exxon Mobil continues on a destructive path of paying dividend not supported by cash flows while not investing in sustainable and environmentally friendly businesses. SVP Andrew Singer made this comment on the Q3 earnings call about capital allocation plans and growing the dividend over time:

In the short term, you've seen adjustments in our capital allocation, but our long-term capital allocation priorities remain unchanged; investing at advantaged projects, maintaining a strong balance sheet and paying a reliable and growing dividend.

The company appears confident in growing the dividend while keeping debt levels flat. Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov predicts Exxon Mobil needing WTI crude prices to average ~$50/bbl for the energy giant to manage the dividend payout. Oil has a long way to go in order to reach those prices.

The problem for dividend investors is the payout isn't rewarding when the amount only contributes to growing net debt. The stock has collapsed the last couple of years as debt has risen and Exxon Mobil doesn't appear set to alter this equation anytime soon with oil prices so low.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil still hasn't solved problems hurting the stock for years now. The company is only cutting spending in line with reduced drilling and completion costs versus actually reducing output in the face of lower energy prices. My view on the stock is more Neutral considering Exxon Mobil trades near the multi-year lows, but the stock isn't likely to generate attractive shareholder returns until the company solves these ongoing problems.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.