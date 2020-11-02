Housing Market Overview For October 2020

The housing market is at its strongest levels in over five years.

There is no investment thesis for this article, as its focus is purely on economic data. However, as economist Edward Leamer observed, housing is the business cycle, meaning that a healthy housing sector is an indication of a growing economy.

Let's start with the cost of funds:

Earlier this year, the Fed lowered rates to 25 basis points. Mortgage rates - which are tied to the treasury market - followed suit. 15-year (left) and 30-year (right) mortgage rates are now at their lowest levels in five years.

This has supported demand. New home sales continue to grow:

Sales of new single-family houses in September 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 959,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 3.5 percent (±19.9 percent)* below the revised August rate of 994,000, but is 32.1 percent (±28.8 percent) above the September 2019 estimate of 726,000.

Here's a chart of the data:

While they decreased M/M, they are still up Y/Y.

Sales growth is regionalized:

Sales in the Northeast (upper left) have dropped back to their pre-pandemic levels. Midwest sales (upper right) have returned to the upper range of their pre-pandemic activity. Sales in the South (lower left) and West (lower right) are near five-year highs.

Existing home sales - which account for about 90% of the housing market - are still growing at a strong rate:

Existing-home sales grew for the fourth consecutive month in September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.54 million – up 9.4% from the prior month and nearly 21% from one year ago.

Here's a chart of the data:

Existing home sales are now at their highest level in a year.

In comparison to new home sales (see above), all US regions are witnessing strong existing home sales growth:

Sales in the Northeast (upper left), Midwest (upper right), South (lower left) and West (lower right) are all at 1-year highs.

Increased activity has dented supply:

The inventory of new homes (left) is near a 5-year low, while total existing homes for sale (right) are at a 1-year low.

Low inventory and strong demand cause rising prices:

The pace of price increases is increasing.

Finally, homebuilders are bullish:

In a strong signal that housing is leading the economic recovery, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased five points to hit an all-time high of 83 in September, according to the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today. The previous highest reading of 78 in the 35-year history of the series was set last month and also matched in December 1998.

All of this data is the main reason the NAHB's Housing Market Index is at 9-year high:

Expect this trend to continue largely due to the low cost of credit. While activity may slow, it's doubtful that it will drop meaningfully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.