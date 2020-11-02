Epsilon Energy (EPSN) is a company that was formerly listed and domiciled in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since the main business is in Pennsylvania, the company has made the choice to "move" to the United States. The company has always reported in United States dollars and the material amount of business is in Pennsylvania. But now the accounting going forward will conform to other industry companies in the United States. This will make comparisons easier for investors.

Epsilon Energy is a debt-free company that typically drills a few wells each year. Management does not play the "roadshow" game to the extent of many competitors. Therefore, this company is unlikely to be an institutional darling anytime soon.

Stock Price Effect

The result is an unusually stable stock price:

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 30, 2020

The stock of this company did not take anywhere near as significant a price dive as did many in the industry. Furthermore, this stock was one of very few to recover its losses to pre-Covid levels promptly. The reason is that the few institutions that do hold stock did not bail out and follow the trend.

The bad news is that the steady growth exhibited by this company may take a while to attract attention from the market. Despite the weak pricing, the company still has made money over the last twelve months. That is an extremely rare accomplishment in an industry loaded with "lower of cost or market" ceiling impairment charges and other house cleaning measures.

Source: Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The current rate of production growth is substantial for the current year. It only takes a few new wells in an area with a large percentage of working interest for that large volume increase to occur. That growth rate helped to mitigate the sizable price decline shown above. The growth rate will slow this coming year as the total capital budget has been reduced to fund a (roughly) .19 total interest in new wells. Therefore production growth is likely to take "a breather" in the coming fiscal year.

Nonetheless, this company has grown production for years. A return to some normal pricing would unleash some impressive earnings power. As long as that production growth continues at a reasonable rate over time, then this stock will attract the attention of Mr. Market at some point in the future. Now with natural gas prices rising (even if erratically), this small player may produce an impressive return.

Patience here is required as no one can really predict when Mr. Market would notice this small company. Until the "big buyer" attention has occurred, the stock will very likely continue to trade in the current range. For that reason, potential investors are advised to consider reading all the company filings and presentations, as well as understanding that wait time for market attention can be substantial with smaller companies.

Source: Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Cash flow held up remarkably well in the six-month period compared to the previous fiscal year. Some of this is due to the hedging program as well as the higher production levels. But costs must still be low enough to generate cash flow. Clearly, the costs here are among the best of the Marcellus natural gas producers.

The balance sheet is debt-free therefore, the company simply deposits the cash into the checking account and waits out weak pricing periods and the uncertainty of the current situation. Epsilon Energy does not operate its own properties. Therefore, the strong balance sheet is essential.

The company did do a cash tender offer to retire about 2.3 million shares. This is one of very few companies to repurchase shares at or near an industry bottom. Many competitors stopped repurchasing shares due to the uncertainty introduced by the coronavirus demand destruction. But this debt-free company has no such fears.

Source: Epsilon Energy August 2020, Investor Presentation

This company also owns a significant amount of a midstream operation. That midstream operation assures a steady cash flow when selling prices are weak. Midstream companies frequently have long-term contracts that contain a minimum take-or-pay clause to assure a floor in the cash flow during times like the current.

Therefore, this company like Antero Resources (AR), which owns a fair amount of Antero Midstream (AM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) which owns Rattler Midstream (RTLR) has less volatile earnings due to the presence of that midstream contribution. The diversification into midstream is a competitive advantage or even a competitive moat as that midstream cash flow will likely provide the cash to "jump-start" the operating activities when natural gas prices recover.

The Future

Here is one estimate of the future. These estimates or forecast change quickly so it needs to be examined with that caveat in mind.

Source: Epsilon Energy August 2020, Investor Presentation

The key is that the balance sheet is strong enough to ensure that this company will make through any unexpected industry challenges. Rig counts and well completions are now well off their high. In addition, the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus demand destruction may delay the increase in drilling activity that normally accompanies any price recovery. There could also be some time needed to repair some balance sheets that became leveraged due to the lack of cash flow from low commodity prices.

Source: Epsilon Energy August 2020, Investor Presentation

This company and the industry is proceeding cautiously. A decent hedging program should enable long-term growth even if the production growth in 2021 is on the lackluster side. As shown above, the returns on wells drilled is reasonable. This is one of very few companies that can fund increasing operations activity out of cash flow and the cash balance on the balance sheet.

Even if some debt was necessary, the balance sheet clearly has the capacity for a substantial increase in debt. Given the history of this management, long-term debt at any time in the future is unlikely to make a balance sheet appearance.

Summary

Epsilon Energy is a company with a debt-free balance sheet that does not operate its wells. The company generally participates in a few wells each year and then basically sits back to enjoy the cash flow. The current price is likely to be around for a while. However, when this stock does catch the attention of Mr. Market, there is likely to be a substantial change in the current price in the future. The timing of that valuation change is unknown therefore, investors need to be patient.

In the meantime, the risk of a stock price decline is very low due to the lack of institutional involvement. Those institutions that do purchase this stock appear to be clearly hanging on for the long term. Any purchases should be made with limit orders and some patience.

Management did purchase some leases in the Scoop-Stack area a while back. But the current environment renders that area fairly useless. At some point, there will probably be a management revisit of those leases for their future potential. The Marcellus leases are expected to be the primary cash flow and profits contributor for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own AM AR RTLR FANG