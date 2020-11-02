As can be seen in the following chart, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has taken a hit over the last month with shares continuing to pullback from recent highs.

It is my belief that buying GLD at these levels is a good play. Not only are the fundamentals for gold sound, but also GLD’s methodology is favored versus several alternative gold-tracking rivals.

About GLD

Within the gold space, GLD is essentially the king gold ETF. What I mean by this is that if you were to look at a list of the most active and liquid gold funds, GLD takes the top of the leaderboards with over $77 billion in assets under management. Not does GLD command the top of the board, but it more than doubles the runner up ETF in terms of AUM.

One of the main benefits of holding GLD is its physical gold holding mechanism. What I mean by this is that across the gold ETP space, there are generally two approaches: funds which hold physical gold in vaults around the world or funds which are holding gold futures. Since GLD is holding physical gold, investors are benefiting from the lack of roll-yield issues associated with futures.

The basic idea behind roll yield is that in the futures market, futures prices eventually converge to be the spot price at or around the time of expiry. Here’s the current gold futures curve to help explain this concept.

The above chart shows what is called “contango” or futures prices which increase in value along the curve. To understand the concept of roll yield: for argument’s sake, let’s say that gold prices were to be unchanged for several months. If the spot price of gold were to be unchanged for several months, as time progresses, the gold prices along the curve would slowly roll down towards the spot price of the commodity. This means that if you were holding a gold futures contract, you would be losing value since the futures contract you are holding would be declining in value until ultimately covering with the spot price of gold.

At present, the most recent gold futures curve is implying that investors in gold futures are losing about 1.5-2% per year. In other words, the futures curve increases in value at around this rate. This increase in value is closely correlated to borrowing costs as well as storage costs of the commodity – if gold futures were to step out of line with the borrowing cost available to physical storage players, then a trader could buy the physical commodity on borrowed capital and enter into a futures contract for delivery at a later date. This “cost of carry” is what keeps the gold curve fairly consistently priced and what leads to the roll yield costs noted above.

This is the key benefit of holding GLD – since it is holding physical gold, investors do not need to worry about roll yield costs which means that its overall return will be closely correlated to the changes in the price gold.

The detriment to GLD specifically is its expense ratio. At the time of writing, GLD’s expenses clock in at 0.40% per year. This is fairly high compared to alternative fund like IUA, which currently has a 0.25% expense ratio. However, given the strong liquidity of GLD, it is likely the better choice for active traders in that you could move substantial size in this fund without moving the market and trades will see less slippage.

Gold Markets

All this said, I believe that GLD is likely going to rally over the coming year due to the fundamentals at work in the gold markets. Specifically, I’ve calculated a few studies which demonstrate that now is a strong time to buy gold and that GLD is likely going to rally in the coming months.

The first study which I’m relying on at this time is the clear correlation between pops in the VIX and future changes in the price of gold.

As most readers know, the VIX is considered the “fear index” for equity investors. It is calculated from a basket of options on the S&P 500 and the VIX tends to rise when the S&P 500 falls.

The reason why it’s important to keep an eye on the VIX is that it potentially signals asset rotations by investors. For example, when the stock market is falling and fear is rising, investors tend to park capital in safe assets like gold. This asset rotation isn’t immediate and tends to play out over the course of several months, as can be seen in the prior chart.

The recent leg down in the S&P 500 has resulted in the fear index leaping up to around 38.

If you scroll up to the first chart showing the correlations between the VIX and future changes in gold, then you can see that the data is strongly bullish at this time. For example, since 1991, when we have seen the VIX around the same territory in which it currently sits, gold has on average rallied by 20% over the next year.

It is important to remember that when we talk about an average, there have been data points above and beneath this figure and that 20% just represents the mean value of all prior data points. However, I believe when we look deeper into the data, the probabilities become more bullish.

For example, historically speaking, when we’ve seen the VIX sitting around this level, gold has rallied in 80% of all following 12-month periods. And when gold rallied, it did so with an average gain of 27%. Conversely, when gold fell in the 12-months following a similar VIX movement, it only did so with an average drop of 9%. In other words, the numbers are quite stacked in the bulls’ favor at this point – from a historical perspective at least.

To take this idea further, here is a backtest of buying and holding gold for 12 months every time we get a VIX spike over 30.

This chart shows that we have only had a few such time periods as we have seen over the past week. But the times that we have seen a VIX-triggered entry into gold, the market has tended to perform strongly. It’s hard to tell from the above chart, but here’s the buy-and-hold comparison figure:

In my dataset, buying and holding gold for the past 50 years has resulted in an average monthly return of 0.75% with a standard deviation of monthly returns of 4.92%

This trading method has resulted in an average monthly return of 0.87% with a standard deviation of monthly returns of 1.27%

From a risk-adjusted standpoint, holding GLD at this point makes for a very solid trade in that historically speaking, holding after a VIX spike has tended to lead to very smooth returns. While the average monthly return isn’t tremendously increased, the reduction in the monthly standard deviation of returns suggests a fairly smooth next 12 months for GLD holders.

As an additional supportive factor for buying GLD at these levels, investors should also note the momentum seen in the commodity. For example, over the past 12-months, we have seen gold rally by a little less than 25%.

What this chart shows is the clear trend between past performance of gold and future performance of the commodity. That data suggests that gold investors tend to flock to the commodity after periods of strong performance which in turn propels the commodity higher in a virtuous cycle (until the end of the trend of course).

Using the last 50-years of data, we can say that now is a fairly strong time to buy gold due to its recent performance. For example, given that it’s rallied by a little less than 25%, history would say that on average the next 12-months may see a rally of around 19%. Similar to our prior study, this is just an average, but the data is strongly suggestive of further upside. For example, in 82% of prior instances of similar movements in gold, the commodity increased over the next year. And of these increases, the average upside movement was a gain of 27% with the average decline seen around 14% in the next year.

What these studies all suggest is that GLD is likely going to rally in the next year. Since it is holding the physical gold commodity and since it has strong liquidity, investors in the fund are likely going to earn a return which tracks the commodity very closely (net the expense ratio of course). Now is a strong time to buy the dip GLD.

Conclusion

GLD gives investors strong liquidity at the cost of a somewhat higher expense ratio compared to rival funds. Fear is high in the markets which historically correlates to gains in GLD. Gold momentum is positive and history suggests that this bullishness will carry forward.

