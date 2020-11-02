We think a moderately bullish view on the stock is warranted at present levels in an improving broader environment for oilfield and industrial markets.

Introduction

I last wrote on U.S. Silica Holdings, (SLCA) last May and struck an optimistic tone. My thought process was that the great slide in fracking would abate and SLCA would see a recovery. I went into a lot of detail about the nature of the frack sand business in that article and readers should refer to it for color on the broader industry.

Source

I was right about the industry bottoming as the chart below shows. Worth noting is the sensitivity of activity to the oil price. ~$40 is good. $35 doesn't cut it.

Chart by author, data Primary Vision

As the level of activity climbed, so did the stock price of SLCA. In fact I looked at this company for a write up last Summer, and decided at ~$5.00+ the opportunity had slipped by.

Then, of course, came the September Slide that has repriced the entire oil industry downward, and SLCA is back nearly to where it was in May. Investors so far are not rewarding the company with a significantly higher stock price. Their Q-3 report was pretty optimistic, so this situation may not tarry for long. In this article we will take the pulse of SLCA for investibility at its present level.

The thesis for SLCA

U.S. Silica Holdings is one of the leaders in the frac sand space. It has key contracts with major operators and pressure pumpers. It also supplies "last mile" technology known as "Sandbox." This is a differentiator and drives business to them.

SLCA

Additionally they have been penetrating non-oilfield markets for sand applications. This business is increasing and will drive improved profits and volumes, and reduce the impact associated with oilfield boom and bust cycles.

We recently published a bullish article on the leading fracker in U.S. shale operations, Liberty Oilfield Services, (LBRT). The bullish thesis for them is largely the same for SLCA, an increase in fracking will drive revenue and profits. SLCA has some additional levers to pull outside the oil and gas space as well.

Q-3 numbers

Total company revenue rose to $176.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $172.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, up 2% sequentially and down 51% from the third quarter of 2019. ISP revenue outpaced O&G revenue at $110 mm vs $66 mm. Total tonnage increased to 2.239 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 1.904 million tons sold in the second quarter of 2020. This was up 18% sequentially over the prior quarter.

The company pared losses in Q-3 to $14.0 million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with a net loss of $23.0 million.

Contribution margin of $73.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $61.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, up 20% sequentially and down 22% from the third quarter of 2019. A tribute to the higher quantities going to the ISP space.

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, up 26% sequentially and down 12% from the third quarter of 2019.

Across most financial measures the company improved significantly thanks in large part to relentless cost cutting. A recovery as noted in frac fleets was also a contributor. The bright spot in these numbers are the increasing volumes and contribution margins.

Liquidity

The company has $134 mm of cash and $49 mm available on their revolver. It is expecting a $40 mm tax refund related to the Cares Act in 2021. Most of their long term debt is in a $1.2 bn note to BNP Paribas with only $12.8 mm payment due through 2024. The principal must be paid or refinanced in mid-2025. It doesn't appear that the company faces a liquidity crisis that would short circuit the stock's recovery.

The catalysts for SLCA

Although the company is doing a good job entering new markets it is still highly leveraged to the oil and gas space. Growth in the stock is dependent on this recovery to initiate any further improvements in SLCA's stock price.

That said the company is making significant inroads in the industrial space for silica products. Bryan Shinn, CEO comments-

We are growing the ISP business, we have focused on increasing production capacity at flagship industrial facilities, including our state of the art Millen, Georgia plant, where we produce high margin products, including EverWhite Cristobalite and White Armor Cool Roof Granules. Commercialization of EverWhite, a key ingredient in quartz countertops in modern homes, is moving forward with major customers. During the quarter, we were also successful in additional trials for our blood plasma filtration product line and are awaiting production orders from key multinational biopharma customers. These products are examples from our industrial new product pipeline, which is valued at approximately $200 million and annual contribution margin at maturity. Source

The company has demonstrated the ability to grow this business in a fairly short period. The fact that volumes to ISP's now exceed O&G volumes makes a couple of points. The first is a comment on how far the frac space has fallen in an incredibly short period of time. The second is their strategy of diversification away from O&G appears sound, and it is fortunate they went down that path. Many O&G companies are attempting to do this same thing. I would be hard pressed to think of one doing it better.

Your takeaway

U.S. Silica has sold off as much as ~40% and rebounded only slightly thus far. With the cost cutting of ~$40 mm the company is positioned to be the low cost provider in this space. Bryan Shinn comments on the cost cutting efforts-

I'm pleased with the progress our teams continue to make on rationalizing cost through a variety of actions, including in-depth plant and department cost reductions, enhancing purchasing management, property tax reductions, and plant efficiency gains. We've already achieved nearly $40 million in targeted savings year-to-date from this important work. As a result of these and other efforts we believe that our operations are currently positioned at the lowest end of the cost curve in key markets such as the Permian.

Source

As noted a bet on SLCA is bet on the continued recovery in fracking. That is problematic as we have noted in the drop in frac spreads and put a caution on the comments from SLCA's management.

Bryan Shinn comments on expectations for fracking in Q-4

In oil and gas segment, we forecast a rise in fourth quarter volumes in the range of 20% to 30%, driven by an expected increase in completion activity as operators continue to draw down inventories of drilled but uncompleted wells.

Source

In order for the current expectations of shale production to gradually slow rather than drop sharply, either drilling must increase or DUC withdrawal must continue. In that light we think the current week's pull back is an anomaly and the rebound in frac spreads will continue as soon as WTI returns to ~$40. We are only one EIA-WPSR major drawdown report away from that scenario.

SLCA is trading at 7X EV/EBITDA on a one-year run rate currently. Nothing to write home about, but not in a danger zone either. I don't think this metric fairly captures the growth potential of this stock under improving industry conditions. It shouldn't be ignored either. If things don't go the company's way and that optimistic run rate is not realized, the ratio could go south rapidly, pulling the stock farther down accordingly.

We think a bullish viewpoint is warranted on this stock given the extreme over-sold state of the industry, its position in the market place and liquidity for the forseeable future. If volumes and EBITDA continue to improve margin expansion could see this stock's EBITDA multiple increase accordingly. A doubling isn't out of the question over the next year.

Investors with a moderate risk profile and a desire to bet on a rebound in fracking continuing into 2021 should put a sticky note on their bulletin board for SLCA. I should also state the obvious and note the ongoing Covid resurgence could put a spanner in the works for a quarter or two!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.