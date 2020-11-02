Leslie's (LESL) has seen a successful public offering which could have been expected as the pool and spas industry is a very predictable and steady growing business with large recurring revenue streams. This makes it a very interesting industry to operate within, as well as creates desirable investments, which is already reflected in the high valuations.

Play On Pools & Spas

Since 1963, Leslie's has delivered on consecutive revenue growth each year as it has manifested itself as a pure play in the care of pool and spas care and accessories. The company claims to have a network in this business 20 times larger than its second largest peer, with direct relationships to 11 million customers.

With more than 14 million pools and spas installed, there is not only just rapid growth in the category but also the increased installed base results in solid growth in non-discretionary spending as well. While the initial discretionary spend is high, the cost of maintenance is quite high as well, just like the actual labor of this maintenance. Despite the costs, Leslie's aims to actually help owners to spend less time on pool and spas maintenance.

Since the early 1960s, the company has seen solid and continued growth. With an employment base of 5,000 at nearly 1,000 locations and a rapidly growing online business as well, the company has grown to become a billion dollar business in this profitable niche segment.

Note that the business is not selling the pools or spas, yet it provides the tools and equipment for residential, professional and commercial customers. Maintenance is much needed as water quality quickly degrades, which not only poses a health issue but also results in (potential) equipment failure as well. With an average life span of 25 years, a pool owner spends on average about $1,000 per year on maintenance, creating a market with an estimated size of $11 billion in 2019.

On top of the long-term secular growth trend, driven by greater household wealth (at least in certain parts of the population), ironically, it has been COVID-19 which has provided a boom. Consumers are now forced to focus more on outdoor living, a healthier life, sanitization while they are moving from cities to urban areas.

This has resulted in a boom in installation and usage, as the impact (with exception to the sanitization impact) on maintenance demand has been much more modest of course. Nonetheless, the long-term track record is great as this secular growth play has seen revenues increase from about $300 million in 2000, to $928 million in 2019, with revenues comfortably seen above the billion mark this year. In fact, management projects revenues at $1.11 billion this year.

To get a clue on the actual products and service provided by the company, one has to think about chemicals, equipment, parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as water testing quality.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Leslie's, its underwriters and selling shareholders aimed to sell a combined 40 million shares at a preliminary price between $14 and $16 per share. In the end, demand was strong enough for the syndicate to hike the price to $17 per share as the 30 million shares offered by the company resulted in gross proceeds of $510 million at that level.

With a diluted share count of 186.6 million shares, the company supports a $3.17 billion equity valuation at the offer price. The company operates with $1.04 billion in net debt as of early October, as the proceeds from the IPO will cut net debt to roughly $550 million, leading to a $3.7 billion enterprise value.

So, what about the actual performance? I have briefly touched upon the sales numbers above. For the year 2018 (ending in September of that year), sales came in at $893 million with operating earnings totaling $115 million. Revenues grew modesty to $928 million in 2019 with operating earnings advancing to $122 million. For the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020 (ending June this year), sales were up 16% with actually some operating leverage displayed. With the company guiding for sales of around $1.11 billion this year, I have no doubt that operating earnings might come in around $150 million, as we have to recognize that part of this might be one-time boom.

With EBITDA seen around $183 million this year, leverage ratios come in exactly at 3 times, no big concern given the nature of the business. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on the net debt load, net interest expenses are seen at around $22 million. Pegging tax rates at 20%, I see earnings potential just above the $100 million mark, seeing earnings power at $0.55 per share.

Needless to say, the company is awarded a premium valuation here, with shares trading at 30-31 times pro-forma earnings at the offer price. This premium is even more the case after shares quickly rose to $21 in the first days of trading, pushing up earnings multiples to 38 times.

This is a bit too high for me, although the 4 times sales multiple seems somewhat reasonable. The discrepancy is largely the result of Leslie's operating margins being quite modest, given the nature of its services.

Where From Here?

The main concerns of me relate to the high valuations and in part competition and/or potential changes to the business model. While the business still seems largely insulated from e-commerce sales, that could certainly pick up as manufacturers of the pools themselves could make customized products for the equipment, making it harder to Leslie's to compete.

One big major player in the wider market is Pool (POOL) which has turned out to be a great long-term value creator, with shares having increased from $3 in 2000 to $350 at the moment of writing. Based on the recently reported third-quarter results, the company is set to do $3.7 billion or more in sales this year. The company has largely similar operating profit margins in the low double digits. With a $14 billion equity valuation, the company trades around 3.8 times sales and 43 times projected earnings, with both metrics largely in line with that of Leslie's. While shares of Pool have always traded at a premium, this has only increased this year.

Needless to say, this is a very steep value as well, although accompanied by an unparalleled track record which is simply very strong. Though, one can question how compelling the valuation is right here. I feel the same about Leslie's, which does not yet have such a great 25-year-old public track record (although a decent private track record). Still, I am not feeling any urge to jump onboard, although Pool tells us this can be a lucrative investment category.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.