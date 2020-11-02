Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

In our recent financial sector coverage, we have stated how low rates have weighed, and pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down. Loan loss provisions are a concern, given the economic woes and the potential inability of borrowers to repay their loans. Take a contrarian view and start to build positions in beaten-down names. That is our current investment advice, and we have to tell you that there are some good opportunities in the banks right now. We have been upping coverage of smaller regional banks of late, and we have identified Provident Financial Services (PFS) as a quality bank that is trading at a nice discount. The bank has just reported earnings, and in this column, we check in with this moderately-sized regional bank. The stock is still trading at a huge discount to book value at $13.57 a share, and we want to point out that the dividend has been maintained and is yielding 6.8%, and while the next few quarters will be tough on banks with low rates and the economy recovering, we have been urging buys in the space. The stock is a buy here at $13. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be looking for here.

Revenue strength boosted by an acquisition

On July 31, 2020, Provident Financial Services completed its acquisition of SB One Bancorp, which added $2.19 billion to total assets, $1.77 billion to loans, and $1.76 billion to deposits. Thanks to continued loan growth, deposit strength, and the acquisitions, the bank saw revenues continue to improve. In Q3, the company reported a top line that beat consensus estimates slightly, and rose from Q3 2019.

With the present quarter's revenues of $102.6 million, the company registered a 12% increase in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year. The $5 million beat was impressive, but given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong. This was a strong result, for an overall strong quarter. Let us dig deeper to understand why we like Provident Financial Services here.

Earnings performance

The bump in revenues year-over-year and a lower than expected loan loss provision from last year helped earnings. Net interest margin is solid as well. Provident Financial Services reported net income of $27.1 million, or $0.37 per share, which was a decrease of $0.12, or 25%, from the same quarter of 2019. This may spook some investors but it is important to note that this was much better than expected. What investors need to decide is if there will be an improvement from here or not. The market is pricing the stock as if it is skeptical. We think it is mispriced and you can do some buying here. We think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks. The company has managed expenses well, but what we are seeing on earnings is all about preparation for potential loan losses.

Book value suggests a massive discount here

Here is the deal. The stock's value proposition is attractive when we consider the equity price is actually way below book value now. The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $13.52 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. It came in then at $20.41. The measure has been impacted by the recent acquisition and major moves in holdings. While this is of course not as great of a value as we saw coming into 2020 ($21.49) we think it is still attractive. Further, while tangible book value is down 2% since the start of the year to $14.45, we have a solid discount-to-tangible book, and that can be hard to find. We see nothing in operations other than macro risk that justifies such a discount. We think that if you get shares under $14 that is a very attractive price. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits grow

Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That is how you make money as a bank. You take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. We are pleased with the progress on loans and deposits. Total loans were $9.76 billion at the end of the quarter, up $2.42 billion from a year ago, driven in large party by $1.77 in loans acquired in the acquisition. There was also $475 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans booked. The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.37 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $905.9 million and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The bank saw a $2.46 billion increase in deposits from last year, or a 35% increase.

Asset quality matters

Loan growth is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. What do we mean? Well, risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts. This quarter saw the loan loss provision increase from a year ago. The bank's provision increased significantly from the first and second quarters, bucking the trend of the overall sector. The bank recorded provisions for credit losses of $6.4 million and $32.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared with provisions of $500,000 and $10.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The allowance for loan losses increased $50.8 million to $106.3 million at September 30, 2020 from $55.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was attributable to elevated provisions for credit losses primarily due to the current weak economic forecast attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provident Financial's total non-performing loans at September 30, 2020 were $49.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans, compared to $35.5 million, or 0.46% of total loans at June 30, 2020, and $40.2 million, or 0.55% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The $13.5 million increase in non-performing loans at September 30, 2020, compared to the trailing quarter, included $11.5 million of non-performing loans acquired from SB One and consisted of an $11.5 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans, a $2.6 million increase in non-performing residential loans and a $347,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets had been improving for some time, and the results are not concerning. Despite these issues, the efficiency ratio continues to impress us as well. The best banks have efficiency ratios under 60%. We aim for a textbook 50% on this measure. Provident Financials' efficiency ratio was a very strong 56.7%. We will monitor this going forward.

Bottom line

Like many other regional banks this was a mixed quarter. Loan loss provisions and crimped margins are the major metrics driving earnings right now. Organic growth remains, but loans and deposits mostly grew thanks to a solid acquisition. Efficiency is strong. We see shares as a good buy here as the bank still pays a solid dividend, with a yield of 6.8% now. It is a great buy under $14 given book value. Consider buying here.

