Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is now the largest independent lessor of containerships and a lead player in specialized power solutions after Seaspan's reorganization and the addition of APR Energy to its fold, with both units now being wholly-owned subsidiaries of Atlas.

Thesis: Although there are factors that add no small measure of risk, there are also recent developments and metrics from Q1-20 and Q2-20 that point to long-term value. This article highlights both sides of the coin, as it were, and will hopefully provide the reader with the necessary data to make an informed decision on whether to invest in this company.

Revenues

In Q1-20, the UK-headquartered company posted record quarterly revenues of $308.4 million, recording 8% growth over the prior period. This led to the Seaspan business guiding higher for FY-20 revenues, from $1,170 – $1,195 million to $1,185 – $1,225 million; in effect, a $15 million to $30 million increase. In Q2-20, the company reported yet another record quarter of revenue growth and tightened the expectations for FY-20 revenues based on the fact that "Over 98% of our 2020 midpoint revenue guidance is currently under contract." This high degree of predictability is particularly significant in this cyclical industry segment, where repetitive 'boom and bust' cycles are considered the norm. And it becomes even more crucial when the state of global trade is buffeted by pandemic-driven forces such as lockdowns and geopolitical uncertainties.

Despite these forces, ATCO was able to report two back-to-back record-breaking quarters in terms of revenue growth, which speaks to the measure of resilience that Seaspan brings to the company. Its fleet utilization figure of 97.9% for Q1 only dropped 50 basis points to 97.4% in Q2, allaying fears that liner customers being under tremendous economic pressure would impact the company to a much greater degree. Since that hasn't happened during the more severe lockdown periods that straddled Q1 and Q2, we can expect further lockdowns in Europe to have minimal impact on the company's FY-20 revenues. Part of the reason for that is that the company was able to modify key contracts in a way that won't negatively impact long-term cash flows or utilization. Per CEO Bing Chen:

--for example, the liner customers, their demand has changed, but however they would want to retain Seaspan’s services over a longer period of time, and that’s when we’re going to have these type of opportunity for less for longer. But once again, these less for longer, for us that we will be able to get a longer term of guaranteed utilization, at the same time as long as the rate of the charter and it meets our return requirements, and I think for our customer they will be able to get what they need in terms of the capacity supply as well as their cash flow management. But once again, there’s no circumstances where we will compromise the quality of the cash flow.

Moreover, the company reported a 0% idle rate for its fleet even as global idle fleet rates approached a high of near 12% before dropping to 7.9%.

Investors should keep in mind that, depending on how long the rise in COVID-19 infections last in Europe as well as North America, this could still prove to be a medium-term headwind. However, ATCO's top line will grow at a healthy rate in FY-20. At a midpoint figure of $737.8 million in revenues expected for H2-20, we're looking at YoY revenue growth of around 25% for the full year, the best part being that 98% of those expected revenues are guaranteed under contract and will experience minimal fluctuations even with any additional contract modifications for larger liner customers. Much of those issues have already been addressed by management over multiple conversations with Seaspan's larger customers.

In the current depressed economy, that's a significant win in itself. On top of that, the company expects 2021 to show a bounceback to healthy global trade demand. This bodes well for Atlas's Seaspan and other containership operators because, on the supply side, containership orderbooks already hit 20-year lows as of July 2020. That means utilization is bound to go up as new vessel supply remains constrained in the medium-term.

Also on the plus side, the July to September period has witnessed an increase in short-term charter market rates, as indicated in the graph below:

Even though Seaspan's primary focus is on securing long-term charters and spot exposure remains relatively small ("approximately 10% of Seaspan’s fleet by TEU or approximately 2% by revenue for the remainder of 2020"), the recovery in market rates for short-term charters is still a positive; or, at the very least, a 'non-headwind.' Overall, the average remaining charter period stands at 3.7 years, driven by Q1 and Q2 deliveries in the 10000+ TEU vessel segments as well as 2 recent 13,000 TEU containership deliveries that will be deployed on long-term time charters.

Atlas also has adequate contract coverage: Pro-forma long-term contract revenue currently stands at $4.6 billion as of Q2-20, which is comparable to the $4.7 billion figure reported as of Q1-20, both of which included a $0.4 billion contracted revenue contribution from APR.

Q2-20 was also the first full quarter of APR operating under the Atlas banner. As of the second quarter, the unit reported $60 million in revenues. Three powerplants went operational in Mexicali, and utilization is on the rebound, growing from 65.4% to 68.4% on a sequential basis between Q1 and Q2; Q3 utilization is expected to be higher due to a full quarter of the eight operational turbines at the Mexicali powerplants. The company is maintaining its guidance of $190 million to $220 million in revenues from APR for the consolidated period between Feb 29, 2020 and the end of the fiscal year 2020 on December 31, 2020.

Profitability and Liquidity

As of Q2-20, Atlas has introduced FFO (Funds from Operations), diluted FFO per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP performance metrics. The primary goal of this reporting change, per the company, is to offer better visibility into cash flows to common shareholders and cash flows prior to capital allocation, as well as to enable comparisons across its reportable segments. Given that a lot of the funding for the company's past growth has come from equity financing (diluted weighted average shares outstanding have grown from 64.9 million in December 2012 to 234 million as of June 30, 2020), the FFO per Share metric will also give a quick snapshot of how that affects per-share operating cash flows.

FFO for Q2-20 was reported at $161.3 million and $0.64 per share, with Adjusted EBITDA of $238.9 million for the quarter. Atlas will also be reporting all three performance metrics on a segmented basis moving forward.

Atlas's currently has a liquidity position of $382.9 million, which includes undrawn committed credit facilities. Importantly, Seaspan's portfolio financing program has achieved an investment-grade rating of BBB-, and neither segment has any major maturities over the remainder of FY-20 and the next fiscal year.

Investor's Angle

The Atlas management team has shown strong proficiency in asset management and continues to deliver exemplary return on invested capital. Over the past three years, Adjusted EBITDA yield on invested capital has grown from 12% in 2018 to 14% in 2020, with the APR acquisition representing a 19% yield. The pandemic has been a testing time for the industry but both Seaspan and APR are showing a great deal of resilience compared to the broader market even in these early days under the Atlas banner.

From a risk perspective, the company has shown that it can weather a downturn and still show growth and profitability. Although we only have less than two quarters of consolidated information for Atlas's business segments, the trends seen in the first half of the year should give investors a lot of confidence in the current management team, and that confidence is further enhanced by the introduction of the new performance metrics, which will make it easier for investors to forecast operating cash flows against ongoing capital expenditures as well as additional leveraging and equity financing toward growth.

That brings us to another area of risk, which is the company's leverage. While the net debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x may be considered high, I believe the company is achieving a good balance between financing its growth, investing in that growth, and returning capital to investors, while at the same time being financially sound and maintaining creditworthiness. Contracted revenue to net debt ratio is at 1.1x, which speaks to the management's ability to achieve a well-balanced risk-return portfolio in a capital-intensive industry.

The dividend to FFO percentage on a per-share basis is 24% and the payout ratio is 44%, indicating dividend safety, while the 5x adjusted EBITDA to cash interest paid shows adequate excess coverage to service debt and the ability to deleverage the business over time.

On the valuation side, ATCO is trading at earnings multiples well below the sector median, making it an even more attractive investment opportunity, with the yield of near 6% being the cherry on top. The stock is still trading at a 37% discount on a YTD basis after the novel coronavirus shut down much of the world's economy starting in January this year. Some recovery was seen after the Q2-20 earnings call in August but, as of this writing, the stock is down again by nearly 13% over the past two weeks.

One risk that still remains is the outcome of the U.S. Presidential Election, which could renew the prospect of a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China.

If you're willing to wait to see how long the current broad sell-off lasts, it might offer you a better entry point on ATCO. However, the market appears to be witnessing a much quicker rebound compared to the early September sell-off, and the current price of ATCO should still give investors a significant total return in the long run due to the dividend payout as well as the outlook for the business over the next several years.

