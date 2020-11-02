Return of capital has been running around 65% year to date.

But a managed distribution plan was introduced after the last cut. Distributions should be stable going forward.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) is a closed-end bond fund that tries to maximize current income while preserving capital. The portfolio seeks global diversification by investing in 14 different sectors.

(Data below is sourced from the Virtus website unless otherwise stated.)

But VGI has effectively become a different fund since June of this year. Since inception, VGI had previously been using an options overlay "iron condor" strategy using S&P 500 index options to generate additional income.

What Is An Iron Condor?

Here is a definition from Investopedia:

"An iron condor is an options strategy created with four options consisting of two puts (one long and one short) and two calls (one long and one short), and four strike prices, all with the same expiration date. The goal is to profit from low volatility in the underlying asset. In other words, the iron condor earns the maximum profit when the underlying asset closes between the middle strike prices at expiration."

There were some low-volatility periods where the options overlay strategy helped VGI generate additional income and outperform its peers. But every so often, there were high volatility spikes in the S&P 500 index where the fund had terrible performance. Note that the options overlay strategy generated losses when the S&P 500 experienced high volatility moves in either direction - whether up or down.

If you look at the graph shown below, there was poor performance starting in late 2017 through most of 2018. And in March 2020, during the high volatility Covid-19 bear market, the performance was absolutely disastrous. There was a 24% drop in NAV and a 38% drop in market price in just a few weeks between March 3 and March 23.

I believe this scary drop is what convinced the VGI Board to finally discontinue the "iron condor" options overlay strategy in June.

Recent Distribution History

VGI has been paying monthly distributions since inception. The monthly distributions during much of its history were boosted by the options overlay strategy, at the expense of occasional sharp drops in NAV when the S&P 500 had big high velocity moves.

The fund management decided to reduce the monthly distribution to $0.10, when they discontinued the options overlay strategy. But at the same time, they introduced a managed distribution policy going forward. Because of this, return of capital will be used as needed to cover the $0.10 distribution.

So far in 2020, the projected return of capital estimate has been running around 65% of income.

Distribution Ex-Date Payment Date Amount ROC 10/09/2020 10/20/2020 $0.10 0.0651 09/10/2020 09/18/2020 $0.10 0.0651 08/12/2020 08/20/2020 $0.10 0.0651 07/10/2020 07/20/2020 $0.10 0.0651 06/10/2020 06/18/2020 $0.10 0.0651 05/08/2020 05/18/2020 $0.126 0.0820 04/09/2020 04/20/2020 $0.126 0.0820 03/11/2020 03/19/2020 $0.126 0.0840 02/12/2020 02/21/2020 $0.126 0.0800 01/06/2020 01/09/2020 $0.126 0.0780 12/11/2019 12/19/2019 $0.126 0.0800

Source: cefconnect

Portfolio Holdings

The fund is well-diversified with 446 holdings. The fixed income sector allocations are shown below as of Sep. 30, 2020.

Historical NAV Performance

Here is the total return NAV performance record since 2013 along with the percentile rank compared to Morningstar's Multi-sector Bond category. Note that the "iron condor" options overlay strategy was through 2019 and for the first few months of 2020. Since this strategy has now been discontinued, the future performance going forward should be more in line with VGI's peer group.

VGI NAV Performance Multi-sector Bond NAV Performance Percentile Rank in Category 2013 +1.24% +5.57% 34% 2014 +3.78% +6.94% 23% 2015 + 0.92% - 0.56% 1% 2016 +15.58% +12.94% 23% 2017 +14.03% +13.66% 53% 2018 - 16.32% + 0.18% 100% 2019 +16.27% +12.57% 22% YTD + 0.05% - 2.28% 21%

Source: Morningstar October 30, 2020

Portfolio Holdings

Here are the top ten holdings for VGI as of Sep. 30, 2020:

Credit Profile

As a global multi-sector bond fund, VGI has a mix of credit ratings in the portfolio with the largest segment rate Baa. Here is the credit breakdown as of September 30, 2020 from the fund's fact sheet:

Fund Management

Newfleet Asset Management uses four investment specialists to manage the global bond portfolio. On June 18, 2020, Virtus published a press release announcing that the options overlay strategy had been removed from the fund's investment strategy, and that Rampart Investment Management would no longer be a sub-adviser to the fund.

Z-Score Analysis

The discount to NAV as of October 30 is -11.8%.

Here are the current Discount Z-Scores:

One month: -1.6

Three months: -1.6

Six months: -1.6

One Year: -1.1

The current discount well above average over all four time periods. The one year average discount has been -7.2%.

Source: cefanalyzer

Alpha is Generated From Discount + Distributions

The distribution rate of 11.2% along with the 11.8% discount allows investors to capture some alpha by recovering a portion of the fund's discount whenever a distribution is paid out.

Whenever you recover NAV from a fund selling at an 11.8% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/ 0.882 or about 13.4%. So the alpha generated by the 11.2% distribution is computed as:

(0.134)*(0.112)=0.0150 or 150 basis points a year in discount capture alpha.

Note that this helps to recover much of the 1.75% baseline expense ratio which was reported for the first six months of 2020.

The effective expense ratio is only about 25 basis points a year.

Ticker: VGI - Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund pays monthly

Inception: February 24, 2012

Total Investment Exposure= $189.7 Million

Total Common Assets= $137.2 Million

Monthly Distribution= $0.10

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 11.2%

Fund Baseline Expense Ratio= 1.75%

"Effective" Baseline Expense Ratio= 0.25% (after discount alpha applied)

Discount to NAV= -11.8%

Portfolio Turnover rate= 45%

Average Daily Volume= 38,236

Average Dollar Volume= $409,000

Effective Leverage= 27.68%

Fund Duration= 5.28 years

VGI is a decent buy here at a 10% discount or higher. It is fairly liquid and easy to purchase, although limit orders are recommended. For those in a high tax bracket, it may be best to purchase VGI in a tax-deferred IRA account. But so far in 2020, about 65% of the distributions have been return of capital, so VGI can also be a good holding for a taxable account.

