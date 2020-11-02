Dividend Champions For November 2020

Four new Contenders and three new Challengers.

68 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.1% over their previous payouts.

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

68 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 9.1% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List will be available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has decreased to 742 companies. The average dividend streak jumped to 15.9 years. The average yield has decreased to 3.25% from 3.36% the previous month.

Dividend Increases: AbbVie (ABBV), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Ameren Corp. (AEE), American Electric Power Company (AEP), American Financial Group (AFG), Aon plc (AON), A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS), Amphenol Corp. (APH), Avient Corp. (AVNT), Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), Brunswick Corp. (BC), Black Hills Corp. (BKH), Brown & Brown (BRO), BancorpSouth Bank (BXS), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), Cogex Corp. (CGNX), Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN), Cummins (CMI), Cintas Corp. (CTAS), CTP Realty Growth (CTO), Calavo Growers (CVGW), Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL), Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), Duke Realty Corp. (DRE), DTE Energy Company (DTE), Evercore (EVR), Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC), First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK), Comfort Systems USA (FIX), Fidelity National Financial (FNF), Glacier Bancorp (GBCI), The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), Getty Realty Corp. (GTY), Healthcare Services Group (HCSG), Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB), Hubbell Inc. (HUBB), Independent Bank Group (IBTX), IDACORP Inc. (IDA), Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND), Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO), McDonald's (MCD), Middlesex Water Company (MSEX), Mueller Water Products (MWA), NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB), Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), Oshkosh Corp. (OSK), Bank OZK (OZK), Prosperity Bancshares (PB), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL), RPM International Inc. (RPM), Starbucks (SBUX), Stepan Company (SCL), Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN), Selective Insurance Group (SIGI), Standex International Corporation (SXI), Thor Industries (THO), Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP), Tennant Company (TNC), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF), V.F. Corp. (VFC), Waste Connections (WCN), Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and West Pharmaceutical Services (WST).

Additions to Challengers: CRA International, Inc. (CRAI), Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO), and Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)

Promotions

Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY), Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB), Standex International Inc. (SXI), and Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

GEO Group (GEO) has cut its dividend.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) has been acquired by Charles Schwab Corporation.

The following companies have been removed due to a frozen dividend: Barnes Group Inc. (B), Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE), MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), Sprague Resources LP (SRLP), and Trane Technologies (TT).

Warnings

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: City Holding Co. (CHCO), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB), Dillard's Inc. (DDS), American Express Company (AXP), Eagle Financial Services (OTCQX:EFSI), Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX:FMBM), and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and F.A.S.T. Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

