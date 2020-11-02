In the near-term, I would be cautious on KL. I believe there will be a continued downtrend in grade and ounces at Fosterville, which would result in further underperformance in the shares.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) currently has three gold mines in production: Fosterville in Australia, and Macassa and Detour Lake in Canada. It's is a trio of world-class assets, but it's the Fosterville mine that's been the driver of this story over the last several years due to its stunning gold grade and production profile.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold)

Thanks to the discovery of bonanza grade gold at the Lower Phoenix zone at Fosterville, production at the mine has increased ~400% to 600,000 ounces. The astounding ore richness results in unmatched AISC (all-in sustaining costs) compared to other gold mines in the world, at least not including mines that use significant by-product credits. In 2018, the average AISC at Fosterville was $442 per ounce, as grade averaged 24.9 g/t. In 2019, AISC fell to $291 per ounce, as grade increased almost 60% to 39.6 g/t — or over 1 ounce of gold per ton — while production surged to 619,400 ounces. Very few gold mines in the last 20 years have produced at 1+ ounce per ton, let alone 1+ ounce per ton and 500,000> ounces of annual production. Fosterville is like the Red Lake gold mine at its prime; Red Lake catapulted Goldcorp into senior producer status. The three-year guidance calls for production to remain steady at around the 600,000-ounce level, implying good times ahead for Fosterville.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold)

Now let's get to the issue with the mine. As I forewarned last December, just after Kirkland announced it was acquiring Detour Gold, the reserves at Fosterville were quickly being depleted, and drill results weren't pointing to any exploration successes to replenish those reserves. This wasn't just about replacing ounces, it was about replacing ounces at the same 30+ g/t grade (not an easy feat).

When Kirkland Lake posted their end of 2019 reserve/resource estimate earlier this year, the updated figures showed that it was the correct call to be cautious on the medium to long-term outlook for Fosterville. Gold reserves at the mine declined from 2.7 million ounces to 2.1 million as of December 31, 2019, or a 23% reduction year-over-year, while the reserve grade dropped 30% from 31 g/t to 21.8 g/t.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold)

Mined grade has already been in a noticeable downtrend over the last three quarters, with Q3 2020 grade coming in at 30.3 g/t. That's still well above the current reserve grade, as Fosterville typically has positive grade reconciliation (i.e., the actual grade mined is higher than the reserve model predicts). In other words, because of the pockets of ultra-rich ore that the drilling might miss, it's possible that KL will still be mining 30 g/t material even though the reserve estimate is 21.8 g/t. However, that doesn't change the fact that the reserve grade is moving lower, and so is mined grade.

(Source: SomaBull)

This all comes down to simple math. Kirkland Lake's 3-year production forecast (2020-2022) for Fosterville shows steady output at ~600,000 ounces per year. The 2019 reserve figure of 2.1 million ounces supports just over 3 years' worth of production at the current output and recovery levels, which means the forecast for production during those years is realistic. The question is, then what? What happens in 2023 and onward?

If the resources at Fosterville were similar in grade to the reserves, then there wouldn't be cause for concern. In fact, it seems that some investors are just looking at the almost 4 million ounces of gold in the M&I and Inferred categories and assuming that Fosterville will keep on producing at current levels for years and years to come. But as I have highlighted below, the resource grade is only about 5-6 g/t. There are plenty of ounces remaining, but the grade of those ounces is far inferior to what's being mined now. If you start mining the low-grade M&I/Inferred material, then output will drop to ~150,000 ounces at the current throughput levels, and costs will also soar. It will be like Fosterville going back in time to its 2013-2015 output and cost structure. If you expand the mill to process more low-grade material, that doesn't help as AISC will still be much higher than they are today.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold)

To maintain the current production profile through 2022, Kirkland Lake either needs to keep reserves and grade steady this year or add about 1 million ounces at 20–30 g/t to the resource. In terms of the likelihood of either of those two scenarios playing out, while the company is spending a significant amount of money on exploration, it's an uphill battle.

The Swan zone is where the ultra-high grade ore is located. All of those low-grade ounces in the resource are in other sections of the mine, such as Harrier. Kirkland is exploring along 9km of strike length at Fosterville, and one target is Robbin's Hill — which the company believes could be a second mining operation at Fosterville. But so far, drill results aren't turning anything up at Robbin's Hill that would support additional years at the current production and AISC profile. Cygnet is also near the Swan zone and KL is actively exploring in this area, but again, nothing of significance yet. Kirkland is discovering ounces in these zones, but it's all about the grade (or lack thereof) of those ounces.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold)

Compare the recent infill drilling at Swan to the extension drilling at Cygnet. At Swan, Kirkland is hitting anywhere from ~200 g/t to ~1,000 g/t over widths of 6-8 meters. At Cygnet, widths are similar, but recent key intercepts top out at 13.6 g/t. To put it another way, the highest grade intercepted at Cygnet is a little over 1% of the highest infill grade in the recent key intercepts at Swan. It's night and day. To support 600,000 ounces of 30 g/t production well past 2022, the company needs to find more ore like what's at Swan. At this time, there aren't any signs of this happening. There is a bit of good news that could slightly improve the mine-life, as the infill drilling at Swan is confirming that this section of the deposit has some exceptional grade remaining. These results could indicate there are more ultra high-grade ounces than estimated at Swan. But at this stage, infill drilling isn't going to add years to the mine life. It might buy a little more time, but not much.

(Source: Kirkland Lake Gold)

Without question, there is exploration potential at Fosterville. There could very well be Swan-like mineralization at Robbin's Hill, or Kirkland could find a couple of million ounces of more bonanza grade reserves down-plunge of the current Swan zone. But we can only place a value on knowns, and can't assume Fosterville will keep going at 600,000 ounces per year for the next 8-10 years when reserves and exploration drilling simply don't support that long of a mine-life. That's been my main issue with KL. It's not that Fosterville is running out of high-grade, 20-30 g/t reserves, it's that the valuation hadn't taken this outcome into account yet.

It's starting to, though, as year-to-date, KL has underperformed by a wide margin. Gold is up 23%, the HUI (a basket of gold producers) is up 30%, yet KL is only higher by 3%. For shareholders in Kirkland Lake trying to figure out why the stock is lagging so far behind the rest of the group, it's likely because of the short mine life at Fosterville. The mine is the crown jewel for the company and accounts for a substantial amount of the free cash flow that Kirkland generates. It will be very difficult to replace this cash flow, at least organically.

Data by YCharts

I do believe that Fosterville will keep operating well past 2022, but production and grade will be much lower than they are today and sub-$300 per ounce AISC will be a thing of the past. Recent exploration results could support a mine with a respectable underground grade of 10-15 g/t, but again, it will be an entirely different cash flow profile than the current one. As grade and ounces continue to decline, eventually, this will show up in the 3-year production forecast that Kirkland releases every year. Depending on any additional reserves from the recent infill drilling at Swan, the decline in production could manifest when the company releases 2021-2023 guidance early next year.

Eventually, ubergrade mines become exhausted. Take Red Lake, for example, as the mined grade last year was ~8 g/t, and the operation is now struggling to produce 150,000-200,000 ounces of gold annually. At its peak, Red Lake was producing over 600,000 ounces at over 70 g/t. Newmont acquired the mine when it bought Goldcorp last year, but recently sold Red Lake for only $375 million in cash and contingent payments of up to an additional $100 million depending on additional resource discoveries. At one point, Red Lake was one of the most valuable gold mines in the world and worth billions and billions of dollars. All mines have a finite mine-life, even the best of the best.

Like Goldcorp did in the mid to late 2000s (when Red Lake was at its apex), Kirkland Lake Gold has also diversified its production base to rely less and less on its crown jewel asset. The addition of the Detour Lake mine was key to helping fill the cash flow void that Fosterville will leave in its path, but the decline at Fosterville will still weigh heavily on the stock as KL's valuation was built upon this asset.

I expect KL to continue to underperform for the foreseeable future unless exploration drilling at Fosterville turns up Swan-like mineralization. It's important to note that "underperform" doesn't necessarily mean KL will move lower. I'm bullish on gold over the next several years, and I think there will be another surge in price in 2021. If gold takes off next year, I expect KL to participate. I just think its performance will be severely hampered if the next reserve/resource estimate on Fosterville is disappointing.

Even if the reserves at Fosterville are completely exhausted within the next 3 years, Kirkland Lake's stock price isn't going to collapse. There is tremendous value in Detour Lake and Macassa. Those two mines will produce a total of over 1 million ounces of gold per annum in a few years (once expansion at Macassa is complete), and at an AISC of well under $1,000 per ounce. I was extremely bullish on Detour Gold and their Detour Lake mine even before Kirkland bought the company and the asset. The best years for Detour Lake are still ahead, as it's the second half of this 20-year mine that is when the operation will truly shine. The higher-grade ore is near the middle and bottom of the pit, and by the time Kirkland reaches those levels, the vast majority of the waste stripping will be complete. Later this decade, Detour Lake will be one of the highest cash flowing mines in the world. Recent exploration results of 253.7 g/t over 14.5 m at Macassa are also exceptionally promising, and show the upside potential that remains for that operation.

Kirkland Lake also had $848 million in cash at the end of Q3 2020 and no debt. Since Fosterville has at least has 2 great years left in the tank, the company's cash balance will grow tremendously at current gold prices. Even at $1,500 gold, the company will generate exceptional free cash flow in 2021-2022. They keep buying back stock and paying dividends, but I would look for them to use most of this cash (current and future) to grow the company and continue to diversify away from Fosterville. The Detour acquisition was sizable, I think possibly smaller M&A transactions could be in the cards. Something like a Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) would only be a minuscule bite ($358 million market cap) for Kirkland Lake ($12.6 billion market cap), yet it would be a highly strategic acquisition and help fill more of the cash flow void from Fosterville post-2022.

In the near-term, I would be cautious on KL. The company should release year-end 2020 reserves/resources sometime in February 2021, along with 3-year guidance for its operations. I believe there will be a continued downtrend in grade and ounces at Fosterville, which will result in further underperformance of KL. It's possible that infill drilling at Swan could temporarily halt the decline in the quality of the reserves and the production outlook, but it would be merely a band-aid as it still wouldn't solve the medium to long-term problem for the mine.

For now, there are better options in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.