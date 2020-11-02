Nobody knows how long the stock price will remain completely disconnected from reality, but I am very confident that over the next couple of years, I will not regret having invested and continuing to invest into Altria.

Altria's (MO) latest quarterly earnings release for Q3 2020 has demonstrated that the tobacco giant continues to remain largely unscathed by the pandemic and could in fact even be a winner.

That winning attitude is certainly nowhere to be seen when assessing Altria's stock price.

I recently outlined how a tax hike under a potential Biden government could impact Altria's dividend. Despite growing earnings, the stock is down a whopping 26% YTD, and ever since the FDA made a historic statement three years ago, the stock has been declining 43%.

What looks like a terminal decline in one the most historic and rewarding dividend stocks is in fact an outstanding buying opportunity for really long-term oriented investors. At current prices, the stock is yielding a monstrous 9.5% backed by a healthy payout ratio.

Eight months into the pandemic it becomes crystal clear that Altria is massively discounted as it continues to benefit from substantial pandemic tailwinds. Apparently, all this is overshadowed by an almost 90% (unrealized) loss of its investment in Juul Labs.

What is going on at Altria?

Altria delivered a straight and comfortable double beat in Q3 2020 with EPS of $1.19 hitting its record and revenues growing almost 5% Y/Y to an all-time high of $5.7B. Altria also narrowed its full-year EPS guidance to a range of $4.30 to $4.38 which currently sets it at an ultra discounted valuation of around 8.3 times earnings.

As a result, we have a highly discounted stock which is growing both its bottom and top lines and the market's reaction to such a more-than-just-solid performer was to send the stock down another 2%, adding further to its YTD and multi-year losses.

While I can't understand the excessive level of risk the market seems to be pricing into Altria as the dividend yield is reaching a scorching 10%, the best I can do is focus on assessing Altria's business and if there are any red flags that warrant such a discount.

Overall, Altria just reported one of its strongest quarters as both its smokeable and oral tobacco delivered solid growth. Operating income grew by more than 9% as the company continues to lead its transition to a non-combustible future. On a YTD, the declines in cigarette volumes that investors have become very familiar with over the last decade have substantially decelerated, with cigarette volumes only contracting by around 2% and by just 1% during the quarter.

Source: Altria Q3 2020 Earnings Slides

This development is not unique to Altria but is visible for the entire industry and, admittedly, the overall industry is so far performing better than Altria.

Somewhat ironically the biggest driver for that development is seemingly the pandemic with its strong tailwinds as Altria's CEO put it:

"Executive orders temporarily re-established some of these benefits at lower amounts, but the length and timing of federal funding available to eligible consumers varied by state. However, we believe non-tobacco discretionary spending on items like gas and entertainment remain below pre-pandemic levels, helping offset some of the economic headwinds facing tobacco consumers. At retail, we estimate the number of tobacco consumer trips to the store rebounded in the third quarter and that tobacco expenditures per trip remained elevated versus the year ago period. We also continue to believe that consumer stay-at-home practices allow for more tobacco usage occasions in the quarter."

Source: Altria Q3 2020 Earnings Call

The logic behind this hypothesis is quite simple. The pandemic forced tens of millions of U.S. citizens (temporarily) into unemployment, and thanks to relatively quick action by Congress, a giant stimulus package consisting of generous unemployment benefits and one-off stimulus checks have generally not really decimated the purchasing power of consumers. In fact, it is reasonable to assume that for many, purchasing power may have actually increased driven a) by the stimulus checks and b) by a decrease in non-tobacco discretionary spending. With travel and entertainment plans/options/venues cancelled or shut down and gas prices at record low levels, there is more money left in households to spend it on things like tobacco.

Adding further to this were and are government-enforced or voluntary stay-at-home orders and practices which simply allow for more tobacco usage occasions and that is exactly what we are seeing in Altria's numbers.

A highly inelastic product like cigarettes in combination with Marlboro's unrivaled leading and stable retail share of 43.3% demonstrates strong resiliency of Altria's core business.

This cash cow is absolutely crucial for Altria as it embarks on its 10-year vision to "responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future".

Source: Altria 10-Year Vision

Altria is making big investments into this vision by growing its non-combustible portfolio and the current expansion plans for on! and IQOS. As far as on! is concerned, Altria has increased the retail store count by around six times over the last year from 9,000 in Q3 2019 to 56,000 in Q3 2020, and on!'s retail share has now reached a solid 2.1%.

Moving on to IQOS, there were some important developments in the quarter as well. After many years, the FDA has now finally granted permission to market IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product and the company expects to have IQOS devices in select stores in Charlotte in North Carolina beginning in November. Management is very excited about this, and if IQOS gets adopted in a similar way as IQOS worldwide as marketed by Philip Morris (PM), then investors should get excited as well:

"I think when you think about IQOS, look, we're extremely excited to be able to come forward with the modified risk claim that the FDA authorized. And we really are looking at the IQOS team is looking at how do we meet the consumer where they're at and putting it in select convenience stores, it really is meeting the consumer where they make their point of purchase."

Source: Altria Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Actually, PM should serve as a prime example as what investors could and should expect from Altria's ongoing transition. Since 2015, PM has grown the revenue share of its RRP (reduced risks products) portfolio from a meager 0.2% to a staggering 23% with YTD revenues close to $5B.

Source: Philip Morris Investor Presentation

This is a remarkable growth path fueled by IQOS user acquisition that has now reached an estimated 16.4M users by the end of Q3 2020.

It will be very telling to monitor how Altria's IQOS acquisition path will turn out but investors should take confidence in the fact that with IQOS being a success story internationally, the chances are high that it can emulate that success domestically in the U.S. as well.

And there is one more thing which shouldn't be forgotten to be mentioned with Altria and that is Juul Labs. Altria invested $12.8B into Juul in exchange for a 38% ownership stake. That was at a time when Juul's growth rates were in the stratosphere driven by overwhelming market share among teenager and young adults. Altria bought its stake and an excessive price tag right at the peak of Juul since shortly after heavy FDA regulation decimated Juul's business. Following Altria's most recent devaluation of its investment, the current fair value has been written down to a tiny $1.6B representing an 88% devaluation. This clearly was one if probably not the biggest failed investment within the entire tobacco industry and it certainly did not help Altria in any meaningful way to expand beyond the tobacco industry.

Fortunately, the company's balance sheet and cash flow power are strong enough to overcome this blunder and lead the transition into a non-combustible feature, but one can only imagine what different things Altria could have done with these almost $13B.

What's in it for dividend investors?

With the fundamentals intact and actually growing thanks to pandemic tailwinds and Altria's pricing power, it is simply astounding to see this stock trade at an almost double-digit yield right now. Based on Friday's close of $36.08, the stock is yielding an eye-popping 9.5%.

Based on Altria's 2020 full-year guidance, the current EPS payout ratio is 80% and right on target with Altria's 80% target payout ratio.

Over the last couple of years, the company's payout ratio has always been hovering in that range, as the dividend pretty much advances in sync with its earnings growth. Altria's all important FCF payout ratio is even better and hovering in the mid-60s.

Source: Altria SEC Filings, author's visuals

Altria hiked its dividend twice in 2018 by 6.1% and 14.3%, and while that growth unsurprisingly declined sharply in the following years with the latest dividend hikes coming in at 5% in 2019 and 2.4% in 2020, the EPS payout ratio is still around 80%.

Eventually, with the stock yielding almost 10%, Altria's focus shouldn't be on the magnitude of dividend growth but rather on maintaining its dividend growth streak. The extremely low stock price should offer enough incentive for dividend investors to invest regardless of whether the dividend grows by 2% or by 5% annually in the next years. Obviously, Altria is seeing that differently right now as it still focuses on maintaining its 80% payout ratio, but with the stock moving nowhere, I think it would be prudent to retain as much cash as possible to invest into the company's 10-year vision.

On top of that, with the election outcome anyone's guess at this time, a potential heavy tax hike under a Biden administration would certainly adversely impact Altria's payout ratio, albeit not dramatically as I pointed out in a recent article:

"However, right now, this does not pose a substantial threat to Altria's dividend streak given uncertainty regarding the timing of such a tax hike, as well as uncertainty surrounding its FY2021 and FY2022 earnings power."

Source: What Biden's Proposed Tax Reform Means For Altria's Dividend

Investor Takeaway

Whatever way you slice and dice it, Altria is substantially undervalued right now and can only be described at a steal. A stable business with a healthy growth rate, a product in demand fueled by pandemic tailwinds, and an almost double-digit yield supported by a healthy payout ratio have ironically only led to an ultra low stock price.

This is an opportunity that shouldn't be missed and long-term dividend investors can lock in and accumulate substantial income even with relatively small investment amounts. Nobody knows how long the stock price will remain completely disconnected from reality, but I am very confident that over the next couple of years, I will not regret having invested and continuing to invest into Altria.

One final word

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.