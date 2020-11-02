I like the (relative) deal terms, yet Marvell remains highly priced, just like the rest of the sector, too much for me to become upbeat.

The company is moving into higher growth areas, and can unlock real strategic revenues on top of the costs synergies which are projected.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) joined the M&A boom in the wider semiconductor sector as it announced its intention to acquire Inphi (IPHI) in a deal to create a US semi powerhouse valued at $40 billion. This of course followed the deal which AMD (AMD) announced the same week for Xilinx (XLNX) and the recent acquisition of ARM by Nvidia (NVDA).

Relative deal terms look reasonable in my book given the growth of Inphi and the projected synergies, although the valuations across the entire sector (including Marvell) have become quite pricey. In fact, they have become too pricey to create a compelling risk-reward in my book in the medium term, even after factoring in some turmoil in recent weeks.

Deal Terms, Some Thoughts

Marvell has reached a deal to acquire Inphi in a cash and stock deal which values Inphi at $66 per share in cash as investors will furthermore receive 2.323 shares of Marvell for each share owned by shareholders of Inphi. The latter implies that besides the cash component, investors in Inphi will own 17% of the equity on a combined basis.

Inphi reported a diluted share count of 49.0 million shares by the end of the third quarter, with the results announced alongside the deal. The $66 per share cash component implies a $3.2 billion cash component for the deal. Marvell will furthermore issue 113.8 million shares with Inphi stockholders which traded around $39.50 per share ahead of the deal, representing a $4.5 billion valuation, bring the total deal tag to $7.7 billion.

The deal is driven by Inphi's high speed data interconnect platform which is used to meet demand for increased bandwidth and low power, used in cloud data centers and global networks, among others. The optics portfolio of Inphi furthermore provides connectivity for these data centers and wired and wireless carrier networks, just like Marvell's physical layer portfolio. Hence, the company aims to provide a mode diverse range of product offerings. On top of this comes Marvell's strength and expertise in storage, networking, processor and security.

This creates more integrated offerings, with a stronger positioning to among others, hyperscale, cloud data centers and 5G wireless infrastructure. These segments show rapid growth as they are no longer seen as standalone infrastructure asset. After all, everything in this world is getting more connected to provide maximum flexibility, speed and efficiency.

The synergies and higher growth platform of Inphi is very important to accelerate growth. While Marvell only sees a billion contribution from a $16 billion to a $17 billion addressable market, the CAGR between 2020-2023 is expected to accelerate from 8% per annum towards 12%, with the market potential pegged at $23 billion three years from now.

The Proforma Impact

In August, Marvel reported its second quarter results, with revenues up nearly 11% on the year before to $728 million. The company reported a GAAP loss of $158 million and adjusted earnings of $140 million. The nearly $300 million gap is largely the result of restructuring efforts and amortization expenses, as stock-based compensation run at $62 million. Adjusting for stock-based compensation the company reports earnings of $78 million, equal to about 10% of reported revenues.

With revenues seen around $3 billion based on the annualised outlook for the current quarter, we can construct some simple valuation metrics. With 668 million shares trading at $39.50 ahead of the deal announcement, the company is awarded a $26.4 billion equity value, or around $27 billion if modest net debt is included. That values operations around 9 times sales.

Inphi reported third quarter revenues of nearly $181 million which reveals a revenue run rate of more than $720 million. This translates into a 10.7 times sales multiple which is on the steeper side, yet the 92% year-over-year growth rate is pretty impressive as the company is just modestly profitable on a GAAP metrics. Further, comforting is that the company is projecting revenues at a run rate of around $750 million for the final quarter of this year.

The simple growth dynamic makes that the 10.7 times sales multiple, which falls to about 10.2 times sales based on the current outlook, looks relatively compelling in relation to Marvell's own 9 times sales multiple. This is driven by the huge growth gap and while Inphi has lower margins, the real kicker in this deal include the strategic synergies as well as costs synergies.

Costs synergies are seen at as much as $125 million within 18 months after closing as these synergies can be very valuable. After all, after taxes that adds about $100 million to the bottom line. Given the steep valuations at which these stock are valued, the realization of these synergies alone could be worth $2-$3 billion.

What Now?

My last take on Marvell has been the summer of 2019 as the company was busy buying and selling some smaller activities at the time, although the divestment of the Wi-Fi assets to NXP was a somewhat larger deal. Trading around $23 per share at the time, the company was valued around 6 times sales. Shares have risen more than 50% ever since, driven by valuation multiple inflation more than actual growth in the operations.

If we look at the situation right now, Marvell reports around $300 million in economic earnings as Inphi's contribution runs at just millions at these levels. If we kindly assume that synergies make up for the interest incurred from the cash component (read implicit debt component), we can see that earnings power really is limited. After all, the share count will surpass the 800 million mark, suggesting that earnings might come in around $0.40 per share at best on a realistic basis, resulting in nosebleed valuations.

With the entire sector trading at very high valuations here, and even factoring in a recent drop from $45 to $37 per share, valuation discussion remain more or less the same. With growth and M&A being the dominant play in the industry at the moment, albeit some nerves seen in recent weeks, I fail to see a compelling risk-reward here.

This comes as investors are extrapolating secular growth in combination with even lower interest rates. Despite a recent 15% pullback, I am still very cautious on the shares here, despite a reasonable deal (given the growth reported by Inphi) and potential for synergies.

