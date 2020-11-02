The development comes as a surprise because operational performance is healthy and unit price being depressed in a pandemic is understandable.

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

A surprise development

Inovalis REIT (OTC:IVREF) surprised investors on Oct 28th by announcing that it has initiated a strategic review process to consider strategic alternatives available to the REIT. The announcement contains a standard vague wording that there can be no assurance this process will result in a transaction or other new agreement. However, it does mention that the strategic review was triggered by the persistent discount between the REIT’s trading price, the implied IFRS net asset value ("NAV") and the REIT’s intrinsic value.

A closer look at Inovalis

Inovalis is a small cap Canadian-listed REIT focused on French and German office real estate. It had total assets of CAD700million as of June 2020 and a stock market capitalization of CAD219million.

It is externally managed by its namesake Inovalis S.A. which also owns a 6% stake in the REIT. Inovalis S.A. is regulated by the French Authority of Financial Markets and its real estate investment activities are undertaken through various investment funds. Investors in Inovalis-managed funds include state and sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, private banks and high net worth individuals.

The REIT has an eight-member board of trustees, of which five are based in Canada and three are based in France. The REIT has only one employee who is based in France as the operations are all externally managed by Inovalis S.A.

Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, 2Q2020

The not so persistent discount to NAV

As of last closing, Inovalis was trading at a 38% discount to NAV (management estimated NAV to be CAD12.50 per 2Q2020 MD&A). To be fair, a REIT trading at a discount to NAV in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing surprising and hardly an excuse for initiating a strategic review. Looking back at its trading history since its IPO in 2013, we see a stable price in the CAD9 to CAD11 range, pretty much inline with the NAV. It was only during the COVID-19-driven market disruption in March 2020 that it started trading at a deep discount to NAV.

The management is capitalizing on the depressed share price by way of stock buybacks. It launched its Normal Course Issuer Bid in April 2020. Between April 22 and June 30, 2020, they bought back 510,500 units at unit prices ranging between CAD6.41 and CAD8.00 for a total CAD3.9 million buyback of units. The spend on buybacks was approx. 22% of last 12-month FFO. On June 29, 2020, they entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker to repurchase a daily limit of 20,890 units at a maximum price of CAD8.00 per unit, for the period of June 30 to August 14, 2020.

I think it's quite amazing to see the board calling the discount "persistent." One can only speculate at this stage what is on the mind of the board when they launched the strategic review process.

Source: BarChart.com

Stable operational performance

Inovalis' operational performance passes the smell test. It has faced the COVID-19 crisis quite well with 92% rent collection rate for its French tenants and 99% for its German tenants during Q2-2020. In Q3-2020, management expects to collect 90% of rent on time for French assets and 98% of the rent is expected to be paid on time for German assets. Inovalis shows up on the radar of many high dividend yield investors with its 10%+ dividend yield, which is fairly well-covered by a FFO payout ratio of 77%. Looking at the key performance metrics in the table below, I don't see any major operational issues which could have led to a strategic review.

Source: Seeking Alpha

So what happens in a strategic review?

A strategic review is a formal process by which the board of a REIT (or any public company for that matter) looks at various alternative strategic choices to create value for shareholders. Sometimes the board is more open about what is on the table like if they are considering a potential takeover offer, opportunity to sell some or all of the assets or plans to fully internalize management. They also usually appoint a capital markets financial advisor at this stage.

Inovalis has not done any of that except citing "persistent" discount to intrinsic value as a trigger for strategic review. At this stage, without any further information, one can only speculate if a potential suitor is willing to pay steeply higher than current market price to buy out this small-cap European office property REIT.

In its August 2020 investor presentation, Inovalis gave an outline of its new focus and strategy which included internalizing the finance function in Canada and simplifying the corporate structure. The REIT hired a Toronto-based Chief Financial Officer back in Nov 2018 but he left after just eight months. The REIT is again looking to hire a Canadian-based CFO in order to improve financial and capital market communications. Having said this, a full-fledged internal management of this REIT whose assets are on another continent is not likely to be on the cards.

Source: Investor Presentation, August 2020

Dealmakers at the helm

Although company filings do not mention any shareholder with more than 10% ownership, Arch Corporation, a Canadian real estate-focused private equity investment management firm has at least two trustees on Inovalis' board. Mr. Daniel Argiros, the board chair of Inovalis is the Co-Founder of Conundrum Capital Corporation and the Chairman/CEO of Arch Corporation and Mr. Michael Missaghie is the President of Arch Corporation. Mr. Argiros has been a trustee since IPO of Inovalis in 2013 while Mr. Missaghie has been a trustee since 2019.

The significance of this connection lies in Mr. Argiros' track-record of opportunistic deal-making at Continuum REIT, a privately held multi-residential REIT, which announced IPO plans and halfway through it got acquired by Starlight Investments.

Most of the recent M&A interest in the Canadian REIT sector has been in the multi-residential (i.e. rental apartments) space. Inovalis on the other hand has an office property portfolio, a sector not much loved by the main street especially in the midst of COVID-19 work-from-home. Nevertheless, there could be interest in the private market on the lines of Blackstone's 2019 all-cash acquisition of Dream Global REIT which also had a portfolio of office properties in Germany and Netherlands.

What to do now?

Coming to the closing of my thesis, I am still struggling to understand the thought process behind the launch of strategic review and how it will help in closing the discount to NAV. The press announcement is pretty generic and just raises more question than answers. For now, I would keep this REIT on my watch-list for further analysis as the strategic review unfolds.

If you have read this far and would like to get a notification when I publish a new article, please "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.