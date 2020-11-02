I remain cautious on Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and the broader protein industry, even after an upbeat investor day event by SAFM. Barring a takeout, which I suspect is unlikely in the near term pending a more significant premium, I see little reason for investors to rush into shares. With demand already weak, cold weather ahead, and corn prices moving higher, I see earnings pressure ahead. In addition, the latest resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatens to derail a foodservice-led demand recovery in the medium term, while its lack of hedging increases the risk of earnings volatility in the upcoming quarters. At 27-28x EBITDA, SAFM carries a hefty price tag.

Evaluating Chicken Market Conditions

At its recent virtual investor day, SAFM provided a largely mixed overview of the state of the chicken market. Of note, boneless breast meat pricing has seen declines post-Labor Day to 90c/lb (down from 115c/lb in August), although SAFM attributes this trend to seasonality rather than a retail demand slowdown.

Source: SAFM Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Furthermore, industry consultant EMI outlined a gradual recovery scenario at the event, expecting boneless breast meat to average 90c/lb in 2020 and 100c/lb in 2021 (below the 110c/lb YTD). However, EMI noted that the market for tenders is starting to recover, with pricing expected to rise from $1.37/lb in 2020 to $1.53/lb in 2021. Wing values have also remained strong on the back of foodservice takeaway demand, with flat Y/Y pricing of $1.66/lb on average expected through 2021.

Improving Margins in the Retail Channel

Interestingly, Nielsen also noted at the event that retail chicken sales across the store were up considerably from July to early-October, with the vast majority of the growth from fresh meat. Notably, the trend is being led by breast meat, in stark contrast to trends last year, which saw the retail mix shifting toward wings and thighs (over breast meat).

Source: SAFM Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Nonetheless, margins are trending positively in the retail channel due to fixed pricing structures. While in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, fixed pricing was negative as it prevented prices from rising in-line with the spiking demand from stockpiling, the sticky pricing is now positive as demand moderates and commodity chicken prices decline from their peak. Encouragingly, management is cautiously optimistic about negotiating price increases over the upcoming year, which points toward margin improvement ahead in the retail channel.

Status Quo For Now Despite COVID-19 Disruptions, But Outlook Uncertain

Considering the challenging backdrop, with the poultry market volatile in light of COVID-19, the fact that SAFM’s operations remain status quo is impressive. While some may contend that poultry has not experienced similar supply chain disruptions to that faced by beef and pork producers in April, for instance, poultry producers have still been hit hard by ongoing COVID-19-driven labor issues, which has impacted secondary processing.

Much will depend on the outlook – a near-term inflection in US poultry seems unlikely, however, in light of the seasonal demand declines expected through year-end. For now, at least, management remains upbeat on the company’s production levels despite noting an increased amount of labor absenteeism already being seen at the plant level. Management seems optimistic that demand will seasonally improve after the winter months, although I would note that this assumption does not account for any additional demand weakness from a prolonged COVID-19 resurgence.

A Margin Accretive Shift toward Tray Packs

Also worth noting was SAFM’s decision to shift production at its Hazelhurst plant away from big bird deboning toward tray pack for foodservice customers. The key reason for the production shift is its belief that foodservice demand, especially full-service restaurants, will remain under prolonged pressure due to COVID-19. Therefore, SAFM is moving to capture incremental retail demand instead.

I see this as a step in the right direction, as tray pack margins are significantly higher at present due to the higher demand for food-at-home items following COVID-19. The implicit view seems to be that the shift toward food-at-home is here to stay (at least for the near term).

Source: SAFM Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

As no specific numbers were provided, however, I am unsure about the precise margin implications. What we do know currently is that the capital outlay amounts to $5-6 million and should be complete by Thanksgiving. The production shift will also drive the company’s overall mix to 56.5% big bird and 43.5% tray pack.

Don’t Pin Your Hopes on a Buyout

Despite recent reports of a potential takeover by Durational Capital, current offers seem to be far too low – Durational’s latest offer was $142/share, far below the 52-week high of c. $180. Unless a potential buyer matches what SAFM might be worth in a normalized/mid-cycle scenario, I find it hard to envision a deal taking place pending a more significant premium. This would likely mean any acquisition would need to be strategic in nature, with significant synergies to be unlocked.

Amid the weakening demand backdrop, seasonal headwinds ahead, and the exposure to commodities-led cost pressure, I see earnings pressure in the upcoming quarters. With COVID-19 also seeing a resurgence, the medium-term outlook is uncertain as well. SAFM shares already trade at c. 27-28x EV/EBITDA, and therefore, I see little upside at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.