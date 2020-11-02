Defence Can Be Defensive In A Chaotic World

Investing in defence companies is not considered ethical by many today, but there isn’t anything more sustainable for a country than ensuring it can defend itself against its enemies.

Introduction

Defence budgets of an economy display cyclical behaviour that sway up and down, depending primarily on the size of the threat perceived, and active warfare that may be ongoing. After the 9/11 attacks in the US, the defence budget grew strongly for several years under Mr. Bush Junior. Under Mr. Obama, as the US left Iraq, the defence budget started a down cycle. Under Mr. Trump, the defence budget has started to increase again, as he has countered aggressively against China, and has downplayed the role of global institutions in maintaining peace and order (be it NATO, the World Health Organisation, the World Trade Organisation, etc.). At the same time, the US, under Trump's leadership, has put pressure on other NATO members to increase defence spending, especially in Europe, which is being gingerly accepted and providing further positive momentum to global defence spending. In recent weeks, we have heard that even the most diplomatic and least aggressive countries historically, like Sweden, have put efforts to increase their defence budget as they perceive global threats increasing, be it from Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, North Korea, etc. Indeed, European military spending increased 10% last year to $49.3 billion.

You cannot deny it through your own reading - the world is seeing changes (which, of course, are always happening) that seem to be increasing conflict rather than reducing it. Be it the US becoming tougher on China and vice-versa, and its effects on the many countries that will be forced at one stage or another to “chose a side”, as we have recently seen with the UK banning using Huawei equipment in its telecom network; to increasing populism in the Western World that is primarily driven by an increasing unrest towards globalisation, which is perceived to increase income inequality, and hence push forward more nationalistic values. This historically has made conflict with neighbours and other countries more likely as the “them versus us” mindset becomes more popular.

So, why so unpopular?

In this context, where one is likely to see the defence industry receive more business over the next decade than the previous one, we find at the same time that investment in this industry has become less popular - primarily because of the increasing influence of ethical and sustainable investing.

This thematic rejects sin stocks such as gambling, alcohol, smoking or firearms, as well as the defence industry. We believe ethical investing can be a good filter to consider when investing, as it should be considered in all aspects of life. However, we can't help thinking when reviewing the history of the human race that having a strong defence against enemy attack is an important ingredient for a country to sustain its existence. This should not be forgotten because we’ve had a few good decades where the majority of Western citizens have lived free from direct, physical war. Furthermore, war’s ugly head has changed dramatically over time. Much like the Cold War was not directly about US tanks invading Russia or vice-versa, a war between China and the USA is not likely to be about people fighting in a large field over ownership of spots of land or for religious beliefs. This war is likely to be in the background, fought as much digitally as in the covert ways of the Cold War.

What kind of characteristics do defence companies have?

The major defence companies generate consistent free cash flow (FCF), strong return on equity (RoE), have recurring revenues due to long life-cycle projects, and dominate their markets with limited competition due to massive barriers to entry to become a trusted supplier for a government program with the technical knowledge it requires to complete very complex, large projects successfully.

Yet, they trade at FCF yields between 6.5% to 9%, whilst US 10-year treasury rates remain below 1% and the market FCF yield is closer to 4%. One could argue their "GDP-like" revenue growth in this current "growth"-focused market is not helpful, and hence merits a below-market multiple. However, we find the FCF yields too high for this to be a plausible explanation. In essence, companies like General Dynamics (GD) or Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) are trading at valuations assuming a decline in sales over time. Whilst considering the current COVID-19 crisis and the budgetary pressures it is putting on state balance sheets, we still don't believe this will change the reality of greater external threats and the pressure it will put on increasing defence budgets. Under this scenario, these companies will experience faster growth, not declining sales, over the next 5-10 years.

See below a sample of US defence companies with a selection of fundamental metrics:

5Y Growth Revenue 5Y Growth EPS 5Y Average RoE FCF Yield-to-Market Cap Net debt/Operating Income General Dynamics 5% 10.1% 26% 6,9% 3,10 Huntington Ingalls Industries 5% 14.1% 35% 8,6% 3,44 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 5.5% 14.3% 150% 5,3% 1,48

Table 1: Comparing a selection of fundamental metrics of a range of US defence companies. We can see the FCF yields of Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics are particularly attractive.

Concluding remarks

We reiterate the stability of the industry by indicating that Lockheed Martin, Boeing’s defence unit (BA), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), Raytheon (RTX), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and General Dynamics have essentially remained the top seven global arms producers for the past 15 years. They are businesses that have consistently generated an RoE above average, have consistently reduced their share count, and have consistently developed products that have helped Western countries, and those aligned with them, to have technology that can protect their citizens from an aggressive attack. The power of technology today means that the perception of your technology base is as important, if not more so, than its potential use.

I believe the importance of the defence industry in the world will be remembered, and have increased mind share as current global instabilities develop. This will likely lead to a re-rating of the industry via its multiple, as well as more business volume, and hence EPS growth, as defence budgets globally increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.