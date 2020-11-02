The luxury group Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY) has weathered the turbulence on the markets and is still trading at a lofty valuation. The company is however still largely reliant on the sales of Gucci and the revenue isn't that much higher than it was in 2010. Even though it has great brands under its umbrella, currently Kering is a hold

Company overview

As always, let's start with how Morningstar sums up Kering:

Kering is the world’s second-largest luxury goods conglomerate after LVMH. Its flagship brand is Gucci, which accounts for 60% of revenue and around 80% of operating profits. Its other leading brands include Bottega Veneta and YSL. Other smaller luxury brands (in ready-to-wear, leather goods, watches, and jewellery) generate around 16% of sales. Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, and Ulysse Nardin are part of Kering’s portfolio.

Source: Morningstar

The comparison is being made with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) and that comparison goes a long way. Both conglomerates contain a large number of some of the strongest and well-known brands in the fashion industry. Both are situated in France and the founder of each is a multi-billionaire. LVMH's founder, Bernard Arnault and the richest man in Europe, while François Pinault of Kering is the second-richest man of France. Pinault currently still holds 41% of Kering. Naturally, the two have a long-standing rivalry. But since this article is on Kering let's refocus. For those who want to read more about LVMH can read my write-up about them.

Currently Kering splits its revenue into four categories: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Other Houses. Last week the company released its latest sales figures, so this should display the importance of each of those categories.

Source: Kering Q3 Figures

Gucci is still the driving force of this fashion conglomerate with about 56% of overall sales. Yves Saint Laurent brings in around 14%, Bottega Veneta 9% and the other brands deliver 18%. More importantly, the dependence on Gucci has shrunk a bit. Which I think makes the company less vulnerable to a hit to its Gucci-division. Last year there was some controversy around a sweater of the brand and these events can seriously reduce brand value. Something to add is that Kering also owns about 10% of sports brand Puma (OTCPK:PUMSY), but is in the process of divesting its stake.

The market for luxury goods is currently about 281 billion euros a year, as can seen below. With close to 16 billion euros in revenues as of 2019, Kering grabs over 5% of global market share with all of its brands. Do notice that the demand for luxury goods is steadily growing. This comes mainly from the emerging markets. In countries such as China, new millionaires are minted each day and a lot of them like some conspicuous spending.

Source: Statista

Ever since the GFC, Kering has been on a great run, but the distribution of price returns is far from gradual during the period:

Data by YCharts

Something to consider is the fact that Kering has its primary listing in Paris, France. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials

For the financial statement, I'll use the figures as shown on Seeking Alpha. These are in USD and not in the original currency, which is EUR. This might cause differences when looking at other sources for Kering's financial information, but for a financial analysis it isn't an issue. The TTM-data is based on end of June data since the company only comes with these updates twice a year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Kering is a good example of why I like to look at statements running back ten years. I think it's a good way to get a much broader picture of a business. This can be because you might capture a business cycle in the dataset, a change of C-suite management or in the case of Kering it could be a change of fashion designer at a certain brand. Looking back at the revenues in 2010 and comparing it to the TTM amount, it's just a few notches higher.

If I'd taken a dataset starting in 2014 or 2015, the revenue growth would have looked more impressive. But with revenues of close to 15 b USD in 2010 and just above 15 b USD TTM, it shows that there was hardly any growth during that time frame. If we take inflation into account, then we must conclude that revenue is actually still below what it was in 2010. Of course, 2010 and 2020 are both linked to a crisis.

If we analyse the cost of revenue section, it's clear to see that the improvement made here is the biggest driver of the company's performance. As a percentage of sales it has gone from close to 50% in 2010 to ~26% TTM. This has been a great feat and unlikely to be pushed down a lot lower going forward.

Over the ten years, net income has more than doubled, but there are two things to point out in the figures of 2018 and 2019. In 2018, there was a boost because a large part of Puma was divested and 2019 was marked by a large tax settlement in Italy. Overall, performance was good, but not excellent.

Source: Seeking Alpha

After looking at the income statements, the balance sheets pretty much look like you'd expect. TTM current assets are slightly above the 2010 number, but have fluctuated in the period in between. At some point it dropped over 50% going from ~9300 m USD in 2010 to ~5800 m USD in 2015. This corresponds greatly with the figures shown on the income statement. Total current assets are pretty much steadily beneath one-third of the total amount. Given that Kering deals in luxury goods, it's no surprise that a substantial part of the balance sheet consists of intangibles.

On the liability side, it can be seen that total current liabilities are lower than their asset equivalent in most years. So working capital seems well-balanced and managed. Another thing for which the same can be said is Kering's long-term debt. There aren't that big swings over the period. Some datasets will show a jump recently, but that is due to capital leases which are now accounted for in a different manner.

The amount of equity did shrink during the decade. This has boosted some performance figures such as RoE, but for the business it isn't that big of an issue. Compared to long-term debt, the equity portion is pretty comfortable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

TTM cash from operations is up less than 300 m USD from the 2010 figure. However that doesn't really tell the entire story. The last few years have seen considerably higher numbers, reaching a high mark of 3860 m USD in 2018. In a post-Covid world, I think cash from operations could return to over 3.5 b USD per year rather fast. So I'd make that number 'the normalized cash from ops' at this point in time. Looking over at the investment part, it's clear that for a company of this size there hasn't been significant M&A activities the last few years.

At the end of last year, there were rumors about Kering buying Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF, OTC:MONRY), but they ended talks earlier this year. I do still think Moncler would be an excellent target for Kering. For those who want to read up on Moncler, they can do it here. While not focusing on M&A, more money was spent on capex the last couple of years. Observing the investment activities, it can be concluded that this conglomerate is looking to build on its current brands rather than acquiring new ones.

The financing part is not that inspiring. Debt activities fluctuate as could be seen on the balance sheet as well. Furthermore there were minor buybacks, but they haven't reduced the share count that much. In 2010, there were 126.7 million shares and at the moment that number would be 125 million. Dividends are seemingly the preferred method of rewarding shareholders, as is common for European companies. The cash spend on dividend payments has somewhat doubled during the shown period.

Valuation

At the start of this article, I stated that at these prices Kering is a hold. A big part of this rating is due to Kering's current valuation, which is rather high. Equities of luxury brands trade most of the time at a premium, in similar fashion to their products. But is this warranted when investing? I'd say only if the returns and drawdowns justify it. So at what multiples does Kering trade?

Source: Seeking Alpha

With a P/E of ~37, Kering trades well over the sector median and also about a quarter over its 5Y average. In fact, every multiple here trades at a premium over both the sector and Kering's historical average. The main reason is that Kering's share price has been somewhat elevated even while its revenue and earnings dropped. So now the question is: will the price come down to current business fundamental or will the business recover into its current price? Given that uncertainty and the modest growth, I find the share price rather rich.

Risks

As it stands a current investment in Kering faces several risks. As touched upon in the paragraph above, the above-average multiples implied by the share price are a key risk. Another risk which manifested this year was Covid. If new measures to contain the virus get more severe, this will most likely be a drag on Kering's sales. A positive on this front is that Covid seems to be mostly contained in China at the moment. China is one of the most important markets for the company, so this is a real plus.

A third major risk comes from possible impairments of brand value. For luxury goods, perception of a brand is an important part of its value. If something harms that perception, it can be costly and restoring that perception can be a hard and tedious process. Gucci is by far the most important name in Kering's stable and a driver of the conglomerate's growth. There is a discussion ongoing now whether or not the fashion world has seen 'peak Gucci' and if sales will come down.

Conclusion

Kering is a powerhouse within the fashion industry. Its brands are some of the most recognizable in the world. Those who have invested in Kering at the time of the last crisis have seen a great return. However, currently the share price seems a bit disconnected from the underlying business fundamentals. That is in combination with the risks involved, really something to consider. As it stands, opening a new position in Kering has a skewed risk/reward. So at this moment, Kering is a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.