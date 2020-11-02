Introduction

TORM plc (TRMD) is a pure-play product tanker owner with a fleet of 75 tankers. While its headquarters are in Denmark, TORM is operating on an international scale. TORM’s primary business is the long-distance transportation of petroleum products. While older tankers usually carry dirty products (crude), young vessels carry clean products (jet fuel, diesel).

TORM brought solid earnings and a massive dividend in H1 2020 thanks to the higher freight rates when demand increased for floating storage as oil prices dropped due to COVID-19. Despite the increasing earnings, maritime shipping stocks got beaten up badly during the year, with losses ranging between 40-70%.

The company is in the middle of a transition period, it is selling older tankers and replacing them with brand new ones. In the future, this transition process can negatively impact the cash flow due to massive investment costs. Third quarter earnings in November can be surprising.

Exceptional H1

TORM had the best quarter in years, delivering incredible shareholder return with a dividend per share of USD 0.85, equal to a semi-annual dividend yield of 10.7% with a payout ratio of 50% of the net income. Gross profit increased by 90% YoY, while ROIC jumped from 6.2% to 17.1%. When we look at the dividend yield with the current stock price, we get a dividend yield of 12.8% only for the first half. If TORM can perform as good as the H1 in the second half with the same payout policy, we can see an annual dividend yield higher than 25%.

Oil prices plummeted as demand sharply decreased with COVID-19. There was a shortage of storage units of oil in H1, and it resulted in high operating profit for TORM as the freight rates bounced with the supply shortage. The increase is mostly due to the sharp boost in Tanker TCE/day revenues that increased from $16,689 to $25,274.

Graphs below clearly show the relationship between the increasing demand for floating storage and surged freight rates.

When we look at the figures below, it is evident that TORM successfully achieved improving all the metrics in the last two years. It is a positive sign as it shows persistence, giving confidence to its investors for future growth. Still, there are some negative metrics present. Free Cash Flow was negative in 2019, and some factors that positively affected the balance sheet in the first half of 2020 are not likely to reoccur.

Current Fleet

TORM is modernizing and expanding its fleet. MR type makes up more than 70% of the fleet. The fleet also includes nine LR1, two Handysize, ten LR2 with two more LR2 on order. Further, TORM is getting rid of the older tankers in the fleet. This year TORM sold eight tankers, perfectly timing the sale of the seven when the prices hiked in the Q1 when the oil prices dropped.

The average age of the fleet is currently ten, and TORM is planning to have a younger fleet in the future. Thus, it will have to buy new vessels, creating massive costs for the company. These costs are likely to decrease the cash flow resulting in smaller dividend payments to the investors.

Fruitful Results with Excellent Corporate Governance

After the restructuring in 2015, the ownership structure changed, and now 86% of the company is owned by institutional investors of which 71% is hedge funds, primarily Oaktree. Most people say corporate governance is well-managed under hedge fund ownership, and in this case, we can argue the same. Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous efforts for the restructuring of the company, and in the last two years, we have seen the fruitful results of these efforts. TORM is better positioned than its rivals, and we can see it in peer comparison. Overall, TORM managed to achieve higher TCE rates on MR type vessels compared to its competitors. It is a crucial metric as the largest portion of TORM's fleet is MR tankers, responsible for most of the revenue generated.

Investors rewarded the performance of the management. TORM was the best-performing stock among its competitors. We believe TRMD will outperform its competitors in the foreseeable future.

*Last 3 Months Stock Performance

Looking Ahead

Key Figures are glamorous. Still, the stock price of the company is dropping, but why? There are some investor concerns about the quality of the current earnings. Most of the profit increase in the second half was due to extreme circumstances caused by the sudden drop in oil prices, which are not likely to happen again. Freight rates in the third quarter do not support previous earnings achieved and likely to drop quarterly. On the other hand, some downsides are waiting for the company in the mid-term resulted from the same reason.

Most of the TORM’s daily business is transporting petroleum products from refineries to distributors, which means there will be lowered demand for the services of TORM since all the storage is full, there is no need for that transportation. Although, with an optimist scenario that COVID-19 is over and the stimulus package approved, we can see a boom in the global trade, increasing current earnings even further.

Valuation

Before studying TORM’s valuation against its peers, we should take a peek at the current net asset value of the company. TORM estimates the current NAV is around $985 million while the market cap is $470 million. If we divide the NAV by outstanding shares, we will get a per share valuation of $13.3, which is around double the current prices of shares, that are moving around $6.6. Tanker prices fluctuate with demand, but even if we discount the estimated NAV by 30%, there is still a 50% upside potential.

It is evident that the maritime shipping industry is cheap, but TORM is in better shape with a P/E ratio of two in the trailing twelve months. EBITDA/EV ratio is also double the peers' average, while Price/Cash Flow is in line with the mean.

Looking at the Sustainable Growth Rate, we see that TORM is superior against its competitors by far. Despite all the dark clouds in the sector, it is still unbelievable that a company with these earning numbers to be valued two times its earnings. At the same time, it strengthens our thesis about the abnormally high earnings of the first half.

Risks

General risks threatening the maritime industry applies to TORM as well. If the COVID-19 crisis gets worse, international trade and oil demand will decrease. The macroeconomic downturn would have serious adverse effects on the future earnings of TORM as the demand for maritime shipping decreases. Another problem facing the company is the possible tax increase as part of the measures against climate change. Biden already announced he is planning to act against climate change, it is likely to include some actions that would have adverse effects on the oil transportation industry as well. Oil producers and transporters may take a hit after the elections if Biden wins the US elections

Takeaway

Maritime Shipping stocks got wrecked with COVID-19, and they are still falling, though earnings did not get hurt as bad. Maritime shipping stocks are cheap, and TORM performed better than its competitors. However, it is likely to perform worse in the next quarter. The current dividend yield and earnings are not sustainable. Even if the dividends fall, TORM is an attractive investment from a value investing perspective as it is heavily discounted relative to its NAV and better positioned than its rivals. The current stock market is extremely volatile, and maritime shipping stocks may fall further as the negative trend continues. TORM is a bargain at this price, yet it would be a better strategy to wait until the clouds are cleared when the election is over and invest gradually afterward.

