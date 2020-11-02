The company deserves a higher multiple for being the leader and its not too far from where it should be trading and where you should be buying.

Sometimes it's better to be late to a party than never join it at all and wonder what you missed out on. It's the short-term embarrassment of missing the invitation start time that usually gets you, but it wears off quickly, especially if you're not the last one to enter the door.

You might be thinking I'm talking about a cryptocurrency party (as some think that's about the last one to hold the bag), but I'm talking about recognizing a leader in its field. Covering the semiconductor industry keeps you on your toes, and sometimes it's hard to separate good product from bad business or bad product from good business. But whether I'm late or not, I've realized Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is a leader in its field - and leaving the pack behind - and it's time I join the party.

My investing philosophy revolves around finding tech companies who are leaders in their respective areas, blazing the paths. This is why I like Facebook (FB), Nvidia (NVDA), and Micron (MU). But being leaders generally means they have good management at the helm. It turns out, good management is my number two attribute to look for in a company.

(Source)

Fixing My Attention

What broke the camel's back for me was not straw but the guidance raise the company issued during its earnings report a few weeks ago. The Street expected revenue of $12.04B, but the company set forth expectations of $12.55B at the midpoint.

That caught my attention.

Recovering from this pandemic has been a challenge for many. Some saw a lot of business pull in upfront, but the hangover is now starting to kick in. One might argue this is what Intel (INTC) is seeing after it's Data Center Group saw growth cool off in the most recent quarter. Sure, management signaled that, yet it still missed consensus estimates for the division. But I don't see this pattern with TSM. I see it going from strength to strength, and I want in before 2021 clears the path toward economic recovery and technological recharge for consumers and cloud providers.

Technology Leadership

Only a handful of logic chipmakers exist with meaningful foundry market share. Taiwan Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF), and UMC make up 86% of the market.

But this doesn't tell you the full picture of the foundry landscape. Remember that new standalone foundry business from AMD (AMD) 11 years ago? Well, it left the 7nm race two years ago when it became too intense to handle efficiently. Intel, while having attempted the foundry business most recently a few years ago, is not seeing smooth sailing (more like, "Hello, anyone home?"), no thanks to its 10nm delays and now 7nm delays. What customer wants to deal with its products being delayed because its vendor can't get its processes working? That leaves Samsung as the main competitor when it comes to leading-edge processes.

But, there's more to technology leadership than just producing a chip that performs as good or better than the competition. There's also a trust and reliability factor. As a foundry, having the best process is only half the battle. The other half is to deliver the product to the customer. It's no surprise Intel lost Apple as a customer when you dig into the missteps of Intel. But did Intel lose Apple as a customer, or did TSM win Apple as a customer? The conclusion is, it was a little of both. Intel's inability to get processes out on time or in the quantities needed meant its customers lost ground to their competitors.

If there's a lot of development invested with a foundry and the switching costs are too high, it may be worth it to ride it out. To Apple, it was not worth it. TSM had proven it could deliver for Apple with the A-series processors in iPhones and iPads, and so Apple saw the Mac switch as a long-term gain. Apple was willing to switch not only foundries but architectures to an ARM-based processor for its Macs.

TSM earned a win based on its reliability, even if Intel started the conversation.

Apple has now maxed out TSM's 5nm process capacity for the foreseeable future. But does the customer concentration with Apple - which is likely reported at 23% for 2019 - give me cause for concern? If it was any other customer, perhaps. I consider Skyworks (SWKS) a formidable technology leader, and Apple contributes over 40% towards Skyworks' revenue. It concerns me a bit more there where antennas and sockets can be switched out each year, model to model. But with processors, Apple has found the leader of processor manufacturing and a contract it can't find anywhere else.

Think about it: Apple stayed with Intel for 14 years. It had ridden it out long enough.

But now Apple has put all its eggs into one basket, and rightfully so. Additionally, it's not like AMD is a small customer either as it plans to book a majority of the 7nm process capacity and likely was 14% of TSM's 2019 revenue. The best and largest chip companies go to TSM.

Continuing To Lead

Looking ahead, TSM is not just maxing out its capacity on its leading-edge process (and trailing processes, for that matter), but it's already able to commit to its next process nodes in the form of 3nm and 2nm. As I said earlier in this article, as processes have gotten smaller, competitors have bowed out due to the complexity and inability to get yields up. TSM is blazing ahead while its only formidable competitor in Samsung has to make improvements on its leading-edge process and call it a new process - the "Intel ++++..." methodology. This didn't work too well for Intel as it foreshadowed its inability to innovate smaller. Samsung appears to be setting itself up for a similar story.

Further ahead in the ether of future transistor sizes, some have questioned TSM's decision not to switch to GAA (gate-all-around) sooner as the smaller processes don't lend themselves well to the fin architecture (as denoted in Fin-FET). Instead, moving to GAA will allow the transistor spacing to be reduced to an amazingly small form factor. But TSM has maintained the fin architecture at 3nm while Samsung doesn't have a handle on it and will skip 4nm to jump to 3nm with GAA.

TSM's management is confident in its 3nm process and how it will be a future building block for the company long-term:

N3 will be another full node straight from our N5 with up to 70% larger density gain, up to 15% performance gain and up to 30% power reduction as compared with the N5. We have chosen FinFET transistor structure for our N3 technology to deliver the best technology maturity, performance and costs for our customers. ... production is scheduled in 2021 and volume production is targeted in second half of 2022. Our 3-nanometer technology will be the most advanced foundry technology in both PPA and transistor technology when it is introduced. Thus we are confident our 3-nanometer will be another large and long-lasting node for TSMC.

Rumors are TSM's move to its 2nm process will usher the transition to GAA. Samsung going to 3nm with GAA tells me it has had trouble just getting to 5nm. This reminds me of how Micron (MU) has handled Samsung in the memory node battle. Micron has continued to press forward on its 1α-node without EUV, while Samsung had already started using it in sub-20nm nodes. In fact, Micron says it won't need EUV until after it's 1γ (gamma) node. That's another three nodes to go before it requires EUV, and five nodes after Samsung introduced it into its process. This put Micron in the lead as of April of this year for ramping the latest node where Micron was once over a generation behind Samsung.

While Samsung has announced that it is sampling 1Znm DRAM, with plans to ramp production in the second half of 2020, Micron Technology is already in production with its 1Znm products.

I like TSM's odds at not only keeping its technology lead but extending it beyond its competitors. One by one, those competitors have fallen off the path, and Samsung is losing its leadership in not just memory but now also processors.

Translating To The Financials

Moving to the company's financial performance, the move to its original 7nm in 2017 (pre-7nm-performance) was lumpy in terms of revenue growth. At that point, it was still filling out its capacity, and it would see revenue growth drop as it transitioned from process node to process node. I don't see the same pattern playing out as we head into higher ramping of 5nm and the onset of 3nm as TSM has filled its leading and near-leading processes with Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm (QCOM). This means TSM has the certainty it can fill capacity as its processes advance.

Data by YCharts

Intel, Samsung, and GlobalFoundries have found more problems at this level than at any other process level. We know Intel has continued to delay each node after 14nm and has had trouble getting yields up enough to be worthwhile for volume production on 10nm. Global Foundries retreated from leading-edge nodes to focus on more specialized process architecture with IoT and 5G type of devices. And Samsung has found its stride cut in half as it approaches smaller and smaller transistor manufacturing. This is why I don't expect the pattern to repeat in 2021.

While TSM management has signaled its gross margins won't remain at these high levels, it's still understandable to see the ebbs and flows of revenue growth as process investments and yield ramping create periods of oscillating margins. A new process will have lower gross margins until yields mature, which then grow to contribute to higher margins over several quarters. This oscillation is normal, and TSM is at the point where it has customers willing to "contribute" to the leading-edge process transition, damping the hit to the business in the "trough" period of the oscillation. Higher utilization is a key factor in maintaining gross margins. This is why management still expects "a long-term gross margin of about 50% is achievable."

Next, I look at the company's balance sheet and am impressed with what I see. For a company whose CapEx requirements are understandably in the tech sector's upper region, the company has extreme flexibility with its cash position.

(Source: TSM's Q3 2020 Financial Statement)

With over $25B in cash and cash equivalents, the company has plenty of leeway to invest in itself or seek out M&A, should the opportunity arise. Naturally, I took a look at TSM's debt, and it's at most half of its cash position, depending on what you include in its debt load.

(Source: TSM's Q3 2020 Financial Statement)

Some of this can go either way depending on how you view the recent bond issuance, but overall the company carries a sizable net-cash position. The company is carrying about $13.2B in debt between the short-term loans and bonds payable, giving it an $11.8B net cash position. This is highly encouraging for a company required to continually invest in R&D, build-out capacity, and pay a 2% dividend, as of today.

What To Pay For Leadership

Now, when you find a leader, it doesn't mean you jump in blindly thinking valuation doesn't matter. For semiconductors and foundries, valuation still means something. As a leader, however, you can expect to pay a premium to peers.

Data by YCharts

While a 29 P/E ratio isn't all that overvalued, generally speaking, it is relatively. I checked in with F.A.S.T. Graphs to get a better idea of the relative valuation. I created a line to see where a 20 P/E ratio landed, and it was more in line with where the stock traded over the last four years. With earnings this year, and a 20 P/E, the stock should trade for $68.69.

Much of TSM's stock returns this year have been due to the multiple expansion the market has awarded it. After looking at the historically high valuations, the question becomes: does TSM deserve the multiple expansion?

Well, let's see what caused it.

In July, Intel provided a very upbeat Q2 report with its top and bottom-line beating and guidance coming in above consensus for Q3. It was a strong report on the back of cloud service revenue. But what came with the report was a small announcement saying it was delaying its 7nm process by at least six months, and likely more. This caused TSM to jump 23.5% in two trading days. This news alone brought the stock from $67 to nearly $83 on the back of its 33% rise from June 1st to July 23rd on record earnings.

I wouldn't be surprised if TSM trades at an elevated valuation for the foreseeable future compared to its competitors due to its leadership position. The jump in July showed the market recognizes TSM as the leader in foundry services. As more customers compete for the smaller slice of capacity available at different feature sizes, TSM can raise prices.

To figure out where I see the stock's fair value, I'd target a forward P/E of 20, which currently would value the stock at just over $71. That would be my back-up-the-truck price. At the current $83 area, I'm patiently waiting to start my position and will do so near $80; dollar cost averaging should the stock decline further to my ultimate target.

Conclusion

Overall, TSM is on the side of technology ready to capitalize on tech growth resumption after COVID-19 put the brakes on a lot of investment and consumer purchases. With 5G now coming out of the gate and IoT and cloud needing to maintain capacity to keep up with faster speeds, there won't be any slowing down for TSM's customers. With TSM holding the technological leadership position in 2020, it sets itself up for outperformance in regards to gaining and keeping customers for their advanced tech needs. The best yields and best process size won't be found elsewhere for the foreseeable future.

Make Cash With My Cache Get alerted to my analysis by clicking the follow button next to my name at the top of this page. Get further insight and my technical chart analysis on TSMC by joining Tech Cache. Also, get real-time chatroom access to ask questions and hear other Tech Cache subscribers' ideas. 10% discount active because I reached 10,000 followers! "His deep subject matter expertise in semis and tech...gives him the uncanny ability to spot data-driven leading indicators..." - NDimitrov "I've found Joe to be very responsive and helpful. Great service...highly recommend!" - roosterBDA Start your free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, INTC, MU, NVDA, SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in TSM over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.