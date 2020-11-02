I have written bullish articles on Intel (INTC) here and Qualcomm (QCOM) here this year, and am still positive on both companies, despite their stock quotes moving in different directions. Another semiconductor pick, under the radar for most investors, is Texas Instruments (TXN).

In my Victory Formation quant momentum screens of stock price movements during 2020, Texas Instruments has scored in the top 20%, if not 10%, of the S&P 500 for upside strength. It is ranking even better in recent weeks, as high as the top 5% of large cap equities. I personally have not purchased shares yet in my long/short portfolio, but am considering such this weekend. Here’s a quick recap why.

Image Source: Company Website

First, a little personal history. Graduating college in the late 1960s, my father was offered a job at Texas Instruments, but chose a different career path in industrial manufacturing. I always wonder how my life would have changed, on a completely different path growing up in Texas vs. my formative years in several states in middle America. During the 1980s, the company was almost my first stock purchase (alongside Intel which didn’t make the cut either). Instead, I spent my savings on a 99/4A computer made by Texas Instruments. For youngsters reading, the company was an early pioneer selling personal computers, just like Apple (AAPL) and several others. Right now, I am staring at my favorite calculator model, the scientific TI-30X, used every day in my stock market dealings. In the end, most Americans knowingly or not use the company’s consumer products and/or semiconductor components inside other gadgets and machines on a regular basis.

Strong Margins/Returns and Balance Sheet

Texas Instruments is one of the largest and most diversified semiconductor enterprises in the world. In addition, free cash flow generation and the return of capital to shareholders are near the top of the class from big technology investments.

Image Source: Company Fact Sheet

Texas Instruments' after-tax profit margin, as a percentage of sales cleared for shareholders, is an industry-leading 36% over the trailing 12-month period, including coronavirus effects. Below is a 3-year chart of this important fundamental data point against large cap peers and competitors Intel, Broadcom (AVGO), Micron (MU), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cisco (CSCO), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Qualcomm, and Nvidia (NVDA).

Return on assets is also category leading at 28%. If you want to own one of the highest margin businesses in America’s world-class technology sector, Texas Instruments should be near the top of your research list.

Cash flow on each dollar in sales is also nearly the best in the business at 42%. Only a handful of S&P 500 companies keep more cash on revenues than Texas Instruments.

Annual free cash flow generation equals about 81% of total debt, which is super-conservative for an S&P 500 sized company. Total liabilities vs. assets are also below industry normal levels.

At the end of September, Texas Instruments owned $9.2 billion in cash and current assets like receivables and inventory. However, the company only held $9.9 billion in TOTAL liabilities. Subtracting one from the other, the enterprise effectively has no NET long-term liabilities, debt and IOUs to cover. The entire sum of $5.8 billion in trailing annual cash flow generation can be reinvested in the operating business, used to acquire complementary businesses, paid as a dividend or returned to stakeholders through share buybacks. I rank the balance sheet as a top 5% setup for safety and flexibility vs. the S&P 500. In contrast, the average large cap business, during the COVID-19 recession, needs better than six years of annualized cash flow to theoretically repay total liabilities, net of current assets.

Wall Street Valuation Too Low

So, if earnings, cash flow, margins and returns are roughly the best in the industry, the company’s revenue stream is incredibly diversified by product category, geography and customer relationships, plus operations are still expected to grow nicely in coming years, why is the stock only valued at industry average ratios of underlying fundamentals?

Selling at 24x price to forward 1-year earnings estimates for 2021, Texas Instruments is discounted well below the equivalent 30x big tech ratio for the Invesco Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), or the S&P 500 estimate of 27x. Below is a graph of future P/E valuations against the major semiconductor group.

Texas Instruments' price to trailing cash flow valuation is quite average, despite superior rates of operating margin and growth vs. the peer group. And, price to sales under 10x is decidedly average, far from overvalued when measured against alternative investment propositions, in a relative sense.

Lower U.S. Dollar Play

Texas Instruments represents another trade beneficiary idea on the lower currency exchange trend for the U.S. dollar. Fully 85% of sales came from customers outside the United States during 2019, with 50% originating as parts sold to other tech manufacturers in China. I explained the rationale for a steep long-term dollar drop in an article this past summer here. Basically, excessive trade and fiscal deficits are being exaggerated by the coronavirus pandemic recession. The net result is out-of-control sovereign debt now, and dramatically increased money printing later to cover up the mess, will soon lead to a major dollar devaluation.

If you are looking for business exposure outside America for investment capital, this stock is a terrific growth selection. A falling dollar value will automatically/mathematically convert overseas results to higher accounting numbers at U.S. based companies. Similar to my suggestions of Abbott Labs (ABT), Dow Inc. (DOW), Caterpillar (CAT), Coca-Cola (KO), Newmont (NEM) and others since summertime, Texas Instruments is a way to diversify your investments outside of U.S. only exposure.

It is entirely possible, a vastly weaker Dollar during 2021-22 could propel revenue growth of +15% annually for 2-3 years, and EPS growth closer to +20% per annum, far above current Wall Street analyst estimates. One reason Texas Instruments is beginning to outperform the general U.S. stock market and other semiconductor companies may be the sliding dollar story is gaining traction with experienced forward-thinking investors.

Below is a chart of the weakening U.S. dollar over the past year, with a line highlighting the relative strength in Texas Instruments vs. the S&P 500 index.

Technical Momentum Rising

After the relative valuation and lower dollar arguments for ownership, the next biggest attraction to me is the slow grind higher in buying momentum for the stock during 2020. Very few big tech equities have risen in price since the last day of August, like Texas Instruments. On the 12-month chart below, you can see the consistent zig-zag higher in price. The equity is trying to hold above both its simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages. While a break under the 50-day is possible in coming weeks, as the market has been experiencing a wave of selling in September-October, a 5-10% quote drop would be a welcome development for long-term investment purchases.

I particularly like the steadily climbing trends of the Accumulation/Distribution Line, the Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume indicator pictured above. Essentially, a combination of: (1) the stock closing nearer the high daily prints most trading session, (2) buyers appearing on slow news, weak volume days, and (3) the general condition of extra buying taking place on up days vs. selling on down days, highlights a very healthy, bullish advance in the stock this year.

A final technical note, over the past three months, Texas Instruments has been moving to the top of the class for equity performance, at a +13.3% clip currently. Below is a graph of the powerful relative price strength story vs. peers, plus the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Final Thoughts

If you want to own a big tech stock that still holds some long-term value characteristics, Texas Instruments is a solid choice to consider. You get diversified operations and overseas sales exposure, turning out above average returns and margins, with a long history of success. Investors can acquire a bright future as technology advances the human living condition globally.

An added bonus for new investment capital, the current dividend payout rate represents a 2.6% dividend yield, double the semiconductor industry-typical rate, 4x the trailing QQQ cash distribution, and better than half again as good as the 1.7% S&P 500 yield.

Improving technical trading activity is noteworthy, and I have added the stock to my buy on weakness list for November. For my situation, in a large diversified, long/short portfolio, a simple span of “outperformance” vs. the S&P 500 will count as a winning decision for profitable investing. I don’t care if it declines less than the “market” or rises faster. The investment goal is for Texas Instruments to be a steady, albeit potentially slow gainer vs. an overvalued Wall Street circumstance in November 2020.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

