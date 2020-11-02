Chinese joint venture contribution unlikely to grow at the level required to come even close to current consensus expectations for 30%+ year-over-year growth.

Revenues derived from Audi already down by more than 50% sequentially in Q2, causing management to lower full-year expectations for the company's Technology Solution segment.

Audi foregoes certain exclusivity provisions regarding a high-power stack developed by Ballard Power on behalf of Audi, likely in exchange for reduced contractual commitments.

Note: I have covered Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Friday, shares of leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power held up reasonably well in a very weak market environment, while other fuel cell companies like Plug Power (PLUG), Nikola (NKLA) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) underperformed, likely due to a poorly received Q3/2020 report from Bloom Energy (BE).

Ballard Power's relative outperformance was caused by news that the company signed an agreement with key customer Audi, a subsidiary of leading German automaker Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTC:VLKPF):

Ballard Power Systems today announced that it has signed definitive agreements - in the form of Amendments to the existing Technology Development Agreement and a Patent License Agreement - with AUDI AG related to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding previously announced in a press release on September 14, 2020, thereby expanding Ballard’s right to use the FCgen®-HPS product, a high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.



The FCgen®-HPS fuel cell stack provides propulsion for a range of Light-, Medium- and Heavy-Duty vehicles in an industry-leading volumetric high-power density of 4.3 kilowatts per liter (4.3 kW/L). This marks another power density milestone for Ballard over the Company’s decades of PEM fuel cell product innovation. The FCgen®-HPS was fully designed and developed by Ballard to stringent automotive standards in the company’s Technology Solutions program with AUDI AG.

After the press release was issued on Thursday afternoon, shares initially spiked 15% in after-hours as traders apparently overlooked the fact that Ballard Power had already hinted to the upcoming agreement in a press release on September 14.

Moreover, it is not that Audi is buying or licensing technology from Ballard Power as one would normally expect. It is actually the other way round here as Audi relinquishes its exclusive rights to use the FCgen®-HPS in commercial trucks and passenger cars. Remember, the fuel cell was developed under a long-term engineering services contract with Audi, which was previously scheduled to end in August 2022.

The news should not surprise investors, as Volkswagen has publicly stated its intent to stop funding its fuel cell program and focus exclusively on battery-powered vehicles ("BEVs").

While the agreement with AUDI further broadens Ballard Power's product offerings for on-road applications, near-term financial implications are likely to be negative.

Keep in mind that Audi contributed roughly a quarter of Ballard Power's FY2019 revenues at margins substantially above the company's average.

The company already warned about the issue in its Q2/2020 report (emphasis added by author):

In Technology Solutions, we now expect revenue to be lower in 2020, as compared to 2019 (instead of being relatively flat), due to a reduction in program scope as certain planned activities were completed, and by the deferral of development work on certain of our programs as a result of employee work at home requirements due to COVID-19.

In fact, revenues derived from Audi in Q2 dropped 55% both sequentially and year over year (from $5.8 million to $2.6 million), and I would expect Audi's quarterly revenue contribution to decrease even further as a result of the reported amendment to the existing technology development agreement. With Volkswagen abandoning fuel cells for now, there's little reason to spend additional cash here other than potential, contractual commitments.

Most likely, Audi's contractual payment commitments have been reduced or perhaps even eliminated in exchange for the new patent license agreement.

Currently, the eleven analyst consensus calls for FY2021 revenues to increase by more than 30% to $152.1 million, but with backlog having been down for three quarters in a row now, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and the new Chinese subsidy policy appearing insufficient to speed up widespread, near-term FCEV adoption in China, meaningful revenue growth next year looks increasingly unlikely.

In addition to the likely Audi headwind, revenues derived from the company's new joint venture in China, Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co. ("the Weichai JV"), could actually be lower in 2021 as Ballard Power transitions to MEA-only supply as compared to this year's mix of technology transfer, MEAs, modules and fuel cell engines. In the first half of 2020, the Weichai JV contributed close to 50% of total revenues, and I don't expect this number to change materially in the second half. Total FY2020 revenue contribution from the Weichai JV would calculate to $55-60 million this way.

Even when generously assuming Audi's quarterly revenue contributions to remain at the Q2/2020 level going forward, the Weichai JV would have to exhibit meaningful growth next year for the company to come even close to the current consensus expectation of $152.1 million. But with Ballard Power mostly down to MEA-only supply and little policy support in China next year, revenues are actually more likely to contract.

On the Q2 conference call, management expected the Weichai JV to place a new order for its 2021 MEA requirements later this year, so we will soon learn about its assessment of the Chinese market going forward.

While management highlighted a 50% year-over-year sales pipeline increase, COVID-19 has actually caused a number of programs to be delayed and order intake to slow down with the situation unlikely to change anytime soon.

With COVID-19 cases at record levels in both Europe and the United States, contribution from fuel cell bus module orders will likely remain muted going into next year.

Bottom Line

While Thursday's agreement certainly broadens Ballard Power's product offerings for on-road applications, the company's high-margin engineering services contract with Audi is likely to ramp down ahead of time now, as already evidenced by the 55% sequential reduction in revenues derived from Audi in Q2.

In addition, revenue contribution from the Weichai JV next year might actually be down from 2020 levels as Ballard Power transitions to MEA-only supply. In addition, recent policy changes appear not suited to speed-up widespread, near-term FCEV adoption in China, and might actually result in the industry taking a step back with key requirements for adoption like FCEV production and hydrogen infrastructure not being eligible for subsidies. Add a massive level of red tape apparently being involved and the Weichai JV's 2021 stack production might come in substantially below current expectations.

Add the ongoing impact of COVID-19 to the picture and Ballard Power's FY2021 revenues might actually show very little or even no year-over-year growth, a far cry from the 30%+ currently expected by analysts.

Management will likely be forced to reset FY2021 expectations at the time of the company's Q4 conference call early next year.

Given the issues discussed above, a short position in the shares could yield decent results over the next couple of months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BLDP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.