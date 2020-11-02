Apple (AAPL) just reported its Q4 2020 results ending its fiscal year and they certainly went out with a bang. In the face of adversity AAPL broke its own record on revenue, is growing in key areas, Services tops $50 billion in revenue and with AAPL's strongest quarter on deck what's not to love? I have added to my position in AAPL throughout the quarter and continue to believe you need to just own AAPL and let Tim Cook do his thing. AAPL is the most shareholder friendly company on the planet, has arguably the best ecosystem of products in the world and prints money for its shareholders. There is nothing to complain about and I believe AAPL has a lot of juice left to continue its share price appreciation. I have been long AAPL for a while, I am a recent shareholder and if the opportunity presents itself I will continue to grow my position in AAPL.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Apple's certainly didn't disappoint as they beat estimates for EPS and revenue in Q4 of 2020 while growing in many key metrics

How can you be mad at a quarter where AAPL generated an additional $0.03 in EPS and $1.36 billion in revenue above estimates? One of the best parts about the quarter for me was that this was achieved with iPhone sales missing its mark. AAPL has diversified and grown its business segments to become less dependent on iPhone sales. AAPL was previously looked at as a one trick pony as iPhone sales dominated its overall sales. As Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services continue to grow while its Mac and iPad segments see continued strength iPhone sales have continuously generated a smaller portion of its annual revenue. In 2017 iPhone sales generated 61% of its overall revenue while in 2018 which was its previous record year for revenue generated 62% of its overall revenue. In 2019 AAPL got that percentage down to 55% and in 2020 iPhone sales represented 50% of its overall revenue. This is an important metric because when iPhone isn't preforming AAPL has insulation from its other business segments. I believe 2021 is going to be a record year for AAPL and iPhone 12 sales will beat estimates as its other business segments continue to perform.

In 2018 AAPL had its biggest year for revenue at $265.6 billion which was an increase of 16% from 2017. Overall revenue in 2019 dropped by -2% as AAPL just topped the $260 billion mark. iPhone represented 62% of AAPL's total revenue in its previous record year of 2018. 2020 has taken the crown as AAPL's biggest year as they generated $274.52 billion in revenue. This is a 3% increase from its previous record in 2018. Through AAPL''s organic growth they achieved this record with the iPhone generating $27.11 billion less in revenue than in 2018 which is a -16% decrease. Apple's growth is still lead by its iPhone business segment but it's nice to know that revenue can still increase as iPhone sales decrease. As people hold onto their devices for longer periods of time AAPL's additional streams of revenue will help propel AAPL's overall growth.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Apple)

Services has grown to a $50 billion plus revenue generating business segment

In my previous article on AAPL I discussed how Services could be an undervalued asset and I can see a time when Services is generating $100 billion in reoccurring revenue for AAPL. AAPL isn't an enterprise software company and they probably won't enter in the traditional cloud wars with Azure and AWS which is fine. The important thing was that AAPL figure out a way to offer services which complimented their products to generate reoccurring revenue. Since customers don't purchase new devices every other month it was important to offer a product that the consumer would enjoy and gladly pay for.

AAPL hit a home run with Services as its now AAPL's 2nd largest revenue driver. Since 2015 Services has grown its revenue by $33.86 billion or 170%. In 2016 Services grew by 22% as it added $4.44 billion in revenue, in 2017 it grew by 34% adding $8.35 billion, in 2018 by 22% adding $7.05 billion, in 2019 by 16% adding $6.54 billion and in 2020 by another 16% adding $7.48 billion in revenue. These are growth numbers that entire companies would be envious of yet they are produced by AAPL's 2nd largest business segment.

I believe with the additions of Fitness+ at a price point of $9.99 and Apple One with price points from $14.95 - $29.95 and upcoming Services which haven't been developed yet the Service business segment can grow to $100 billion in revenue. If Services can grow at an annual rate of 13.5% from 2021 - 2025 it would generate $101.28 billion in revenue. 13.5% is a possible average growth rate annually for the next five years especially with the new Services AAPL is offering. Hypothetically if Services grow to a $100 billion revenue business in the next five years what's the valuation on that? Another company that reported tonight, Facebook (FB) has generated $57.89 billion in revenue for the first nine months in 2020 and their market cap exceeds $750 billion. I don't think it's crazy at all to think if Services reaches $100 billion in revenue that its valuation could be worth $1 trillion of AAPL's market cap and that could be conservative. Only time will tell but Services is on a roll and will continue to generate large amounts of reoccurring revenue for AAPL.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Apple)

Apple continues to reward shareholders and gives back more in capital than many companies are worth on a quarterly basis

Over the past eight years AAPL has given back $497.4 billion to its shareholders. That in itself should be enough for anyone to want to own shares of AAPL. APPL has bought back $378.7 billion in stock and paid out over $100 billion in dividends since 2012. In Q4 of 2020 AAPL returned $22 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. Apple continues to buy its own shares quarter after quarter which should make anyone pondering starting a position very enthusiastic. This is simply the most shareholder friendly company you can invest in.

(Source: Apple)

Apple is on its way to becoming a dividend aristocrat

AAPL has increased its dividend for the past nine years and has a 5-year growth rate which exceeds 10%. Its payout ratio is 25.34% which is incredibly low. AAPL next year will hit the decade mark for dividend increases and there is no indication that this will be discontinued. AAPL has a long track record of rewarding shareholders and I have to believe they will continue to increase the dividend each and every year. It's a little premature as a dividend aristocrat is classified as a company in the S&P 500 index which has increased its dividend for at least 25 years but AAPL is well on its way. At some point they may also decide to dedicate more capital to the dividend and get the yield up to 1 or 2% which would also be very nice.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

My expectations and predictions for AAPL

AAPL is one of the companies I have been constantly correct on and trust me there have been many where I was wrong. I still believe that my recent prediction of APPL hitting a $2.75 trillion market cap by Thanksgiving 2021 is correct and that shares will reach $160. I think AAPL gets there by increased iPhone sales, Services and seeing positive impacts from India. AAPL generated its largest year of revenue in 2020 with a decline of -16% in iPhone. I think fiscal year 2021 will show iPhones largest revenue year which will top $170 billion led by the iPhone 12 launch. As a shareholder I am happy to say next week I am ordering the iPhone 12 max and I know a few others who are also. If iPhone can generate $170 billion in revenue that's an increase of 3.1% from its record levels in 2018 and an increase of $32.22 billion or 23.39% from its 2020 numbers. Sticking with my 13.5% growth multiple to put us on track for $100 billion from Services by 2025 Services would generate $61.07 billion in 2021. I also believe AAPL with establish a foothold in India and chip away at its competition as the online store has already launched and physical stores will open in 2021.

Conclusion

Apple is the greatest shareholder company in the market and I am happy to be a shareholder finally. This is a company that you own, add to when you can and don't worry about the day to day price. Over the long term AAPL hasn't disappointed. This is a company that has given back $497 billion in capital since 2012 to shareholders and is still growing even though it's the biggest tech company in the U.S. I believe AAPL still has room to grow and can hit $160 by Thanksgiving 2021. AAPL is on the path to $3 trillion and now is still a good time to jump onboard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.