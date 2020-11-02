Additional fund flows from a higher allocation in global and broader emerging market indices are large relative to India's investable float, and the market cap of the iShares MSCI India ETF.

Additionally, recent changes in foreign ownership restrictions will lead to more passive capital flows going into India's stock market.

Yet recent economic reforms are likely to make the business environment friendlier to investors in the long term.

India has had one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the world, and its economy shrunk by 23% in one quarter.

India has more than its share of problems. It's had one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world, and its economy, highly dependent on migrant laborers, was devastated by lockdowns. Yet several major economic reforms are likely to improve the business environment. Additionally, changes to foreign ownership restrictions will drive more passive inflows into the stock market, providing support regardless of economic fundamentals. This setup has important implications for investors in the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA).

COVID-19

India recently surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second largest number of COVID-19 cases. And the total underestimate reality because India has been slow to ramp up testing.

This chart shows how India has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases:

Source: Times of India

Containing the virus in India has been exceptionally difficult. The initial lockdown order proved to be a disaster in which migrant workers crowded on to trains in an attempt to return to their hometowns as the outbreak was starting. This led to a more widespread outbreak. Worse yet, some migrant workers ended up stranded away from home. The government failed to provide support medical and economic support for workers dependent on daily wages.

In the second quarter of this year, India's GDP contracted 23% year over year. The IMF is projecting a 10.3% contraction in Fiscal year 2020. This is far worse than the -1.7% contraction expected from emerging markets as a group. However, the IMF does expect the economy to recover in 2021 and grow at an 8% rate. More importantly recent economic reforms will soon start to have an effect.

Economic Reforms

Prime Minister Modi has been pushing a reform agenda that could drastically transform the Indian economy. These changes could improve the long run growth trajectory, although they will cause short term disruption. A recent regulatory change eliminates the Indian government's procurement monopoly in the agricultural sector, potentially incentivizing innovation and more efficient resource allocation. Changes in the labor law might also lead to a more dynamic labor market. Although critics have called these reforms too slow, they do seem to be in the right direction.

Foreign Ownership Limits

With emerging markets, capital flows can be as important as fundamentals. Recent changes in domestic regulations could drive more capital flows into India's stock market.

Foreign ownership restrictions place a limit on the maximum amount of foreign ownership of stocks, regardless of the allocation justified by index weighting methodology. In practice this means that indexes invest less into certain countries and companies than they otherwise would based on market cap and float. Indexes will cap their allocations at the foreign ownership limits, limiting the amount that ETFs can invest. FTSE and MSCI have similar policies in this regard. These rules limit how much major index fund flows can go into India's stock market.

In October 2019, the Indian Ministry of Finance announced a policy change that effectively increased the amount of foreign ownership that was allowed in most foreign companies. Even though these policies went into effect in April 2020, the changes won't really have that much of an impact until major index providers decide to fully implement them.

FTSE initially delayed implementation, then decided to make the changes in a four step staggered process. They completed the first step in September, and will follow up with equally large changes in December 2020, March 2021, and June 2021. This will impact several major global ETFs such as the FTSE Global All Cap Index. Analysts estimate that it will drive over $2 billion in passive inflows.

This chart shows FTSE's guidance on how weighting in major global indexes will change after they adjust their foreign ownership limits.

Source: FTSE

Small increases in index weightings for popular global and emerging market ETFs have major impact for individual countries.

MSCI delayed implementing the foreign ownership limit changes in April and again in July, partially due to concerns over timeliness, quality and standardization of the data available on foreign ownership of Indian companies. Now at last, they announced plans to implement the changes at the end of November. On the simulated list MSCI provided on their index consultation page, 85% of companies in the investable universe would see increase in investment from indexes holding Indian stocks. The increases won't be small- 71% of the stocks could see a doubling of their allocation.

The change in foreign ownership limits is going to drive more capital flow into Indian Stocks. Morgan Stanley estimated that MSCI's changes would increase India's weight in EEM from 8.1% to 8.7%-8.8%, leading to as much as $2.5 billion in passive inflows into stocks held by INDA.

This might not seem like a lot, considering India has a $2 trillion market cap in total, it's worth considering that many Indian companies have concentrated ownership, so the actual investable float is much lower. Furthermore, the INDA ETF only has a market cap of $3 billion. Additionally, since major Indian indexes are market cap weighted the buying will be concentrated in small handful of large cap stocks.

This table shows some of the companies that are likely to experience the largest inflows:

Source: Business Standard

In anticipation of this change, India has experienced 5 months in a row of foreign inflows prior to MSCI's announcement. The net impact of the implementation will be further foreign capital inflows bolstering stock prices, regardless of economic fundamentals.

This chart shows foreign capital going into India's stock market in recent months.

India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is the easiest one click investment that covers large and midcap stocks in India. Essentially all the stocks in this universe will experience inflows from global and broad emerging market funds. Its expense ratio of 0.69% is a reasonable fee structure for emerging markets. However, with an average P/E ratio of 25, and average P/B of 3.02 it is far more expensive than the broader emerging markets.

This chart shows the industry allocations of INDA:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

The high allocations to financials and energy seem suboptimal given the current macroeconomic situation. However, the technology sector, which accounts for 19% of INDA's Portfolio in India has enormous growth potential. INDA has a concentrated portfolio with the top ten holdings accounting for 55% of the portfolio. In particular, Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with businesses in telecom, energy, petrochemicals, textiles, and retail accounts for 16% of the portfolio.

INDA dropped more sharply, and recovered more slowly than the broader emerging markets as measured by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM):

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Given its high valuation and concentrated portfolio, INDA is far from the ideal fund. Nonetheless, with expectations so low for India's economy, any surprises to the upside could drive another surge in foreign investor interest. Even without a shift in fundamentals, passive fund flows from global and emerging market ETFs will continue to drive more capital into the companies that INDA holds. This makes INDA, and its components a worthwhile trade.

