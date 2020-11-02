Alongside the rise of the alternative asset class in recent years, KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) offers a great way for investors to gain exposure to the space. KKR not only has an industry-leading track record of investing via its third-party asset management platform and directly through its balance sheet, but also has a capital markets business which enhances its economic capture across investments and market cycles.

With another solid quarter in the bag and more fundraising ahead, I feel comfortable underwriting continued earnings growth. Long term, I also believe KKR's strategy to expand its franchise across Europe and Asia will add to the earnings power. I would view the post-3Q dip as an opportunity to accumulate.

A Solid 3Q Overall

I thought the 3Q results were typically strong, boosted by a strong performance across realized carried interest and investment income, as well as strong fund-raising levels in private markets, and a step-up in capital deployment. The reported distributable earnings amounted to $0.48, which was well above consensus estimates of $0.40. The delta was down to a mix of capital markets transaction fees (+86% QoQ), realized investment income (+188% QoQ), and, most importantly, management fees (+8.1% QoQ).

Despite the lower realized performance fees (down 34% QoQ), total fee-related earnings (FRE) remained strong at $318.9m, while expenses were generally manageable. KKR deployed ~$7.9bn of capital this quarter, which is also robust. The strong fundamental metrics in 3Q bode well for the underlying earnings power, in my view.

Book Value Growth Highlights the Compounding Potential

As of end-3Q, KKR's book value was significantly higher at ~$18bn or $20.26/share, on both net appreciation in its investment portfolio and higher after-tax distributable earnings. Relative to the $15bn and $17.73/share as of the prior quarter-end, this equates to ~14% QoQ growth and a ~15% CAGR over the last five years.

Private equity remains the key contributor at ~71% of the investment portfolio, while Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is the largest investment at ~11% of the portfolio. Of the $14bn investment portfolio, the remaining 17% is invested in Real Assets and 10% in Credit.

Net unrealized carried interest ended the quarter at $1.9bn (+44% QoQ), with KKR's dry-powder balance also rising to $67bn. With realized carried interest and investment income were also strong, coming in well above management's guidance, the balance sheet seems to be contributing a greater portion of overall revenues than in prior quarters.

Heading into the early-2021 close, General Atlantic will also be brought onto the balance sheet, adding ~$70bn in assets. GA adds significantly to the balance sheet, with long-dated capital of up to 40% of total AUM, ~$200m in annual net management fees, and >$500m in annual post-tax distributable earnings. To finance the acquisition, KKR has raised $1.8bn in net proceeds through Mandatory Convertible and Senior Notes, though the balance sheet remains firmly net cash.

Fundraising/Deployment Cycle Extends the Runway

For 3Q, KKR raised ~$8.7bn, bringing the YTD total to $32bn and driving ~$234bn of total assets under management (AUM), of which $177bn is fee-paying AUM. Both AUM and fee-paying AUM are up significantly from the $222bn and $160bn posted in 2Q, respectively. Much of the QoQ AUM growth was attributable to capital appreciation (~$11.5bn) and new capital raised across strategies (~$8.7bn), both of which more than offset distributions of ~$8.1bn.

Further, as ~$18.6bn of capital became fee-paying in 3Q, the QoQ growth in fee-paying AUM outpaced overall AUM growth. And the fee-paying runway is extensive - KKR also has $67bn in uncalled commitments that will contribute to fee-paying AUM as the funds are invested. In aggregate, ~$152bn of AUM is carry-eligible, with a further $41bn eligible for incentive fees.

It's hard to say the fundraising isn't deserved - KKR has outperformed in 3Q20, generating +16% returns across its ﬂagship PE funds, +10% in the Global Infra III fund, and +6% in its opportunistic real estate ﬂagships. The only real blemish was the investment performance in alternative credit, with a below-par LTM gross return of -7%.

Net, KKR looks to be on track for a very active deployment and fundraising year - that bodes well for fees, and thus, I see an acceleration in management fee growth going forward. Assuming the outperformance continues amid the low rate environment, KKR looks well-positioned to extend this cycle of strong fundraising and capital deployment even further, adding to its earnings power.

Compounding in an Uncertain World

It's hard to bet against KKR. With yet another solid quarter under its belt, and more fundraising/deployment ahead, I see significant earnings power opportunity in the KKR model. The +14% QoQ increase in 3Q book value is case in point, and assuming investment performance remains strong, I see ample room for KKR to extend the growth runway. Plus, KKR should also gain from secular tailwinds such as the shift to alternatives amid a low rate backdrop, as well as further expansion into Europe and Asia.

Valuation-wise, I see a clear path toward >$40 based on an ~2x P/B multiple on fwd book. Downside risks include a deterioration in investment performance, adverse shifts in its capital-raising ability, as well as any unforeseen challenges that inhibits its ability to put capital to work.

