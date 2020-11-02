Management is prudently focused on investing in the right areas and I believe the future is bright for Ford.

Ford Motor (F) reported earnings last week and handily beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Ford delivered revenue of $34.7 billion (up 2.3% y/y), beating estimates by $1.8 billion and beat on the bottom line as well with GAAP EPS of $0.60 per share, beating estimates by $0.44 per share.

Importantly, management noted that revenue and margin improvement was driven from "higher net pricing" and "lower industry incentive spending" which is code for "there was such high demand that we were able to increase our prices." Given that so many people are avoiding public transportation right now and moving out of cities, demand for cars is taking off.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Delivering Despite COVID

Further, Ford had quarterly adjusted EBIT margin of 9.7% and booked an impressive $6.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow. Many bears pointed to the likely deterioration of the ford credit segment, as they predicted that used cars would fall precipitously in value due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opposite has happened and used cars have become scarce and their prices have soared. As a result, ford credit was able to deliver its strongest performance in 15 years with $1.1 billion in earnings before taxes.

China

Ford has notoriously had significant issues with its operations in China. However, it appears that Ford has finally fixed its key issues there, as it saw Q3 whole units up 22%, had its Q3 EBIT loss reduced to its lowest level since Q4 of 2017, and saw a slight uptick in its Q3 market share with 2.4%, up 0.1%. It appears that management has figured out how to handle its operations in China and that segment may no longer be a laggard on the company.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Dividend Status

Given the uncertainly surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford quickly suspended its dividend which certainly spooked investors, especially income seeking investors. I believe this was a prudent move to ensure Ford's long-term viability. At this juncture, it appears that Ford could easily re-instate the dividend since it has $30 billion of cash on its balance sheet and over $45 billion of liquidity. However, my guess is that Ford will not re-instate its dividend for several more quarters, as uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is still apparent. Ford's management punted on this question during the Q&A on the Q3 call:

Source: Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

Future Developments

Ford's management is not focused on the past and is clearly being forward thinking. Not only was Ford an early investor in AI but it is also aggressively investing in its electric vehicle suite and developing recurring revenue streams.

Relying solely on episodic car sales can certainly be a profitable business, as Ford and other car manufacturers have shown. However, there is an inherent risk with this business model given that you have to constantly refresh your lineup of vehicles and keep your brand value strong. This inherent risk is why car manufacturers trade at exceptionally low price to earnings and price to sales multiples, as compared with other companies that have a business model focused on recurring revenue streams.

Ford clearly knows this and in the Q3 earnings call, management touched on how Ford is pivoting towards developing these revenue streams.

Incubating, scaling and integrating new businesses, some of them enabled by new technology like Argo, self-driving system and expanding our leading commercial vehicle business with great margins, but now with a suite of software services that drive loyalty and generate reoccurring annuity-like revenue streams and being a leader in electric vehicle revolution around the world, where we have strengthen and scale.

In the Q&A session, management discussed the possibility of selling dynamic routing, telematics, driving coaching to dive more economically and selling subscription services in connection with its fleet of electric cars such as repair services and battery maintenance services.

Another longer term possibility is that Ford develops a fleet of self-driving cars that it either licenses out to car sharing services for a percentage of the fare, such as Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT) or it could even develop its own subscription model car sharing service. Within those cars, Ford could sell advertising, offer free trials of music streaming services, among other ways to generate additional revenue; the opportunities are endless.

Management also gave important guidance with the progress for new releases; despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth quarter launches of the all-new F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport are all on track.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

Ford unquestionably had a spectacular quarter on almost every metric. After several hiccups, including legacy warranty issues, its China operations faltering and investors losing faith in its future, it appears Ford has finally turned things around. Management has masterfully guided Ford though the COVID-19 pandemic and I believe they are making the investments to make Ford a great investment for years to come.

This article was originally published on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.