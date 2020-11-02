I explain why I view Uponor as a "HOLD", but also why I chose to take home some profits in the company at this juncture.

My latest article on Uponor detailed a triple-digit annualized gain on my investment in 2020. I've been comfortable letting this ride for some time, despite the relative peak valuation.

It's been a few months since I talked about the company Uponor (OTCPK:UPNRF), a Finnish, international water company. In my last article, I argued that the relative valuation of the company justified a holding position, with potential waiting to see where the stock would go from there.

Since that time, and until yesterday, I've been quite comfortable holding it and even see it decline a little bit. However, when the second wave of COVID-19 cases caused essentially a small dip in the market, and Uponor reported 3Q20 and it caused the share to skyrocket, I acted.

Let's go through what happened and why I took home triple-digit returns in a rare sell of a dividend stock.

Uponor - 3Q20 delivers some excellent short-term alpha

3Q20 was reported a few days ago. Despite COVID-19 impacts, the results for the company were truly excellent.

YoY sales growth was 2.9% in the face of the ongoing pandemic, with organic sales growth of 4% including FX.

operating profit grew 58.7%.

nearly 100% EPS growth YoY.

The same trend was visible in the YTD results for the 9 months up to September of 2020. With results such as these in a comparatively small company, it's no real wonder that the company would take an essentially opposite development to the broader market.

(Source: Uponor 3Q20)

Not only the overall sales results were positive, but margins were also increasing, with operational margins exceeding 12%. Uponor managed to increase market share in several key geographies, and results on a segment-by-segment basis were not in any way worse in any one particular segment.

Building Solutions continued to deliver sales increase, but above all, it has nearly doubled its operating profit margins since 4Q19, a truly excellent development for the company. In America, the company flew in the face of expectations and COVID-19 to increase operating profit and margins to nearly 25% on a comparable basis, with 4-month rolling margins increasing to 20% on average.

Uponor Infra delivered sales increase, lower OpEx, and increased profitability in the entire segment, up nearly 300% compared to 1Q20 when the segment was struggling.

Uponor's operational excellence program is a big part of this change. The company is set to deliver its €20M in annual cost savings by the end of 2021 and has already generated savings of nearly €5M this year, around €10M since its inception.

COVID-19 has impacted the company, but actual impacts can be considered rather marginal at this point, as the company has reacted strongly.

(Source: Uponor 3Q20)

Overall, the improvements in the company results were driven not necessarily just by momentary strength, but by the company's emerging lower-cost structures. There was also some significant volume growth adding to the comparable operating profit next to last during the same time period. The company managed to leverage lower freight costs, production yield improvements, and strong conversions.

COVID-19 has also made Uponor extremely cautious with regards to investments. The company's investment activity has almost halved since last year YoY, and the company seeks to maintain this going forward.

For those familiar with the construction trends in the US, it's no secret at least part of the reason why the company has seen such results. During the summer of 2020, the residential construction in the US saw some excellent momentum, and housing starts were up 11% in September 2020 YoY. Homebuilder confidence is at an all-time high, and the expectation seems to be for all high-wage workers to recover their jobs that were lost during spring of 2020. Similar positive activity despite COVID-19 was visible in Germany, Finland, Sweden, and other nations considered by Uponor to be its core geographies.

More importantly and also a reason for its relative short-term outperformance, the company reinstated guidance, expecting improved operating profit compared to 2019, accelerated by the recovering labor market and accommodative policies from various governments as well as support from a demand for new residential projects and renovations.

This brings 3Q20 to a close and brings us to company valuation.

Uponor - What is the valuation?

Despite quarterly outperformance and reinstated guidance, my own stance with regards to both the company's near-term future and prospects is somewhat more cautious than Uponor. It's clear, based on a nearly 10% intra-day share price growth, that the market loves Uponor for the performance. But that growth has brought the company trading at essentially what has been its upper range limit for its share price for the past few years - around €16 euro per share.

That's also, incidentally, where I divested a significant part of my Uponor stake - at just above €16. The reasoning behind this was similar to my reasoning in my last article but made stronger by the fact that we are in the midst of a second wave, which is likely to contribute to further market turmoil going forward.

I mentioned in my first article on the company that Uponor tends to historically trade at around 17-25X earnings, but that the valuation for the company back in April was at a bottom coming in at a 12X P/E and 0.57X sales multiple. Well, things have changed - and for those of us (very few, I'm assuming) that invested, we've enjoyed triple-digit annualized returns. The current P/E ratio has moved to 15-16X earnings, and the current P/S multiple has moved up almost to the double - at 0.95X sales. (Source: Uponor Q2 2020: 265% Annualized Return In 4 Months)

While valuations aren't as high as at the time of that article, we're still talking about a valuation of nearly 3.5X in P/B and nearly a 21X P/E in terms of a 5-year average EPS valuation, including the S&P - expecting €1.11 EPS for 2020.

(Source: Börsdata)

It's clear that Uponor is in the process of at least temporarily breaking its earnings trend and providing at the very least excellent earnings on a comparative basis for a difficult year. But one year of good earnings does not make a trend - especially not for a company the size of Uponor. With a market cap of no more than a billion euro, Uponor is to be considered a "Small Cap" on the US market. I would personally be hesitant to invest in small caps I did not know. Uponor is a company that I do know, and that's why I'm comfortable with my price targets and ranges here.

That's also why I say that Uponor hasn't yet delivered the sort of results to either justify a premium of 19-21X earnings based on an average 5-year EPS or a 15X P/E result based on a one-time forecasted result.

My price target remains a slight premium to the average, under the best of circumstances, which at a 16-17.5X to the normalized earnings comes to a target of around €12.6-€13.8/share. At the current share price, that makes Uponor 12-17% overvalued.

This should provide the initial reasoning behind divesting parts of a company stake where the company is actually a great company.

Thesis

The secondary reasoning behind doing this is what I would like to call comparative appeal. While Uponor is a superb company, it becomes intuitively clear from simply watching historical trends, that its cyclical pattern is unlikely to be broken from one good year.

Meanwhile, we're facing a market situation where companies with very excellent fundamentals and superb dividend traditions are being undervalued. We're talking about companies like Merck (MRK), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Novartis (NVS), SAP (SAP), and even Visa (V) are starting to show near what I would consider fair-level value.

In that situation and in my book, it makes sense to rebalance the portfolio, in part by rotating more volatile holdings into less volatile holdings to achieve a portfolio that shows far smaller amounts of beta in the long term. When we experience market crashes, your investment targets perhaps shouldn't be the sort of volatile companies that provide double-digit yields or high yields at smaller price points, but the ubiquitous, safe companies which are never buyable outside of a trend like that.

Unlike many other dividend investors, and while I do subscribe to a long-term investment strategy, I'm not blind to potential rebalancing, nor am I afraid to cut my losses when I see I've made a mistake or when I start questioning the long-term potential of a company. My portfolio is nearly free of energy at this point, not just because I question the long-term investment potential of the sector as well as the crude/energy trends over the coming 5 years, I'm also looking at comparative investment potentials that offer better rates of return.

The fact is, even as a dividend investor, you can't afford to be set in your ways. What worked 40 years ago in terms of companies and diversification might not work in today's world, or in the world, we're going into. We need to stay open, nimble, and accepting of new realities.

At the same time, we can't afford to rush head-first into every new thing that comes to the market. The proper blend of fundamentals and valuation with the right amount of openness to new realities is something that I myself am still struggling with. Fortunately, at 35 years of age, I still have plenty of time to learn and adapt.

Closing the article, my reasoning for divesting part of my Uponor profits is based upon peak valuation from a historical perspective, questionable average valuation in terms of earnings, and comparative appeal based on other investment opportunities. When taking this into consideration, I reached a decision of rebalancing.

Once I see a potential opportunity, the proceeds will be put into companies with overall larger sizes and safety ratings.

It's something I tell you to consider as well, with a 12-17% overvalued Uponor, that at this point remains a "HOLD".

Stance

At 12-17% overvaluation, Uponor remains a "HOLD".

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPNRF, UPNRY, LMT, V, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.