Dividend Changes: October 24-30, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, 28 companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary.

Please note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

ABBV is a world-wide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease; hepatitis C; human immunodeficiency virus; endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinson's disease; and chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis. ABBV was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

On Oct 30, ABBV declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share.

This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior dividend of $1.18.

Payable Feb 16, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

ABR invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. ABR was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

On Oct 30, ABR declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.23% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Nov 30, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

AEM engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. AEM was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

On Oct 28, AEM declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 75.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Nov 25; ex-div: Nov 24.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, BKH is a diversified energy company with operations in the United States. BKH's regulated utilities segments provide electricity to customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana; and natural gas to customers in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.

On Oct 27, BKH declared a quarterly dividend of 56.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior dividend of 53.5¢.

Payable Dec 1, to shareholders of record on Nov 17; ex-div: Nov 16.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

BXS provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, commercial and consumer loans, residential mortgage loans, insurance products, and investment brokerage services. BXS was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

On Oct 28, BXS declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.70% from the prior dividend of 18.5¢.

Payable Jan 4, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

CGNX provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in manufacturing processes. The company sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries as well as the semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets. CGNX was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

On Oct 28, CGNX declared a quarterly dividend of 6¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 5.5¢.

Payable Nov 27, to shareholders of record on Nov 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, CTAS provides corporate identity uniforms and specialized business services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers its products and services through a distribution network and local delivery routes, or through local representatives, to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as to corporations. CTAS was founded in 1968.

On Oct 27, CTAS declared an annual dividend of $2.81 per share.

This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior dividend of $2.55.

Payable Dec 4, to shareholders of record on Nov 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO)

CTO together with its subsidiaries operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. CTO was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On Oct 28, CTO declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

This is an increase of 150.00% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Nov 30, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

CVGW markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. CVGW was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

On Oct 26, CVGW declared an annual dividend of $1.15 per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of $1.10.

Payable Dec 4, to shareholders of record on Nov 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, as well as intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. DKL was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

On Oct 27, DKL declared a quarterly distribution of 90.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.56% from the prior distribution of 90¢.

Payable Nov 12, to unitholders of record on Nov 6; ex-div: Nov 5.

DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Founded in 1995, DTE is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. DTE’s non-utility energy businesses are focused on natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, power and industrial projects, and energy marketing and trading.

On Oct 27, DTE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0850 per share.

This is an increase of 7.16% from the prior dividend of $1.0125.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 21; ex-div: Dec 18.

Entergy Corporation (ETR)

ETR, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It delivers electricity to customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. ETR was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Oct 28, ETR declared a quarterly dividend of 95¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.15% from the prior dividend of 93¢.

Payable Dec 1, to shareholders of record on Nov 11; ex-div: Nov 10.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA)

EVA produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. The company serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. EVA was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Oct 30, EVA declared a quarterly distribution of 77.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 1.31% from the prior distribution of 76.5¢.

Payable Nov 27, to unitholders of record on Nov 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FDBC)

FDBC operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. FDBC was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

On Oct 28, FDBC declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior dividend of 28¢.

Payable Dec 10, to shareholders of record on Nov 20; ex-div: Nov 19.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)

With headquarters in Billings, Montana, FIBK is a financial and bank holding company for First Interstate Bank. The company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposits products, real estate, and consumer loans, and account management services. The company also offers internet and mobile banking services. FIBK was incorporated in 1971.

On Oct 26, FIBK declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Nov 16, to shareholders of record on Nov 6; ex-div: Nov 5.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

FIX provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. The company serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. FIX was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On Oct 26, FIX declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 10.5¢.

Payable Nov 20, to shareholders of record on Nov 9; ex-div: Nov 6.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

FNF provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real estate sales and transfers. FNF was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Oct 28, FNF declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 17; ex-div: Dec 16.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX)

IBTX operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank, which provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as other financial services. IBTX was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

On Oct 26, IBTX declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Nov 19, to shareholders of record on Nov 6; ex-div: Nov 5.

Newmont Corporation (NEM)

NEM engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. NEM was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

On Oct 28, NEM declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Dec 28, to shareholders of record on Dec 11; ex-div: Dec 10.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT)

NXRT is a publicly-traded REIT primarily focused on acquiring, owning, and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.

On Oct 27, NXRT declared a quarterly dividend of 34.12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.18% from the prior dividend of 31.25¢.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

Founded in 1917 and based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, OSK designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company operates four segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. OSK was founded in 1917 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

On Oct 29, OSK declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Nov 30, to shareholders of record on Nov 16; ex-div: Nov 13.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

PB operates as a financial holding company for the Prosperity Bank. Formed in 1983 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PB provides a range of financial products and services to its customers, including traditional loan and deposit products, trust services, brokerage services, mortgage lending, and credit card operations.

On Oct 28, PB declared a quarterly dividend of 49¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.52% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable Jan 4, to shareholders of record on Dec 15; ex-div: Dec 14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, SHEN provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. SHEN provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands.

On Oct 29, SHEN declared an annual dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Dec 1, to shareholders of record on Nov 11; ex-div: Nov 10.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)

SIGI provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals. SIGI was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

On Oct 28, SIGI declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Dec 1, to shareholders of record on Nov 13; ex-div: Nov 12.

Tennant Company (TNC)

TNC designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services. TNC was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Oct 27, TNC declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Dec 15, to shareholders of record on Nov 30; ex-div: Nov 27.

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

UMBF is a diversified financial holding company that supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing, and payment solutions primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. UMBF was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Oct 27, UMBF declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.23% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Jan 4, to shareholders of record on Dec 10; ex-div: Dec 9.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

WCN provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and Exploration and Production customers. It also offers landfill disposal services and recycling services for various recyclable materials. WCN was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

On Oct 28, WCN declared a quarterly dividend of 20.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior dividend of 18.5¢.

Payable Nov 25, to shareholders of record on Nov 10; ex-div: Nov 9.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

WST manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. WST was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

On Oct 28, WST declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Nov 18, to shareholders of record on Nov 10; ex-div: Nov 9.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, WCN, ABBV, and DTE. In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

WCN's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WCN in January 2010 would have returned 15.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

ABBV's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in ABBV in January 2013 would have returned 15.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

DTE's price line is above the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in DTE in January 2011 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Please note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 2-15, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (30.Oct) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 2 November (Ex-Div Date 11/02) Banner Corporation (BANR) 8 $36.87 4.45% 17.9% 0.41 11/12 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 10 $11.13 4.49% 9.3% 0.125 11/13 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 8 $37.85 4.86% 4.4% 0.46 12/14 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) 6 $8.75 21.03% 31.2% 0.46 11/13 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 33 $33.49 3.34% 11.7% 0.28 11/13 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 34 $55.99 3.86% 4.4% 0.54 11/13 Tuesday, 3 November (Ex-Div Date 11/03) Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 26 $43.51 0.85% 9.1% 0.0925 11/18 The Clorox Company (CLX) 43 $207.25 2.14% 7.5% 1.11 11/20 Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 5 $32.01 3.12% 32.2% 0.25 11/18 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 9 $20.96 3.82% 14.0% 0.2 11/18 VSE Corporation (VSEC) 17 $28.96 1.24% 11.9% 0.09 11/18 Wednesday, 4 November (Ex-Div Date 11/04) Cambridge Bancorp (OTC:CATC) 22 $62.09 3.41% 3.5% 0.53 11/19 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 28 $59.73 1.04% 10.2% 0.155 11/19 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 6 $14.97 5.34% 26.6% 0.2 11/16 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 9 $87.73 3.24% 7.4% 0.71 11/30 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 8 $51.19 0.90% 5.2% 0.115 11/30 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 6 $62.80 3.79% 21.6% 0.595 11/13 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 11 $10.67 7.12% 6.4% 0.19 11/16 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8 $19.79 5.66% 9.2% 0.28 11/19 WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 7 $31.69 1.51% 19.1% 0.12 11/19 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9 $87.14 1.19% 13.1% 0.26 12/03 Thursday, 5 November (Ex-Div Date 11/05) Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 15 $30.14 3.05% 15.4% 0.23 11/13 CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 14 $63.33 2.57% 7.1% 0.4075 11/30 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 37 $314.55 1.12% 24.6% 3.51 12/04 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 8 $26.52 13.65% 11.3% 0.905 11/12 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11 $103.79 2.81% 11.2% 0.73 11/20 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 9 $18.98 5.27% 13.5% 0.25 11/20 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 7 $35.30 4.31% 11.9% 0.38 11/16 Franklin Financial Services Corporation (OTC:FRAF) 6 $22.00 5.45% 10.8% 0.3 11/25 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 7 $46.31 1.81% 26.1% 0.21 11/19 Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) 7 $7.25 7.17% 12.0% 0.13 11/20 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 16 $46.71 1.99% 3.5% 0.2325 11/20 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 7 $51.58 2.33% 27.2% 0.3 11/19 Intel Corporation (INTC) 6 $44.28 2.98% 6.7% 0.33 12/01 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 17 $121.74 0.89% 5.2% 0.27 11/20 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 19 $35.54 11.56% 7.8% 1.0275 11/13 MPLX LP (MPLX) 8 $17.21 15.98% 11.5% 0.6875 11/13 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8 $82.40 2.72% 24.2% 0.56 11/20 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 11 $35.48 4.28% 6.4% 0.38 12/01 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 64 $208.36 1.69% 6.9% 0.88 12/04 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 7 $15.34 2.74% 15.5% 0.105 11/20 Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 7 $16.10 16.58% 7.5% 0.6675 11/12 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5 $165.23 1.82% 37.1% 0.75 11/20 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) 5 $170.00 1.60% 37.2% 0.68 11/20 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 10 $21.29 4.13% 10.2% 0.22 11/20 Friday, 6 November (Ex-Div Date 11/06) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8 $108.86 0.75% 9.9% 0.205 11/12 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 15 $160.83 2.59% 10.0% 1.04 11/20 Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTN.A) 28 $35.23 2.92% 2.9% 0.25725 11/20 American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12 $150.51 1.46% 10.1% 0.55 12/02 Cortland Bancorp (OTC:CLDB) 8 $14.98 3.74% 18.6% 0.14 12/01 California Water Service Group (CWT) 53 $44.57 1.91% 4.7% 0.2125 11/20 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8 $45.80 0.96% 11.1% 0.11 11/20 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 49 $350.02 1.75% 5.4% 1.53 12/01 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 6 $25.24 3.49% 24.9% 0.22 11/20 Lazard Ltd (LAZ) 13 $33.67 5.58% 7.7% 0.47 11/20 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 6 $14.97 4.54% 5.5% 0.17 11/20 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 11 $29.58 3.79% 9.5% 0.28 11/20 SJW Group (SJW) 53 $60.69 2.11% 10.3% 0.32 12/01 Monday, 9 November (Ex-Div Date 11/09) American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11 $89.93 3.29% 5.7% 0.74 12/10 BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) 7 $7.35 5.44% 21.7% 0.1 11/27 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 10 $28.41 3.94% 10.5% 0.28 11/25 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 26 $22.61 3.10% 6.7% 0.175 12/01 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8 $30.17 2.52% 10.6% 0.19 11/20 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) 6 $26.98 4.00% 12.1% 0.27 12/02 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 10 $16.60 3.37% 15.8% 0.14 12/02 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 25 $111.66 5.84% 6.3% 1.63 12/10 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) 6 $8.46 5.67% 19.9% 0.12 11/25 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 19 $23.45 3.41% 6.1% 0.2 11/25 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 7 $124.70 0.67% 21.4% 0.21 12/04 Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) 7 $7.19 4.45% 25.4% 0.08 11/25 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11 $538.85 0.45% 24.9% 0.6 11/25 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 7 $19.55 3.68% 11.4% 0.18 11/23 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) 18 $69.66 4.31% 13.4% 0.75 11/24 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 6 $10.36 2.12% 22.9% 0.055 11/20 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) 8 $10.16 4.33% 9.5% 0.11 11/25 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 49 $129.72 1.67% 8.3% 0.54 12/11 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 10 $25.35 4.73% 6.9% 0.3 11/18 Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) 7 $28.40 2.07% 21.8% 0.15 11/24 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 38 $48.89 3.52% 5.1% 0.43 12/10 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 10 $62.09 1.55% 12.9% 0.24 11/25 Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) 10 $32.21 4.97% 13.2% 0.4 11/24 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 10 $99.32 0.83% 21.7% 0.205 11/25 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 27 $272.07 0.25% 7.8% 0.17 11/18 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 10 $16.59 5.06% 7.0% 0.21 11/25 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 16 $118.69 1.28% 4.6% 0.38 12/02 Tuesday, 10 November (Ex-Div Date 11/10) Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6 $101.22 3.68% 2.3% 0.95 12/01 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 7 $51.95 1.77% 5.2% 0.23 12/03 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 8 $191.94 0.81% 6.5% 0.39 12/17 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 10 $86.96 2.07% 20.7% 0.45 11/27 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) 8 $43.62 0.78% 4.3% 0.34 12/01 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) 5 $37.74 3.71% 18.5% 0.35 11/25 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 11 $21.21 4.34% 7.2% 0.23 11/25 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 7 $49.23 2.28% 20.5% 0.28 11/27 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 38 $32.62 10.67% 4.2% 0.87 12/10 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8 $32.27 4.21% 46.7% 0.34 11/19 Thursday, 12 November (Ex-Div Date 11/12) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 10 $25.29 3.95% 9.3% 0.25 11/27 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5 $16.50 3.39% 0.0% 0.14 11/23 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5 $65.90 0.36% 25.7% 0.06 11/27 Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 9 $67.13 1.71% 8.0% 1.15 12/04 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 16 $92.11 4.19% 3.4% 0.965 12/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9 $19.26 2.02% 4.8% 0.0975 12/04 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 5 $42.85 7.14% 60.4% 0.775 11/27 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5 $52.04 2.08% 0.0% 0.27 11/27 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 9 $17.99 4.89% 18.6% 0.22 11/20 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 7 $22.55 2.13% 4.4% 0.12 11/30 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 10 $31.97 2.75% 13.3% 0.22 12/18 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 14 $31.05 2.00% 7.7% 0.155 12/10 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 10 $164.95 2.26% 11.7% 0.93 12/04 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 6 $32.94 2.43% 14.3% 0.2 11/30 The Kroger Co. (KR) 14 $32.21 2.24% 11.5% 0.18 12/01 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 10 $229.57 0.54% 11.0% 0.31 11/27 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 7 $130.46 2.27% 7.6% 0.74 12/10 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 6 $349.84 0.89% 30.0% 0.78 11/30 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 17 $64.14 1.70% 5.9% 0.2725 12/01 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 10 $37.63 5.00% 9.7% 0.47 12/02 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 17 $34.16 3.04% 4.5% 0.26 11/27 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 16 $50.69 2.68% 11.3% 0.34 12/15 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 27 $54.32 3.50% 3.5% 0.475 12/17 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5 $41.11 1.75% 24.2% 0.18 11/27 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 42 $687.98 0.78% 15.0% 1.34 12/04 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 7 $52.06 1.92% 10.4% 0.25 12/01 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 23 $112.20 3.21% 6.5% 0.9 12/01 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 9 $25.48 2.35% 11.7% 0.15 11/30 South State Corporation (SSB) 9 $61.40 3.06% 14.8% 0.47 11/20 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9 $42.12 4.27% 12.0% 0.45 12/01 Visa Inc. (V) 12 $181.71 0.70% 20.1% 0.32 12/01 Wabtec Corporation (WAB) 9 $59.30 0.81% 13.1% 0.12 11/27 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 17 $100.55 2.52% 8.2% 0.6325 12/01 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 29 $41.20 2.43% 7.2% 0.25075 12/01 Friday, 13 November (Ex-Div Date 11/13) Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8 $11.82 9.50% 16.7% 0.32 11/30 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 8 $77.03 0.83% 6.4% 0.16 12/15 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11 $61.05 2.10% 3.7% 0.32 11/30 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 10 $51.58 4.79% 4.0% 0.6175 12/01 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9 $216.94 2.95% 16.0% 1.6 12/08 American States Water Company (AWR) 66 $74.69 1.79% 7.7% 0.335 12/01 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 9 $78.50 1.58% 19.1% 0.31 12/02 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 24 $88.39 1.09% 7.6% 0.24 12/01 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 8 $44.13 9.06% 66.7% 1 11/30 International Paper Company (IP) 11 $43.75 4.69% 5.1% 0.5125 12/15 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 18 $105.30 1.22% 3.0% 0.32 11/30 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 7 $31.28 3.32% 7.4% 0.26 12/07 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 7 $67.36 1.96% 12.0% 0.33 11/30 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) 11 $45.80 0.55% -3.7% 0.25 12/01 The Southern Company (SO) 19 $57.45 4.46% 3.4% 0.64 12/07 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 14 $65.72 3.47% 7.7% 0.57 12/01 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 6 $34.55 4.34% 1.4% 0.375 11/30

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.