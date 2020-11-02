Decent Results, Given Low Prices

BP plc (BP) reported earnings for 3Q 2020 that were just on either side of breakeven depending on whether you look at adjusted or reported numbers. Their non-GAAP underlying replacement cost profit was $0.03 per ADS. As reported, the company was also slightly above breakeven on a pre-tax basis but fixed tax charges (not proportional to income) in some countries swung BP's reported EPS to -$0.13 per ADS.

Looking at cash flow, BP did better with $5.2 billion cash from operations and $2.6 billion of organic capital expenditures for a free cash flow of $2.6 billion. This funded $1 billion of inorganic capex for a downstream JV with Reliance in India and $1.1 billion for the dividend. BP used the remaining free cash flow as well as drawing some of its existing cash balance to pay down about $4 billion of total debt in the quarter. BP's net debt is down to $40.4 billion and the company is on a pathway to its $35 billion target by late 2021.

Operationally, BP's upstream production was down 3% organically from 3Q 2019 due to lower capex and hurricane-related shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico. Overall, production declined 12.7% including divestments. Refinery throughput was down about 12.5% from last year due to COVID-related demand reductions, although it was up sequentially from 2Q. While the outlook for 4Q is not any better due to maintenance in the upstream and ongoing COVID impact downstream, new project startups are expected to stabilize organic production rates in 2021. The company continues to do a good job at reliability and cost reduction as well.

Source: BP 3Q 2020 Earnings Slides

BP delivered this cash flow in a price environment that was better than it was in 2Q 2020, but still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Source: BP 3Q 2020 Earnings Slides

Brent crude price averaged $43/bbl in 3Q, while Henry Hub gas was around $2/mmBtu and Refining Marker Margin averaged $6.20. Going back to BP's Investor Week in September, the company stated they expected to be cash neutral (including covering the dividend) at $40 Brent, $3 Henry Hub, and $10-$12 RMM. So while crude price helped BP's positive cash flow, the effect was countered by lower natural gas prices and refining margins. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was also helped by $550 million of working capital release and no Gulf Spill payments in the quarter. Finally, the company underspent its $12 billion/year capex plan by about $400 million in the quarter. Putting all this together, it looks like BP can generate about $200 million of ongoing free cash after the dividend in a price environment similar to 3Q.

Expect Improvement In 2021

Looking ahead, the IEA predicts non-OPEC oil supply will only be up 0.4 million bpd in 2021 compared to 2020, although demand will be up 5.5 million bpd. The price forecast therefore is largely dependent on OPEC's response to the supply/demand balance. Refining margins remained depressed due to COVID-induced demand reductions and may remain so for a few more quarters. Natural gas prices were low in 3Q but are already above $3/mmBtu in 4Q. The company is bullish on natural gas prices for next year as associated gas production from oil wells will be lower in line with reduced domestic production activity.

Using 3Q 2020 as a base, we can estimate BP's 2021 free cash flow after dividend in different price environments. The company should be able to deliver $2 billion per year post-dividend FCF ($6 billion per year pre-dividend) just from higher natural gas prices. Higher oil prices and refining margins would be even better:

In the higher natural gas only case, which is plausible given current prices and the futures curve, BP is currently valued at a very reasonable 8.5 times 2021 pre-dividend free cash flow.

Focus On The Medium Term

Following a partial bounce-back from the March COVID crash, share prices of the oil majors have been on a slide since June. This is despite crude trading higher for most of this period, although it's taken a hit in the past few days. Investors seem to have priced in a "lower for longer" scenario with respect to the oil majors assuming prices around breakeven for an extended period of time. Oil majors not named BP are down between 29% and 35%, while BP is the most punished by the market, down 42%.

Source: Seeking Alpha BP chart page

The share price slide seems excessive for all the majors considering the milder decline in crude prices, especially for BP which has a lower break-even price than any of its European or US counterparts (at least according to analysts at JP Morgan).

Source: Reuters

Now, to be fair the Reuters article was published in March just as the COVID crash was starting. Since then, all the majors have made cuts to operating expenses, lowering the height of the blue bars. Additionally, BP, Shell (RDS.A), Eni (E), and Equinor (EQR) have implemented dividend cuts. After these changes, I would expect BP to still be at the lower end of the breakeven curve.

Clearly, a resurgence in COVID cases has the market spooked right now, but the duration and severity of COVID's economic impact has to be much milder now than it was in March. Vaccines and therapeutics are closer to release, and treatment protocols have improved, lessening ICU admissions and deaths despite similar or higher case counts. Lockdowns are now being implemented on a more targeted basis as well.

This short-term focus ignores the inevitable demand growth post-pandemic, but even OPEC is not immune to the pessimism typical of market bottoms. Their latest outlook includes a worst-case scenario with a 200 kbd surplus of supply over demand. Never mind that the base case still has a 1.9 million bpd shortage. Any good news on the virus front should cause crude prices to bounce. Investors should look beyond this short term pessimism to a point where the virus is in decline and demand is recovering.

At the same time, the entire industry is being written off as dying due to the desire to reduce CO2 emissions and the increase in renewable energy. The market seems to be pricing in too fast of a decline in fossil fuel use. Even BP, which is among the most climate-friendly of the majors, predicts just a 10% decline in oil demand in the next 10 years. This is even in the more aggressive anti-carbon scenarios.

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2020

Natural gas demand looks even stronger, continuing to increase for another 10-15 years and coming down just to current levels by 2050 in the middle case.

It's impossible to predict the exact timing, but at some point post-COVID when demand is at more normal levels, I expect rising prices to remind investors and the general public that oil companies are not going out of business anytime soon.

Conclusion

BP managed to deliver free cash flow during a poor price environment in 3Q, especially for natural gas and refining margins. Investors seem to be focused either on the next couple of months where COVID could impact demand, or decades into the future when low-carbon energy displaces significant volumes of fossil fuels. In between those two time frames is a period where demand gets back on track and producers need to catch up after a period of under-investment. BP has been the least favored major in 2020, but 3Q cash flow and debt reduction indicate it is well-positioned for the stock to take off when demand rises. It's been painful to hold BP through this period, but based on the outlook ahead, I am Bullish.

