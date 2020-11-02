A Double Dip Will Present Investment Opportunities

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Consumer Confidence

The index for consumer confidence took a small step backward to 100.3 in October from 101.3 in September, but I think that will be followed by a much larger decline in November. That is because the survey was taken before the latest surge in coronavirus cases. Views about the current situation were stable, but the outlook for the next six months, which is the future expectations index, slid from 102.9 to 98.4. The latest wave of the pandemic has consumers worried about more lockdowns, business closures, and job losses. That said, I can see confidence bottoming at some point during the fourth quarter.

New Homes Sales

New home sales fell 3.5% in September to an annualized rate of 959,000, but that is down from the 14-year high of 994,000 in August. This is still a robust number with sales up 17% from a year ago. The median sale price was $326,800, and there was a 3.6-month supply of new homes on the market. The decline of existing homes for sale should continue to support new home sales, especially with mortgage rates at historic lows. The only negative for housing is the rate of price increases, which could start to be a headwind for first-time homebuyers in 2021.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders for durable goods rose 1.9% in September, led by manufacturing companies and due to strong demand for cars and trucks. When we exclude transportation, the increase was still a healthy 0.8%. The surge in auto demand stems from workers wanting to move out of cities and avoid public transportation. Yet this type of demand will ultimately peak and be met, leading to weaker sales in future months. The increase in core orders, which represents business investment, was up 1% and is above pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row. That is a very positive sign, if it can be sustained. I still see a meaningful decline in the rate of growth for the fourth quarter, which won't show up in durable goods until the end of November.

Unemployment Claims

Claims fell 40,000 last week to 751,000, which is the fourth decline in the past five weeks, but still a staggering number of workers filing for initial claims. Continuing claims filed through state programs fell 709,000 to 7.76 million, but that is mostly due to workers exhausting their benefits. As a result, many are opting to apply for aid through the federal program that provides extended benefits. That program saw an increase of 300,000 beneficiaries to 3.6 million. The bottom line is that we still have a huge number of initial claims each week, which I expect will start to trend upward in the fourth quarter as more restrictions are implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

We also have millions of unemployed workers who are filing initially or on a continual basis through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. When we add these workers to the ones filing through state programs, there are still 22.7 million receiving aid as of October 10. That number declined by approximately 415,000 from the previous week. Understand that this is a jaw-dropping 13-14% of the workforce requiring assistance.

Personal Income and Spending

Personal income rose 0.9% in September, while real disposable personal income (after tax and inflation) rose 0.7%. Real consumer spending (personal consumption expenditures) rose 1.2%, which means that consumers tapped savings to cover the shortfall. These numbers were stronger than I was expecting, given the end of enhanced unemployment benefits at the end of August, but savings from previous months seem to have sustained spending levels. The fourth quarter will be a different story. The economy was also continuing to reopen during September, but we are headed in the opposite direction in many parts of the country today.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

The rate of economic growth, which is dependent primarily on consumer spending, has been decelerating over the past three months as headwinds build to start the fourth quarter. I am concerned that the explosion in coronavirus cases is going to lead to restrictions in activity, along with the cooler weather that stifles spending. Some consumers may also be less apt to spend in places where they can't socially distance. This will result in additional layoffs and business closures. The bottom line is that real personal consumption expenditures could fall below the average level we saw in the third quarter, as indicated by the dashed-red line to the right in the chart below. That would greatly increase the chances of a double-dip recession.

Source: Calculatedriskblog.com

Conclusion

I think the S&P 500 index has started to discount a deceleration in the rate of economic activity that we are likely to see during the fourth quarter. This deceleration, unexpected by the consensus, will lead to a reduction in corporate earnings expectations for the current quarter and beyond. The perfect storm is here and now. We are unlikely to have a clear victor after the election on Tuesday for several weeks, while the pandemic worsens by the day, and the economy is without needed fiscal stimulus. This perfect storm should lead to another market correction. The severity of the stock market decline and length of time it lasts will depend on how deadly the pandemic becomes and the measures we take to contain it until a vaccine is available to the general public.

Some states will reimplement restrictions to alleviate the strains on their local healthcare systems. Job losses and unemployment claims are likely to start rising again. Consumers will recoil on their own over fears of infection. The chance we see a double-dip recession in the fourth quarter has risen dramatically.

Yet this should present an investment opportunity between now and year end similar to what we saw in March. At that time, scaling into risk assets as volatility hit extreme levels and technical indicators reached significantly oversold conditions was prudent. This perfect storm is simply pushing out an economic recovery that is inevitable. There will be additional fiscal stimulus, and we will eventually bring an end to the pandemic, but this market is priced as though we have already accomplished both.

