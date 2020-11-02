Land and permits are virtually priceless. Relative to new projects, Valero's assets are valued at 20 cents on the dollar. A cyclical recovery will coincide with a re-rating of the equity.

Valero has several advantages. Proximity to low-cost petroleum feedstock and export sea lanes, economies of scale, and a high degree of industrial plant complexity. Barriers to entry will limit capacity.

The Death of Oil is a popular narrative today. 2020 has been the demand shock of the century. But petroleum consumption will continue to grow for decades.

An Energy Compounder at 5 Times Earnings

We all want to own secular growth stocks which compound capital at high rates of return for a long period of time, with no worry about trading, commissions, or tax. However, given today's record disparity in valuation between high-growth technology stocks and moderate-growth issues, the high-growth “compounders” which will provide superior returns over a five- or ten-year period from today's price, are few and far between.

No sector is more out of favour than the energy complex. Cyclical oversupply of oil and gas, supported by rapid increases in US shale production, and lack of competitive differentiation among companies, have justified much of the underperformance of the sector. This has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 travel restrictions and economic recession. The energy component of the S&P 500 Index has fallen from a 16% weighting in 2008 to 1.8% of market capitalisation in 2020. Nothing is more shunned today than oil stocks, and largely for good reason. However, there are companies in the energy complex which are not only cheap, but good businesses bearing low risk, for which steep drops in market appraisal are undeserved, and present a rare opportunity for significant capital gains upon cyclical recovery.

How did John D. Rockefeller become the world's first billionaire? Oil refineries.

Following is a graph of Valero's share price since it was spun out as an independent refining company:

Thesis

Refining is a good business, with modest growth, which is steadily profitable every year, except in recession. In these times, which occur about once every decade, losses are incurred for a few consecutive quarters or so. Now is one of these times, when shares are marked down myopically due to the uncertain timing of oil demand recovery. Valero trades at a fraction of the replacement cost of its assets, and therefore will earn a multiple of the return of competing projects, and will likely be revalued much higher.

Valuation

Valero is trading at 5 1/2 times 10-year nominal normalised earnings. Due to inflation, past earnings are likely to understate the company's earning potential, even with zero volume growth or margin expansion.

Description of the Business

Valero operates 15 refinery complexes, mostly in the United States, but also in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Peru, and Mexico. Through its various operations, the firm markets petroleum-based fuels, petrochemicals, and power. The company was formed in 1980 as the successor to a diversified energy company, Coastal States Gas Corporation, which was incorporated in 1955. The current incarnation is the refinery division of the original parent, spun out in 1997. Some of Valero's refineries are nearly a century old. Valero Energy Corporation is a constituent of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Below is a photograph of Valero's Meraux Refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana, United States.

Following is a map of sea lanes in the Western Hemisphere illustrating Valero's trade routes for petroleum products.

Refinery Economics

Like most manufacturing operations, refineries have high fixed costs. Hence, profitability is strongly linked to capacity utilisation. Thanks to hedging of petroleum feedstock and refined product output prices, refinery profitability is not dependent upon oil- or oil product prices crude supply-demand dynamics. Profits are largely a function of oil volumes and refinery margins, which are determined by capacity utilisation. The biggest underlying factor here is global oil product demand. Simply put, Valero will return to strong profitability when oil product demand returns to near 2019 all-time highs enabling throughput volumes to rise to near capacity, which is likely to occur within a year or two.

Oil Recession

Global oil consumption in 2019 averaged 100.9 million barrels per day. It is thought to have fallen to as little as 65 million barrels per day in April 2020, and is estimated to average roughly 92 million barrels per day in 2020, as a result of travel restrictions, work-from-home, and diminished economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the most severe one-year drop in global oil consumption in one hundred years, roughly equivalent to the 10% drop through the recession and rationing period from 1979—1983, largely brought about by record-high oil prices.

Following is a graph of global oil consumption from 1965—2019:

Following is a graph of global oil production and consumption, from EIA data, as of October 2020:

Yet in spite of this sharpest correction of oil volumes in modern history, in the first nine months of 2020, Valero lost only ($1,062 million), and had negative FCF, adjusted for changes in working capital and consolidated minority interest, of ($1,000 million). Given that it has operated at 80% capacity on average during this period, rather than typical profitable levels of 90% utilisation, losses may continue through Q4, and perhaps a few subsequent quarters. However, global oil consumption is rapidly increasing as demand for various products recovers.

The EIA estimates oil consumption at 95.3 mmbbl/d in September 2020. Following are forecasts for average 2021 oil consumption, in mmbbl/d.

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA): 99.1

International Energy Agency (IEA): 97.2

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC): 96.8

Oil Uses

Here is a pie graph illustrating the composition of oil consumption by use, worldwide, in 2019.

(Source: Author-generated graph of data from the OPEC 2020 World Oil Outlook 2045)

Oil Outlook

Demand is widely expected to return to 2019 all-time annual highs of 100.9 mmbbl/d near the end of 2021, or in 2022. For example, OPEC has recently published its 2020 World Oil Outlook 2045. It has extended its forecast for oil consumption increases to 109 mmbbl/d in 2045 and a decade-long plateau. Demand growth is expected to be supported by emerging economies with both population- and economic growth. The following slide is given to illustrate the expected composition of oil demand, according to OPEC economists.

Oil Demand by Region, 2019-2045: (Source: OPEC 2020 World Oil Outlook 2045)

The Competitive Landscape of the Oil Refining Sector

One advantage of refiners over E&Ps is they do not depend on oil prices, or oil product prices, per se. Valero does a good job of hedging its feedstock prices and product output. Volumes and refinery margins drive earnings. And volumes and margins are a function of capacity utilisation, which, in turn, is a function of oil product demand, and global refinery capacity. We have discussed oil demand recovery. As for capacity, if demand returns to the highs and continues to grow, refineries will become highly profitable again, and more capacity will be needed. But it is not easy to add refinery capacity. Extensive environmental permitting and land acquisition must be undertaken, at great cost, and over a significant period of time. Even an expansion project for an existing refinery can take several years. Few expansions will be undertaken until demand returns, so there will likely be a period of super-normal returns upon economic recovery. The last major greenfield refinery to be built in the United States was the Garyville Refinery, in Garyville, Louisiana, which was completed in 1977. Although expansion projects are approved every so often, it is unlikely that another large refinery will be built in the United States. Newbuilds are also unlikely in most of the developed world, although they are being built in higher-growth developing nations in Asia and the Middle East. Judging by these factors and recent history, global capacity is likely to remain well managed, if not constrained.

How much does it cost to build an oil refinery?

We undertook a review of 17 refinery construction projects and proposals on 5 continents over the past few years, including projects at various stages of advancement, from scoping study to completion. The following table summarises the results:

Table 1: Refinery Projects by Capacity and Cost, 2009-2028

Number Name/ Location Country Operator/ Owner Year Cost USD billion Throughput kbbl/d Capital Intensity kUSD per bbld Status 1 Garyville Expansion US Marathon Petroleum 2009 3.9 239 16.3 Completed 2 Ibeju-Lekki Nigeria Aliko Dagnote 2016 15 650 23.1 Completed 3 Abreu e Lima Brazil Petrobras 2016 21 230 91.3 Completed 4 Sturgeon Canada CNQ 2017 9.3 240 38.7 Completed 5 Mthombo South Africa State/BRICs 2017 10 360 27.8 Cancelled 6 Hengli Petroleum China Hengli Petroleum Corporation 2019 11 400 27.5 Completed 7 Jebel Ali UAE ENOC 2020 >1 70 >14.3 Completed 8 Jazan Saudi Arabia Aramco 2020 6 400 15 Near Completion 9 Al-Zour NLP Kuwait KNPC 2020 27 615 43.9 Delayed 10 Sitra Bahrain Bapco 2020 5 110 45.5 Under Construction 11 Petro Rabigh Saudi Arabia Aramco 2020 11.1 400 27.7 Under Construction 12 Dos Bocas Mexico Pemex 2022 8** 340 23.5 Under Construction 13 MIDOR Alexandria Egypt MIDOR 2022 2.5 60 41.7 Tendering 14 Shandong Yulong China Shandong Yulong Petro- chemical Corporation 2024 19.7 400 49.2 Tendering 15 Basra Iraq INOC 2025 4 55 72.7 Scoping 16 Ratnagiri India Aramco/ ADNOC 2025 70*** 1200 58.3 Scoping 17 Richards Bay South Africa Aramco 2027-2028 10 300 33.3 Scoping Mean 13.8 357 38.2 Weighted Mean 38.6 Consolidated US Valero 2020 27 3200 8.3 Operating

*Cost is estimated at more than $1 billion.

**Analysts estimate costs of $12—14 billion, 50—75% higher than those targetted by the Mexican Energy Ministry.

***Costs were estimated at $40 billion as recently as 2019, but since revised upwards at least three times, to $44 billion, $60 billion, and, most recently, $70 billion. The project faces significant delays due to land acquisition challenges.

The aforementioned study indicates that realised or estimated costs are anywhere from $15,000 to $90,000 per barrel of daily throughput, with a mean of 38,000/bbld and a weighted mean of 39,000/bbld. Costs have risen substantially over the past decade. Among projects which have been completed and those already under construction, many have had budgets revised, often more than once, and were significantly delayed. Analysts regard some government estimates with scepticism, citing higher costs for comparable projects. Examples of these include Dos Bocas and Ratnagiri. Regardless of the ownership or operatorship, public or private, as typical of large construction projects, most have generally gone over time and over budget.

In fact, a study of large construction projects published by McKinsey in 2013 indicates that such infrastructure and natural resource extraction projects are completed, on average, 80% over budget, and 20% over time. The results of the study are illustrated in the following scatter plot.

Cost and Time Overruns of Large Construction Projects, McKinsey, 2013:

Targetted petroleum products and value add, and concomitant refinery margin, vary by project. Valero's refineries, like most in North America, are amongst the most complex, with a high Nelson complexity index ("NCI") rating of 11.5 on a corporate consolidated basis. Complexity comes at a higher cost per flowing barrel, and allows both the processing of lower-value heavy and sour crude grades, and the production of higher-value refined products, which leads to higher unit refinery margins, or "crack spreads".

Valero's Nelson complexity index, as of December 2019:

Here is how the sophistication of Valero's industrial manufacturing plants compare to that of other large operators around the world:

Valero consolidated NCI ranks near the 90th percentile among US refineries, as seen in the following graph.

Cumulative Distribution of US Refinery NCI:

Yet US refineries rank highest in Nelson complexity, as seen below.

Nelson Complexity Index of Refineries by Region:

Valero is also investing in the future. It has ongoing expansion projects for the production of renewable diesel and ethanol, for a more sustainable environmental footprint and higher-margin, more value-added business, enabled by their sophisticated manufacturing process technology, as seen from the following slides:

In spite of the above arguments that the value of Valero's assets compares favourably to those of competitors and refinery newbuilds around the world, Valero trades at an enterprise value to flowing barrel (EV/bbld) of USD 8,280. That is to say, Valero's assets are valued, conservatively, at half of replacement cost, giving no value to the company's substantial $3.9 billion of net working capital (excluding cash and current debt, accounted for by enterprise value) which is often not included in construction cost estimates. In fact, these comparable projects from the past decade or more are not adjusted for inflation, and many are not only double, but as much as 4—5 times as expensive, and in one case, even 10 times as expensive on a unit cost basis. So such a claim is quite conservative. Indeed, from this data, it appears likely that Valero's assets are valued at 20 cents on the dollar. The company's property, plant, and equipment alone cannot be replicated for $100 billion.

Capacity Expansion

Among the above projects, those slated for completion in the next 4 years amount to 2 mmbbl/d. The list is not exhaustive. There are a few more in the Middle East. Generally speaking, the trend is for growth of capacity in the developing world, where most expansion projects are planned and under construction, and a reduction of capacity in Europe, where demand is flat to slightly declining. In China, small, less efficient “tea pot” refineries are closing to make way for mega-refineries with economies of scale, including those listed above, and like Valero's industrial complexes. Much of the world's growth in capacity today is in the Middle East.

It is likely that the recent demand shock will exacerbate delays already expected from active projects. Some at the scoping level may be shelved, or scrapped altogether.

In its Global downstream outlook to 2035, H1 2019, McKinsey warned of low capacity utilisation in Europe, and, to a lesser extent, Asia, due to regional expansions outpacing demand growth in the short term, with a negative impact on margins. However, they had this to say about North America, where Valero is concentrated:

We’ll see the strongest market conditions in the US Gulf Coast (USGC), where utilization rates will remain in the mid-80s thanks to refinery complexity, access to cheap natural gas, crude pricing at export parity, and strong demand for product exports.

—McKinsey, 2019

Exporting from a low-cost asset base of world-class US Gulf Coast refineries into a growing world market

Following is a graph showing the rapid growth of petroleum product exports from the United States, supported by dramatic increases in shale oil production. Valero's sophisticated refineries are well positioned to capture growing regional demand, particularly from Central and South America.

United States Petroleum Product Exports, 2009-2019:

Following is a Map of Valero's Operations, concentrated in the US Gulf Coast:

Margin of Safety

The implications of Table 1 are straightforward. If competing refineries cost at minimum 2—4 times as much as the market value of Valero's plants currently in operation, the annual return to Valero shareholders will be 2—4 times as high as the hurdle rate required for a competing newbuild construction decision. This hurdle rate is likely between 5—10%. In addition, such capacity expansion is likely to lag demand recovery and the return to profitability. This return to Valero shareholders is a cash return, before any revaluation of shares to a lower capitalisation rate.

When purchasing assets at a steep discount to replacement cost, the risk is that the assets will obsolete, or that new supply will be added at a low rate of return and sustain overcapacity. We have argued for ongoing oil demand growth. As for irrational supply, this does not seem to have occurred in the past. In a somewhat consolidated and enormously capital-intensive industry such as petroleum refining, where budgets and schedules are often exceeded, and with land acquisition challenges and increasing environmental sensitivity and regulation, chronic overbuilding appears unlikely to occur in the future.

Fortress Balance Sheet

As of 30 September 2020, Valero had $14.6 billion in debt and finance leases, $4.0 billion of cash, $7.3 billion of net working capital, and $9.8 billion of liquidity, thanks to recent lender approvals for $4 billion in opportunistic incremental borrowings in Q2 and Q3, raising the company's net-debt-to-capitalisation ratio to a modest 36%. The company has substantially no debt maturities until 2025. Net interest is $550 million/year, roughly a 5% borrowing cost. Valero can survive several years of losses from a severe recession.

Dividend

Quarterly dividend is $0.98 per share. The company can afford to sustain the dividend, but have temporarily discontinued their share repurchase programme.

Management has reiterated their intent to sustain the dividend. In the author's opinion, they should cut the dividend and buy back shares at a fraction of their worth.

Following is a graph of historical dividends:

Stock Buybacks

In 2010 Valero had an average of 568 million shares outstanding, while in 2020 it had 407 million shares. This represents a 28% reduction in the float via share repurchases, equivalent to a 3.4% buyback yield. Adding this to the current dividend yield of 10.4% we find a 13.8% total shareholder yield on today's market price.

Safe and Cheap, with a High Cash Yield

An 18% normalised earnings yield is pretty extraordinary in today's stock market environment. This is based on nominal average earnings from 2010—2019, before inflation; future returns could be higher. A 10% dividend is sustainable, albeit, not the best use of cash, given the low current share price. But even if the dividend is suspended, as it should be for aggressive share repurchases, dividends will likely be plentiful in the future. The quarterly dividend has grown from 5 cents in 2010 to 98 cents currently. Because the payout ratio has risen significantly, dividend hikes will not continue at the same pace as before, but a dollar or so, quarterly, should be a sustainable average in the coming years.

Following is a graph of historical fully-diluted earnings per share:

Potential Gains

Except for the stock panic of March 2020, the share price is at a 7-year low of $40. The all-time high was $125 in 2018. A treble is not out of the question, and a double is likely, upon cyclical recovery. Given that VLO trades at 6 times 10-year normalised earnings (not inflation-adjusted) it could easily return to a P/E ratio of 15–20 times, given that market multiples are substantially higher, and dividend stocks compete with bonds whose interest rates are nearly zero. As recently as June, the stock traded for $75 per share, after a liquidity panic low of $32 in March. The pull-back is entirely unwarranted, given the company's exceptionally strong balance sheet, distant debt maturities, and little change in oil demand outlook.

Is Valero a compounder?

The title hints that Valero is a compounder. A “compounder” refers to a business with high returns on capital, often owing to industry competitive advantage afforded by factors such as oligopoly market share, low cost structure, intangible assets, network effects, or customer switching costs. Readers will laugh at the suggestion of Valero being a compounder, since they know very well that a refinery company, or almost any industrial operation, or a firm whose business is related to the energy sector, is a cyclical. However, it may surprise readers to learn that Valero lost money in only two years since its refinery assets were spun out of the parent natural gas producer in 1997. These were 1998 and 2008. 2020 is likely to be a third. As such, Valero has characteristics more akin to those of an unregulated utility, than a cyclical.

Following is a graph of historical net income:

Valero has paid consistent and growing dividends, with two 2:1 stock splits, in 2004 and 2005, since inception of the refinery spinco in 1997. The stock traded around $6.50, split-adjusted, in July 1997. In 2013, Valero spun out CST Brands, its gas station convenience store division, which paid dividends for three years and was subsequently acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard, in 2017, for $4.4 billion. After accounting for reinvestment of dividends and acquired spinco, Valero shares have returned a 12.0% compound annual return from 1997—2020. This compares to a 7.9% annual return for the S&P 500, for the same period, with dividends reinvested. 2020 is a recession year with depressed share price of $37.53, while 1997 was not. In fact, shares were available much cheaper in 1999, even under $4, split-adjusted. We have argued that the fair value of the company is at least twice its current market appraisal. This is on an enterprise value basis. Leverage inherent in the capital structure would imply that the equity would be worth more than double. But if we simply consider an appraisal of $75 for today's shares, and the July 1997 starting price of $6.50, the imputed IRR is 14.0%. It should be clear that Valero has been a superior business.

Can a commodity industrial business have a moat?

The company's book value is only $49 per share, yet the replacement—and economic—value of its assets is at least $80, but probably more. This indicates that the firm's accounting depreciation likely overstates its true economic depreciation. This can be explained by the scarcity of land near oil and gas production assets and gathering infrastructure, which can be permitted for an environmentally sensitive operation such as petroleum refining.

Thus, competitive advantage may be partly attributed to barriers to entry. It may also be attributed to two cost advantages. One is that afforded by economies of scale possessed by large, sophisticated refinery complexes. The other is their proximity to low-cost sources of feedstock, for example, in the US sedimentary basin, and their proximity to sea ports coterminous with key export routes to the growing world market for petroleum products.

Cost Advantage

The following graphic illustrates Valero's first quartile mechanical availability, which indicates maintenance efficiency, and its industry-leading cost structure, even relative to large domestic peers.

Mechanical Availability and Unit Cash Costs — Valero vs Peers, 2019:

A quote by an officer of Valero summarises it nicely:

"Well, we would just flat out say, we feel like the Gulf Coast is the best place to be. It's lower capital cost to build. It's lower operating cost. And then also, when you think about just the logistics, the rail infrastructure, getting into the Gulf Coast, from where you're going to source the feedstocks is great. And then the logistics getting out....

We don't know where the highest priced market is going to be in the future, and it's going to move. So whether we're going to California, Canada, Europe, somewhere else, just — the Gulf Coast is just tough to beat. We've been at this seven years now, and what we always try to do is to build the advantaged, low opex and high flexibility plants. And what we've learned is that you need to co-locate with a large operating refinery. It needs to be an operating refinery. And by doing that, it reduces costs.

And again, I can't stress the logistics enough that we just have a huge advantage there, and we intend to keep that by being in the Gulf Coast."

— Martin Parrish, Senior Vice President, Alternative Energy and Project Development, Valero Q3 2020 Conference Call

The income statement of a refiner may be simplified as follows:

(Source: Author analysis of refiner financial statements)

Refinery Income Statement Refined product sales - Feedstock costs = Refinery margin - Operating costs - Depreciation and amortisation = Operating income - Interest - Tax - Other items = Net income

The following table compares unit profitability of US peers:

Table 2: Comparison of US Refinery Peers' 3-year Average Operating Statistics, 2017—2019, ranked by throughput

Firm Operating Income (USD million) Throughput (kbbl/d) Income per barrel throughput (USD/bbl) Valero 4457 2959 4.13 Marathon Petroleum* 2390 2656 2.46 Chevron* 3831 2641 3.97 Phillips 66 2866 2033 3.86 PBF Energy 443 827 1.47 HollyFrontier* 1267 465 7.47

*Includes marketing

Note that these are among the higher-NCI, and more profitable refineries worldwide. Valero compares favourably, largely due to industry-leading operating costs.

Many of the arguments for Valero apply equally to its peers. HollyFrontier, for example, had higher unit operating margins for these 3 years thanks to higher refinery margins, but these were lower in previous years. Refiners with higher operating expenses can often offset them with higher refinery margins by passing costs on to consumers through the transport cost advantage of proximity to their local market.

However, many smaller refineries have fewer assets, some of which are landlocked. In contrast, Valero has 15 assets, providing higher feedstock diversity and a lower impact of single-asset outages due to fire or natural disaster, as well as coastal refineries optimally situated for export to the growing world market. The result is lower risk, and smoother, more sustainably high earnings. As a larger corporation, Valero also has preferential access to capital: readier capital availability and lower borrowing costs.

What kind of stock is Valero?

Perhaps this refining behemoth would be aptly described as a cash cow, earning high returns on equity capital, with moderate, low-risk gearing. Although the firm does not have the ability to reinvest its earnings at high rates of return, given limited volume growth afforded by the global oil market, and the lower expected returns of competing for market share from its advantageous niche position, Valero has paid handsome dividends and bought back stock accretively through the years, and will likely continue to do so for many years.

Insiders have skin in the game.

As of 1 February 2020, officers and directors hold $50 million in common stock, as seen from the following table from Valero's 2020 Proxy Circular:

Two directors have been buying this year at higher prices, in the aggregate amount of $2 million, as seen from these Form 4 filings with the SEC:

Conclusion

Valero Energy Corporation is a superior business engaged in high value-added manufacturing with key energy infrastructure assets, which will be essential to the global economy for many years to come. Despite its high returns on capital employed, the company's shares have been marked down dramatically during the current unprecedented recession in oil demand, even to a small fraction of the replacement value of the firm's assets.

However, this demand will, sooner or later, return to all-time highs. Meanwhile, the exceptionally strong financial position of this industrial enterprise affords it ample time for an economic recovery.

The payback period of less than 6 years of normalised profits means that long-term oil demand forecasts, as determined by electric vehicle adoption rates, among other factors, are not necessary for making an investment case for Valero's shares today. Long-term oil demand only affects the terminal value, for which no capital outlay is demanded. It is icing on the cake.

Valero will provide a (possibly interrupted) high dividend yield. In addition, a re-rating upon cyclical recovery, as well as stock buybacks, are likely to increase the value of Valero's shares significantly over a 3—5 year period.

