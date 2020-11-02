Source: Barron's

The Dow Jones (DIA) has bounced over 40% off its lows set in March. However, the U.S. is still reeling from the knock on effects of COVID-19. That could create more headwinds for cyclical names like CSX (CSX). The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.65 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.96. CSX missed on revenue, but beat on earnings. The stock is practically flat post-earnings.

Total industry rail traffic for the first 43 weeks of the year was down about 10%. CSX's Q3 rail traffic and average selling price ("ASP") fell 3% and 8%, respectively.

Each of the company's major product categories experienced revenue declines Y/Y. However, revenue rose in the double-digit percentage range sequentially. Coal revenue was off 36% Y/Y on a 27% decline in volume and 12% decline in ASP. Competition from natural gas and reduced electrical demand hurt Coal during the quarter. Agricultural revenue fell 5% on a 4% decline in volume and 1% decline in ASP. Industrial revenue fell 8% on a 5% decline in volume and 3% fall off in ASP. Within the Industrial segment, metals revenue fell in the double-digit percentage range on reduced sheet steel and pipe shipments. Automotive also experienced a high-single digit percentage decline. As the economy reopens, Industrial should rebound due to increased manufacturing output.

Total rail traffic fell 3% Y/Y. This was a marked improvement over the 20% decline in Q2. Each of the company's major segments experienced volume declines except Intermodal, which rose 7%. During the month of September, Intermodal traffic surged due to inventory restocking by retailers and others. Intermodal was 47% of total volume, and it could drive the narrative in Q4.

ASP fell 8% Y/Y. Until the economy fully reopens, it could be difficult for CSX to hike prices. If pricing power continues to wane then total revenue could face headwinds even if rail traffic improves. Passing through price increases could be untenable amid an uncertain economy.

Operating Ratio Is Impressive

CSX and Union Pacific Union Pacific (UNP) have been aggressive in cutting costs amid declining rail traffic. CSX has consistently delivered an operating ratio sub-60%, which has put the company on par with Canadian railroads pursuant to efficiency. In Q3 CSX reported a 57% operating ratio, flat versus the year earlier period. The operating ratio was impressive, given the double-digit decline in revenue. Total operating expenses were $1.5 billion, down 11% Y/Y; the decline in operating expenses was in line with the decline in revenue.

Labor costs were $574 million, down 10% Y/Y. Materials fell 9% to $378 million. Combined, labor and materials were 63% of total operating costs, and represented a sizeable pool of expenses management could cut into. Workforce reductions helped keep labor costs under control:

Walking down the expense line items, labor and fringe was 10% lower, reflecting significant efficiency improvements and lower volume-related costs. As Jim highlighted, we took the opportunity during this pandemic to make structural changes to the train plan. As a result, crew starts were down 15% year-over-year, compared to a 3% decline in volume. These improvements were made across the line of road, yard and local train plans. Fewer crew starts results in fewer active trains. The active locomotive count was down 14% year-over-year in the quarter. The smaller fleet combined with fewer cars online and fuel and freight and car repair efficiencies helped drive a 19% reduction in the mechanical workforce.

Fuel costs fell 47% to $119 million, a function of efficiencies in managing train assets and low fuel costs. This was another benefit of demand destruction in oil markets. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.5 billion fell over 8% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 56%, up 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. Margins could remain flat to declining despite cost take-outs. I believe the revenue slide must subside before EBITDA grows.

CSX Appears Overvalued

Monetary stimulus from the Fed and overtures to support credit markets have buoyed financial markets since the pandemic materialized. In my opinion, stocks may be divorced from earnings and earnings prospects. CSX has an enterprise value of $74 billion and trades at 13x EBITDA. At the end of each quarter the stock has traded anywhere from 10x to 13x over the past five quarters. A pandemic nor a trade war has had a substantial impact on the stock's trading multiple. This shows the consistently of the stock market and its ability to bounce back with stimulus from policy makers. The question remains, "Is the valuation based on earnings prospects or stimulus?"

Conclusion

CSX is up 10% Y/Y. I rate the stock a sell until the economy fully reopens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.