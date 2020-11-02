The company now estimates that it is 60% underway with its cloud transition, and expects to be a nearly pure cloud company by early 2023.

So far in the third quarter earnings season, it has been a bloody quarter for so-called "legacy" technology companies, especially those that are playing catch-up in the cloud. Look at SAP (SAP) - the German software giant best known for its ERP systems has sunk ~30% after it reported a slowdown in revenue growth owing to a slow pandemic recovery and unfavorable currency movements.

Pegasystems (PEGA), another legacy software company that specializes in CRM and BPM (business process management) tools that is perhaps less-well known, has largely avoided sharing SAP's fate. The company just reported third-quarter results that show its cloud transition is still humming, as well as sales momentum that hasn't been overly hampered by the coronavirus.

Pegasystems, in fact, benefits from the fact that it specializes in process automation tools that help businesses streamline and simplify portions of their workflow. Amid a pandemic that has thrown a wrench in the way we work, Pegasystems has reported that many of its clients are taking the opportunity to re-examine their work processes, which in many cases has led to a software-led redesign that has benefited Pegasystems sales.

As a refresher to investors, Pegasystems believes its combined market opportunity in both CRM and BPM is an eye-popping $80 billion, which means the company is only just shy of ~1.5% penetrated into this market its current ~$1 billion annualized revenue run rate.

Figure 1. Pegasystems TAM Source: Pegasystems Q3 earnings deck

Pegasystems may not be the newest and hottest SaaS play on the block, but right now with the market taking a risk-off attitude and with many high-growth tech stocks trading at valuations that have made news pundits whisper about a 2000s-style bubble, increasing your exposure to older and more profit/value-oriented software stocks may be a smart move for 2021.

These are the bullish catalysts that can propel Pegasystems' stock higher:

Continued cloud conversion. Pegasystems is now nearly three years into a cloud transition that began in early 2018, a move that the company says typically takes around 4-5 years. The company expects to be fully transitioned by early 2023. Continued buildup of ACV, especially on the Pega Cloud product, can help to shift sentiment in this stock.

Pegasystems is now nearly three years into a cloud transition that began in early 2018, a move that the company says typically takes around 4-5 years. The company expects to be fully transitioned by early 2023. Continued buildup of ACV, especially on the Pega Cloud product, can help to shift sentiment in this stock. Buildup of cloud gross margins. As Pegasystems' scale in the cloud has increased, so have its gross margins. Improved profitability and cash flow can help to drive a re-rating in the stock.

As Pegasystems' scale in the cloud has increased, so have its gross margins. Improved profitability and cash flow can help to drive a re-rating in the stock. Continued consolidation in the software sector. Many older and slower-growing software companies have found themselves the target of private equity firms, especially if they have built up large recurring revenue bases.

While I'm not as confidently bullish in Pegasystems as when the stock was trading in the sub-$100 levels earlier this year, Pegasystems still does represent good value. Its current market cap of $9.35 billion and enterprise value of $9.40 billion represents a 7.6x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's $1.24 billion revenue consensus for FY21 (+18% y/y; data from Yahoo Finance). For a company growing ACV at >20% y/y and cloud ACV at >50% y/y, I think there's still room for upside.

Q3 download

Let's now dig into Pegasystems' latest earnings in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Pegasystems Q3 earnings Source: Pegasystems Q3 earnings release

Now, at face value, Pegasystems' results appeared disappointing. The company's total revenue $226.0 million grew only 4% y/y, decelerated sharply from 11% y/y growth in Q2 (and before that, revenue had been growing at a 25% y/y pace in Q1), and missed Wall Street's mark of $249.9 million (+15% y/y) by a wide mark.

However, the market is putting less stock in Pegasystems' near-term results because of the haziness caused by the cloud transition. As you can see above, the main culprit behind the revenue slowdown was a steep -31% y/y decline in software license revenue, while Pegasystems Cloud revenues grew 56% y/y. This is two points faster than Pegasystems' Q2 cloud growth rate of 54% y/y.

What happens when a company flips its business from license to cloud is that lumpy revenue streams that used to get booked upfront are now spread over a longer period of time. Optically, Pegasystems' quarterly financials won't present a clean picture of its underlying fundamentals until the company gets closer to its early 2023 milestone of completing its cloud transition. Ironically - the better and faster that Pegasystems is at shifting its revenue base into the cloud, the more its near-term revenue will be negatively impacted.

Instead, what investors should focus on is Pegasystems' continued buildup of ACV. Pegasystems ended Q3 with $777 million of ACV, up 21% y/y - matching the ACV growth rates in Q2 and Q1. Cloud ACV (meaning products that Pegasystems customers are choosing to host in Pegasystems' cloud, versus their own infrastructure), meanwhile, grew 57% y/y to $232 million - a point stronger than 56% y/y growth last quarter. And when we take a step back and look at Pegasystems' nominal ACV trends, we find that Pegasystems tacked on $30 million in annual business sequentially versus Q2 - which is more than the $27 million it added in Q2, and $24 million it added in Q1.

Figure 3. Pegasystems ACV trends

Source: Pegasystems Q3 earnings deck

One major area of interest for investors is how the pandemic is impacting Pegasystems' sales - especially with the damage that COVID-19, especially in Europe, has done to SAP. The question astutely came up in the Q&A portion of Pegasystems' earnings call, and CFO Ken Stillwell answered (though a little less eloquently) that the company is as of right now not hearing of any negative customer impact from a supposed second wave. Per his remarks on the call:

So it is a little early with the Germany and France stuation so I mean just that's only really emerged in the last few days. What I would say though is and there hasn't no, I've not I'm none of none that I know of but what I would also say is remember the lockdowns that we had back at the beginning part of the year and our clients largely forged right through that period of time and so given that any lockdowns that you at least what I read any lockdowns that you see now are not going to be as dramatic as what we saw earlier in the year. I would think it that it would be no worse than what we saw earlier in the year and we did see some impacts here and there there's no doubt but it didn't materialize into impacting our growth trajectory. So I wouldn't say that we're at a stage right now where that is something we're preparing for which is massive spend reduction because of it anything can happen but that's not something we're thinking about right now."

It's worth noting as well that Pegasystems counted among its customers a very high-profile public sector client: the U.S. census. The company's software was used to track digital responses to the 2020 census; Pegasystems' traction with federal engagements is a signal of its broad applicability across both commercial and public sector customers.

Another positive indicator to watch is Pegasystems' margin profile. Though overall profitability is, again, impacted by the cloud transition, when we isolate gross margins for the cloud product alone, Pegasystems reported a huge improvement. In Q3'19, when Pegasystems' cloud business was only roughly half of its present size, its gross margin was only 49% - this quarter, cloud gross margins notched 64%, a 15-point improvement. The company cited the technical efficiencies that are gained through scale as the primary driver for the improvement. There is still head room for improvement, however, as Pegasystems noted its ultimate cloud gross margin target is in the mid-70s.

Key takeaways

Pegasystems continues to execute well in its cloud transition, which is more than halfway complete. Juggling large end-markets in CRM and BPM, and building up a steady ACV base alongside improving cloud gross margins, Pegasystems is a dark horse in the software sector that may prove a prescient play for a more cautious, risk-averse market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.