Quarter over quarter and year over year Facebook (FB) continues to smash analyst estimates on its journey to the next trillion-dollar company. I have bene bullish on FB for years and have written several articles about why FB should be in your portfolio. Today is no different and FB is still a buy at record highs. Who needs to hunt for up and coming companies or invest in the hottest IPO's to find growth when you could invest in FB? FB has a proven track record of beating estimates while having an impeccable balance sheet. FB prints money and generates healthy returns for its shareholders. It may seem crazy but FB is still growing and its businesses are firing on all cylinders. FB for the first nine months of 2020 has increased its revenue by 17% and its net income by 61% from the same period in 2019. It's not crazy to classify FB as a growth company as it increased its overall revenue in 2020 by $8.28 billion and its net income by $6.79 billion over the first nine months. FB is a buy and once again the days of growth slowing certainly aren't upon us yet.

Facebook continues to decimate earnings projections and they are certainly firing on all cylinders

I just looked at the after hours price and I am shocked that FB is in the red. What happened to companies being rewarded for turning huge profits and continuing its growth trajectory? Over the past three months FB generated an additional 22% in revenue with an increase of $3.82 billion. For the first nine months in 2020 FB has generated an additional 17% or $8.28 billion in revenue from this point in 2019. FB's revenue trend is still alive and well. If you look at the graph I constructed below Q4 is always their largest year then a drop happens in Q1 and by Q3 FB is either in line or past the previous Q4. Based on this trend Q4 is always substantially larger than the year before. Based on this model I can comfortably speculate that in Q4 2020 FB will generate at least $21 billion in revenue and the real number will be closer to $25 billion. In 2017 FB had a 47.26% growth rate in Q4 from the previous year, in 2018 it was 30.39% and in 2019 it was 24.64%. If FB can generate 20% growth in Q4 year over year they would generate $25.30 billion in revenue. This certainly isn't unrealistic.

I think everyone can agree that when you invest in a company at some point you expect them to generate a profit. Q3 for FB was stellar as they increased their net income by $1.76 billion or 29% from Q3 2019. An even bigger shocker is where FB is for the first nine months of 2020. FB has increased its net income by 61% or $6.79 billion from the first nine months of 2019. I think you would be hard pressed to find other companies that could match these multiples. FB's market cap exceeds $750 billion yet they are still growing at a crazy pace. For all of the negativity around FB the one thing you can't deny is that FB is a money making machine. I think what the team at FB has been able to do is remarkable and it continues to just get better.

(Source: Facebook)

The golden balance sheet got even better after Q3 2020

I would have said the golden balance sheet just went platinum but since gold is worth more than platinum it really wouldn't have made sense. I have explained why FB's balance sheet was in a class of its own and that many companies would be ecstatic to have their balance sheet mimic FB's. Over the past nine months FB has increased their total assets by 10%, reduced their liabilities by -11% and added 17% to their total stockholder equity. The fact that FB is as large as it is makes this even more special.

FB's total assets has increased from $133.38 billion to $146.44 billion while total liabilities decreased by -11% to $28.71 billion. This has made the total shareholder equity in FB jump 17% to $117.73 billion from $101.05 billion at the end of 2019. As a shareholder, total shareholder equity is always one of the most important categories I review. FB continues to grow this category and there is no reason to believe this trend will be broken. Especially since FB has zero long term debt.

Below is a picture of FB's most recent balance sheet. Unlike many other companies FB has zero long term debt. Apple (AAPL) has $98.67 billion in long term debt on their balance sheet and AT&T (T) has $152.98 billion in long term debt on its balance sheet. The fact that FB has been able to grow its business to a company which exceeds $750 billion in market cap without adding long-term debt to its balance sheet is impressive. With FB having minimal liabilities FB can continue to utilize its free cash flow to invest in their operations and if they wanted to tap the debt markets and make an acquisition without much downside. FB's golden balance sheet puts them in a position of power and they have proven once again when it comes to financials they're atthe top of the mountain.

(Source: Facebook)

Stepping away from the financials of FB they are also still growing their userbase

User growth still hasn't slowed down for FB and the total addressable market still presents future growth opportunities. As a global brand and service the global population which is currently at 7.82 billion people is FB's customer base. Today FB reported that 2.74 billion people use its products on a monthly basis. That's 35% of the global population. When you think about that number it's really impressive as there really aren't many companies that can say 35% of the world utilizes its products or services. This is an increase of 1.44% from Q2 o 2020 and an 11.88% from Q3 of 2019. FB is able to penetrate overseas markets as their largest growth comes outside of Europe and North America as Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world have been driving growth. In the past year FB has seen 12.97% growth in the rest of the world category as it added 104 million users. FB has seen its largest percentage growth in the Asia-Pacific category as it added 153 million monthly users over the past year which is an increase of 15.10%

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook)

On a daily user basis FB has added 35 million users in the last quarter for an increase of 2%. Currently 23% of the world uses FB's products on a daily basis. Once again the biggest growth drivers come from overseas as FB does an incredible job of penetrating markets. In the Asia-Pacific segment FB has added 100 million daily users in the past year which is a growth rate of 15.95% and in the Rest of World segment FB added 74 million users which is a growth rate of 14.26%. Over the past year FB's growth rate for adding daily users is 12.14% as they have added 197 million users. While the growth rates are astonishing for both the daily and monthly active users the sheer volume of users FB has is amazing. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a day when FB's monthly users increases to 50% and daily users surpasses 1/3rd of the global population.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Facebook)

With shares of FB at $272.77 after hours is it a buy?

In my opinion FB is still a buy at $272.77. In full disclosure I am a shareholder and have been for years. I am not currently adding to my position but I think there is still room for appreciation. With the billions in revenue FB produces their revenue is still growing at double digit rates across the board. On a yea rover year basis from Q3 2019 vs Q3 2020 FB generated an additional 21.63% in revenue as it added $3.82 billion. FB is still able to increase monetization in each region as in the Asia-Pacific sector revenue increased by 29.48%, Europe increased by 23.76%, US & Canada by 19.44% and in the Rest of World by 12.68%. How can you argue with those multiples?

For the first nine months of 2020 FB has increased its revenue from $49.62 billion to $57.89 billion from the same period in 2019. In Q1 FB added $2.66 billion in revenue or 17.64%, in Q2 $1.8 billion or 10.67% and in Q3 $3.82 billion or 21.63%. In the first nine months of 2020 vs 2019 FB has generated an additional $8.28 billion in revenue for a growth rate of 16.69%. When you add these figures in with the rate at which FB is adding monthly and daily active users and consider FB's success rate of monetization it's hard to say FB won't continue on this trajectory. Yes $272.77 is a lot of money for one share of stock but do not let price scare you. FB is a great company with solid fundamentals. In the long run I believe FB will break the Trillion mark for market cap and continue its growth.

(Source: Facebook)

Conclusion

FB has more room to run and after an impressive Q3 the magic hasn't faded. FB is a massive company that is still growing at impressive rates. 35% of the global population utilize their products which is up 11.88% from this period last year. 23% of the global population use FB's products on a daily basis which is an increase of 12.14% from the same period as last year. For the first nine months of 2020 FB has generated an additional $8.28 billion in revenue which is an increase of 16.69% from 2019 and $6.79 billion in net income for an increase of 61% from 2019. FB has zero long-term debt on its balance sheet and from the end of 2019 has increased its total shareholder equity by 17% or $16.68 billion. FB is on track to continue its growth patterns and were headed into Q4 which is their strongest season. Based on previous trends FB is on track to break another record with a possible $25 billion in revenue for Q4 2020. I still think FB is a buy as it smashes estimates every quarter. Own FB for the long-term as it is one of the only companies that has this deep of a global footprint and they do an excellent job at monetizing their platforms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.