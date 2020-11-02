Background

With a market cap of ~$61B and EV of ~$64.5B, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is one of the largest players in the world in the industrial and specialty gases and chemicals and equipment areas. From a practical matter, it operates in a global oligopoly with Air Liquide, Linde, and TNSC. An earlier excellent SA article on Air Products and Chemicals (APD) by Stanislas Capital: Air Products: Compounding Profitable Growth (NYSE:APD) covers the industry structure, how APD has been able to grow its volume at a higher cadence (3.9% CAGR from 2005-2018) than global (2.3%) and US industrial production (0.7%) based on rising outsourcing, and how APD has demonstrated pricing discipline with only 1 year (2010) of pricing decline since 2005. Taken together these factors have contributed to adjusted EPS rising from $3.50 in 2006 to over $8 in 2019. Given an impressive slate of announced growth projects and continued pricing discipline, APD consensus EPS estimates grow to nearly $19 by 2025, translating to a 17.5% CAGR from 2020E EPS of $8.39 on announced projects alone. Furthermore, APD has leading on-site sales exposure relative to its global peers at 52% compared to 26%, 22%, and 22% for Air Liquide, Linde, and TNSC. Leading on-site sales is important because gas production and delivery are usually a plant embedded in the customer’s production process such as with a chemical plant, a liquified natural gas (LNG) facility, electronics plant, etc. under long-term (usually 15-20 years) contracts. With the industrial gas critical to a customer’s process, switching to other vendors would be a very expensive and time-consuming process, which translates to high contract renewal rates (company does not provide but we believe over 90%). Moreover, margins and ROIC are also higher compared to merchant, cylinders, or other delivery methods. APD’s balance sheet is among the best industrial companies in the market with an A/A2 rating and Debt/EBITDA of 0.31x in 2019, expected to rise to 1.9x in 2022 before dropping back down to 0.69x in 2025. Since the article above was published, APD’s capital investment plan announced in 2018 of being able to deploy $16-$18B in capital by the end of 2022 has been achieved approximately 2 ½ years early.

A subsequent SA article on APD by Seeking Profits does a solid job of reviewing APD’s 2Q results update: Air Products Is A Buy Given Its Growth Prospects (NYSE:APD) and projects. We provide an updated project list below:

Source: Air Products 2Q20 results presentation and subsequent press releases

Building on the NEOM H 2 Project

Located at NEOM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the massive H 2 project is 100x larger (per APD) than anyone has ever built. The project is expected to provide enough clean energy to eliminate CO 2 and all other emissions from the equivalent of over 700,000 cars. The total cost is ~$7billion, will use solar and wind to produce ~4,000 MW of power to produce 650 tons of carbon-free hydrogen from electrolysis. The project comes in two parts:

1) The H 2 production at NEOM, which is expected to cost ~$5B and is an equal joint venture with the city of NEOM and ACWA Power; and

2) The distribution and transport of the H 2 where APD will take all the responsibility and own 100% of the infrastructure in which it will invest ~$2B. What is unique is that the H 2 will be combined with N 2 to make ammonia (NH 3 ) which can be easily shipped around the world with currently available technology and then separated and processed back into the component parts at the end market.

For the H 2 production side of the project, each JV partner will contribute 1/3 of the $5B required for construction. The production of the electricity will come from the wind and solar facilities built by ACWA Power which has experience with mega-scale renewable power projects. The electricity produced will feed the electrolyzer that is used to produce the H 2 . APD has an exclusive agreement with Thyssen Krupp, which has the largest and most innovative technology in the world for large scale electrolysis. APD will build an Air Separation Unit (ASU) unit to produce the N 2 that can be used to combine with the H 2 using Haldor Topsoe technology to form the NH 3 . The 1.3 million tons of ammonia/year then needs to be shipped to market destinations.

Source: Air Products

The ammonia will be transported via liquified petroleum gas (LPG) ships where it will be delivered to large scale processing stations which will be built at truck and bus depots where the H 2 is dissociated, compressed, and delivered to buses and trucks.

Source: Air Products

APD is investing $2B of capital in the distribution of the H 2 for ships, the storage and staging area at port, trucks to move the ammonia to the dissociation facilities, as well as the H 2 compression facilities, and fueling infrastructure for the trucks and buses. What is interesting is that the processing station will not use any electricity from the grid but will source its energy from the H 2 dissociated from the NH 3 . Moreover, they have 50 patents on the actual delivery devices that handle and put the H 2 in the tank. They also have many H 2 refueling stations already in operation and 250 of them under construction around the world. Management indicated that “nobody is near where we are.”

Source: Air Products

APD has emphasized the “greenness” of the technology compared to other sources of H 2 . For example, if H 2 is produced in China where most electricity comes from coal, 50 kg of CO 2 is created for every 1 kg of H 2 . Or if H 2 is produced from natural gas then 23kg of CO 2 would be produced for every 1kg of H 2 . But the NEOM project produces no CO 2 at all in the production of H 2 and is the reason that the project is expected to save the emissions equivalent of over 700,000 cars and 2 mm tons/year of CO 2 . The carbon free production of the H 2 is also the reason they expected strong demand for this “premium” and “green” H 2 .

The H 2 long-term opportunity is enormous: larger than the entirety of the current global industrial gas market

Despite the massive size of the NEOM project, it is only large enough to supply 15,000-20,000 buses/trucks. To put this in context, globally, there are ~250mm commercial vehicles. Serving the global market would take over 12,000 plants which would translate to $60+ trillion in size. Management indicated an outlook of 50 plants but that appears conservative because converting just 1% of the bus/truck population would require approximately 125 plants or $625B-$875B in investment assuming 1 plant per 20,000 vehicles. By 2030 management said it expects to see 10 of projects like NEOM which would suggest a $50-$70B opportunity. Management also said that Toyota, Hyundai, and Miura are already building H 2 fuel cell buses and a bus can be ordered from China for $150,000-$200,000 each. One of the “chicken and egg” issues has been not enough H 2 being produced and certainly a lack of green H 2 . But green mandates around the world, the existing ability to make buses that run on H 2 , and the many H 2 fueling stations in operation and under construction helps address the demand side. That said, most buses use “grey” H 2 (H 2 derived from natural gas) due to the lack of green H 2 production at scale. The total size of the carbon capture and hydrogen mobility market is estimated to reach $140-$150 billion range by 2030 which exceeds the total aggregate industrial gas market today of approximately $120 billion according to BMO analysts (link not available).

In announcing the NEOM H 2 project, APD has positioned itself for advantage on a few fronts:

Laying the groundwork for engineering and infrastructure Establishing agreements with the key leading players in terms of technology, customer relationships, and supply Positioning itself as the go-to player for green H 2 supply and logistics as H 2 gains momentum with industry, policy makers, and governments.

Financially, management expects to achieve ~15% return on capital employed which would translate to an incremental ~$1.90 of EPS when it is placed in service in 2025 though analyst estimates are more conservative in the ~$1.30-$1.40 range (no link available). If a subsequent project were to emerge, we would expect contribution above the $1.40 range based on initial infrastructure and relationships already being in place. We believe at least one follow-on project is likely which means the 2025E EPS consensus of $18.82 likely has upside to >$20. If APD could add 10 plants by 2030, admittedly a big if, EPS could grow to the $35 range implying ~$1200 share price assuming current multiples hold. Assuming ~30-35x EPS, we would expect that APD could reach $600-$700 by 2024 for a CAGR of ~25% or more than double over the next four years. More on valuation below.

But there is more: LNG represents another sizable growth driver

APD has been the leader in system design, supplying cryogenic heat exchangers, and providing proprietary technology to meet the tough requirements of liquified natural gas (LNG) players over the last 40 years. According to BMO research, APD’s technology has gone into 30 projects totaling 220 MMT of capacity since 2000 (technically ~10 MMT of that total going into service this year and next year). In August, APD announced they had been selected to provide their proprietary AP-X Natural Gas Liquefaction Process technology and equipment for the first phase of the massive ~$45B North Field East LNG production expansion project in Ras Laffan, Qatar. Qatar is already the largest exporter of LNG in the world and the NFE project, at 31 MMT, is ~4x the average LNG project size and expands Qatar’s global-leading total LNG capacity to ~110MT/yr. The project should generate about ~$200mm/year in EBITDA over the next ~3-4 years as the pct of completion is recognized in results. APD has a ~60% market share in the LNG industry and strong relationships with both project owners and EPC contractors. Qatar is also planning an addition to its North Field South project at roughly half the size of the NFE project, i.e., ~16 MMT or 2 LNG trains. With APD’s strong ties to Qatar, analysts expect APD to win this project as well. With roughly 30 proposed projects totaling approximately 250MMT/year coming the next few years, analysts from BMO estimate ~125 MMT to be realized in the next build cycle to 2025. At 60% share, APD should win about 75 MMT, which should translate into about $450mm/year in EBITDA and $145mm in earnings or ~ $0.54 EPS per year for ~2021-2024. Including the Golden Pass Project (~16MMT), Mozambique Onshore LNG project (~13MMT) and the Qatar Ras Laffan project (~31MMT), APD has already secured ~60 MMT of the 75MMT expected from the next wave (2022-2025 in service) of LNG projects. Replacement of LNG equipment previously sourced from APD is also likely to be a nice ongoing business as APD announced in September it would provide four of its Main Cryogenic Heat Exchangers (MCHEs) for Snoatrach’s Gl1ALNG facility in Arzew, Algeria. Each will have 1.3 MMT of production capacity and will replace the heat exchangers that were placed into service in 1977.

Conclusion:

Based on the EPS growth outlook, the current valuation, the historical valuation, the investment opportunity in APD appears to be attractive in our view.

According to FactSet, the consensus EPS growth outlook for APD is 17.5% CAGR:

Year Sep '20E Sep '21E Sep '22E Sep '23E Sep '24E Sep '25E EPS $8.39 $9.83 $10.89 $12.75 $16.80 $18.82

Source: Factset

The consensus price target is $318 or 32x 2021E EPS with a range of $270-$364, ex outliers or 27.5x-37.0x FY1 EPS and 24.8x-33.4x FY2 EPS. Taking these multiples and applying to 2025E EPS we estimate that APD shares could reach $518-$696. Based on the price of ~$275 as of October 30, the CAGR translates to ~24%-37% in return. To compare to historical multiples APD has traded at ~23x over the last three years (see chart below) and trades at a NTM P/E of 27.55x currently. But EPS growth was slower. Over the last three to five years APD’s EPS growth has been in the low to mid-single digits. Given the 17.5% EPS growth outlook, which is more than triple APD’s growth rate over the last three to five years, our bias is that APD’s multiple is more likely to be significantly higher than that experienced over the previous three to five years and is reflected in analyst price targets. Moreover, given APD’s attractive “green” credentials in terms of its projects scrubbing incremental carbon emissions, APD has the potential to attract incremental ESG-oriented investment, which could strengthen its P/E multiple. Still, even if APD’s P/E remained at the average P/E level of the last few years, we believe APD offers attractive return potential at current prices over the next few years.

Source: Factset

Risks

Risk to our thesis include inability of the world to find a cure to Covid19 which slows economic growth, interest rates which could slow economic activity, valuation risks if economic activity slows then the EPS growth outlook could slow and valuation multiples could fall negatively impacting our valuation estimates, unforeseen policy changes which could negatively impact economic activity which in turn could negatively impact the EPS growth rate and associated share price valuation. In addition, execution risks on specific projects could negatively impact the EPS growth outlook, which in turn could negatively impact our outlook on share price valuation.

