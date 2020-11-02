FEMSA has lost some of its luster as a defensive growth play on Latin America, but there's still a quality growth story here and an appealing long-term return potential from today's price.

Management believes the worst is over for OXXO and the business as a whole, but normalization is likely still at least a few quarters off as Mexico's economy struggles.

FEMSA posted better than expected third quarter results, but the beat was driven largely by Coca-Cola FEMSA, and underlying results at the OXXO convenience store business remain weak.

It stands to reason that if people aren’t leaving their homes, and if they have less money to spend (and/or feel less confident in their economic prospects), store-based retailers aren’t going to do well. That’s a very simplified synopsis of what’s going on at FEMSA (FMX), but it’s basically accurate – consumer activity remains extremely weak on both reduced mobility and greater economic pressure in Mexico during the COVID-19 crisis, and FEMSA’s OXXO stores are suffering from a significant reduction in traffic. While there was a little upside from Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) and the pharmacy business in the quarter, it wasn’t enough to drive a good set of results.

FEMSA has been through downturns before, and while the specifics of this downturn are clearly different, I believe the company will recover as it has in the past. With a weak economic outlook for Mexico, though, evidence that FEMSA isn’t as defensive as once thought, and concerns about capital allocation decisions, it will take time for FEMSA to come back into favor. Given what I believe is mid-teens annualized total return potential from here, though, I’m content to wait.

A Better Than Expected Third Quarter, But Nothing That Will Change Sentiment

The third quarter results posted by FEMSA were actually pretty good considering the operating environment – a 2% revenue beat, an 11% EBITDA beat, and a 14% operating profit beat. Unfortunately, the beat was driven largely by the Coca-Cola FEMSA business and the pharmacy business to a lesser extent, and the underperformance of “Proximity” (mostly OXXO) is going to loom larger.

Revenue fell 3% as reported and 7% in organic terms. Coca-Cola FEMSA reported a 4% revenue decline (flat on a comparable basis), with volume down about 4%. Proximity revenue declined 6% with a 9% decline in same-store sales. Pharmacy (“Health”) revenue rose 4% in constant currency terms, with a 5.4% improvement in constant currency same-store sales. Fuel sales declined 31% as reported and slightly more on a same-store basis, with a greater than 27% decline in volumes.

Gross margin improved almost a full point (to 38.4%), helped in large part by the greater mix shift toward Coca-Cola FEMSA. Coca-Cola FEMSA gross margin improved 120bp to 45.7%, Health improved 100bp to 30.4%, and Fuel improved 360bp to 13.6%, while Proximity worsened 50bp to 39.5%, as weaker traffic could only be partly offset by improved mix (financial services, et al).

Operating income declined 10%, or 15% in organic terms, with margin down 70bp. Coca-Cola FEMSA profits rose more than 1% as reported and 7% in comp terms, with margin improving 120bp. Health also posted a big improvement, with profit up 43% and margin up 140bp. Proximity profits were down 44%, though, with margin down 370bp, while Fuel declined more than 4%, with margin up a point.

At-Home Consumption And Past Improvement Efforts Benefiting Coca-Cola FEMSA

While on-premise consumption has been a significant talking point among alcoholic beverage companies (and analysts), and it has impacted Coca-Cola FEMSA to some extent, at-home consumption has helped offset some of the damage, with volumes down about 4%. At the same time, past efforts to improve distribution and product positioning in Brazil continue to pay off, as volume increased more than 6% there this quarter, partially offsetting a 7% decline in Mexico/Central America, and a 9% decline in South America.

Management said that they gained share in all territories except Argentina, and that new labeling laws in Mexico have not had a noticeable impact on volumes. In addition to the aforementioned benefits from changes to distribution in Brazil, KOF has also benefited from past investments in more affordable packaging formfactors, as that has helped offset some of the economic pressures otherwise weighing on consumption patterns in these markets.

Looking ahead a bit, management said they expect to reduce SKUs about 20%, in line with a prior announcement from Coca-Cola (KO) that it would be cutting a range of underperforming brands and SKUs. Management also announced a 1% hike in concentrate prices from Coca-Cola, but believe that can be offset through pricing and efficiency efforts.

As far as near-term growth opportunities go, management sounded excited about the potential of the recently-launched Topo Chico Hard Seltzer line. KOF management also expressed some willingness to consider M&A, but that does not sound like a significant priority, and indeed, I don’t think there are many attractive opportunities out there.

Little To Do For OXXO Other Than Wait It Out

There are no such past improvement efforts that FEMSA management can lean on to offset near-term challenges in the OXXO convenience store business. C-stores are traffic-driven business, and with consumer mobility down in Mexico, traffic has correspondingly declined. Same-store sales declined about 9% this quarter, with average ticket up more than 16%, but traffic down 22%. That’s an improvement from the second quarter 12.4% same-store sales decline (where traffic was down 24%), but clearly Mexico’s efforts to reduce inessential travel/shopping is impacting the business.

I decided to take a look at the Google Mobility Index for Mexico, and the graph below shows that while traffic has improved off of the worst levels, it has flattened out recently to around negative 5% to negative 10%. As a business that relies on customers making more frequent trips (relative to say a supermarket), I don’t believe OXXO’s worse experience in traffic is reflective of share loss, but rather just that change in consumer behavior.

Management sounded relatively confident that the worst is over, and talked about a strategic “return to offense” including a resumption of store openings, expanded digital initiatives, and potentially more bolt-on acquisitions (like the recent acquisition of 120 small-format OK Market C-stores in Chile). Even so, it will take a few more quarters for traffic to recover and for margin leverage to return.

The Outlook

While I have made some modeling adjustments (better for KOF, worse for Proximity), they largely netted out and don’t have much impact into 2021 and beyond. The bigger impact to my fair value, and it was only a couple of dollars per ADR was from currency and changes in the value of the Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) stake that FEMSA still holds.

I continue to expect around 7% long-term revenue growth from FEMSA, with only modest long-term improvement in FCF margins as the higher-margin KOF business is diluted somewhat by the growth of lower-margin businesses like OXXO and the drug stores. I do see FEMSA improving margins in these businesses as well (particularly OXXO as capex requirements decline relative to the revenue base), but they’ll never be as profitable as Coca-Cola FEMSA given the nature of the businesses.

The Bottom Line

I continue to believe that FEMSA ADRs are priced for a mid-teens long-term total annualized return, and I consider that a pretty good return relative to the long-term risk. While the COVID-19 pandemic has proven that the business isn’t as defensive as previously believed, I don’t think we’re going to see downturns like this all that often, and I believe the long-term quality of the business is still very much in place. Between the high-margin, market-leading Coca-Cola FEMSA franchise, the ongoing growth potential of OXXO (adding more value-added services and expanding outside of Mexico), and opportunities to scale up business likes Health and other newer ventures like Jetro and AGV, I still like FEMSA as a long-term quality growth story.

