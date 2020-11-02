Although management will try to re-engage with the FDA on a path forward for sotagliflozin, I assign no value to that drug; LX9211 can support a $2.50/share FV today.

Lexicon has enough cash on hand to see LX9211 through two Phase II clinical studies in pain (diabetic neuropathy and post-herpetic neuralgia), with data expected late in 2021.

With the closing of the sale of Xermelo, management has meaningfully reduced debt, leaving the company with no significant maturities or conversions and about $111M in quarter-end cash.

In a relatively short period of time Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) management has restructured the company around what is effectively a single-asset development strategy. I won't call the LX9211 development program a "hail Mary" play, but pain drug development is notoriously difficult, and if LX9211 doesn't work, Lexicon won't have the resources to leverage whatever else may be on the shelf. Management also still believes they can find a path forward for sotagliflozin in Type 1 diabetes, but I consider that a long shot with even worse odds than pain drug development.

My risk-adjusted fair value for Lexicon works out to a fair value of $2.50 per share. While that is clearly well above today's price, investors need to remember that LX9211 drives all of that value and pain drug development has historically offered poor outcomes, with even the drugs that make it through clinical development often falling short of revenue expectations.

Cleaning Up The Balance Sheet For A Final Run

Lexicon had announced its intention to sell off Xermelo, its lone approved drug and revenue-generator back with second quarter earnings, and the deal did subsequently close. Management then used the proceeds (and cash on hand) to repay $150 million of term loans and around $76 million (principal amounts) of its 5.25% convertibles. With those moves, the company has very little debt ($20 million against $111 million in cash) and no need to worry about that side of the balance sheet for at least the next year.

In essence, Lexicon cleaned up the books to take one last shot at a viable commercial product - its Phase II asset LX9211, an AAK1 inhibitor for various types of neuropathic pain. Management previously disclosed that they expect the Phase II RELIEF-DPN-1 study to cost around $10 million, and I would expect the upcoming Phase II study in post-herpetic neuralgia (pain from shingles) to cost a little less, as it will likely be a smaller study.

Both of these studies should read out before the end of 2021. If either or both are successful (it would be odd if one succeeds and the other fails), I would expect Lexicon to raise capital at that point. Management did mention that it may put another asset into IND-enabling studies in 2021, but I highly doubt we'll see human studies for another compound before getting the results from the Phase II LX9211 trials.

LX9211 - Worthwhile, But Risky

My skepticism on LX9211 has everything to do with the long history of pain drug development and little-to-nothing to do with anything specific to the compound. The mechanism of action is credible, and the fact that it works through non-opioid pathways is promising from a regulatory and commercial perspective. Animal data have looked good, but then, that's virtually always the case - not many companies would advance a compound into human testing that failed to show signs of efficacy in murine studies, but most pain drug trails still fail.

If you really want to dial up the skepticism, you can also look to the fact that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) agreed to let Lexicon reacquire LX9211. The drug came out of a research and discovery alliance between the two companies long ago (the alliance started back in 2003 and ended in 2009), and Bristol Myers agreed to let Lexicon reacquire control of the drug in exchange for some modest potential milestones and a single-digit royalty on future sales.

While it's true that pharmaceutical companies aren't in the practice of letting promising drugs go away for just modest milestones and royalties, it doesn't necessarily mean that the drug doesn't work. Bristol Myers has little interest in research programs outside of oncology, immunology, and cardio, so they weren't going to develop LX9211 anyway.

Beyond the preclinical animal data, I like the fact that Lexicon designed the diabetic neuropathy study (RELIEF-DPN-1) with placebo effect risk in mind. By enrolling more patients (300pts across three arms, including a placebo arm), studying the drug for longer (an 11-week assessment period with a six-week efficacy study window), and being more attentive to aspects like daily journaling, I believe the company is doing what it can to limit the impact of placebo responses interfering with the study results. I won't go as far as to call this a gold-standard pain study, but it is a credible study design, and I've certainly seen a lot worse.

Still Holding Out Hope On Sotagliflozin

While I've basically scrubbed sotagliflozin, the company's SGLT-1/2 inhibitor for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, from my model, management hasn't abandoned the drug yet. Management said they will once again "start work" with the FDA on a path forward for the Type 1 indication.

As a reminder, the issue here is not efficacy (the drug has shown it can lower HbA1c in Type 1 diabetics), but rather safety - specifically, the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous potential side-effect of some glucose-lowering medications.

Truthfully, I really don't know what management can say to the FDA that hasn't already been said (by them, and/or other would-be players in the T1D space like AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)). If the FDA, which has been considerably more lenient with the drug industry in general over the last few years, hasn't already agreed to some sort of monitoring protocol that doesn't require further studies to prove out, I don't know why they would now.

I have no expectation of any success on this front, but the cost of the company engaging with the FDA is minimal, so it does no harm to try. Other, larger, companies seem to have largely moved on from this opportunity, and Lexicon really doesn't have the resources to do anything that would require another meaningful clinical study - though I suppose a relatively brief study (a few months) with a few hundred patients could be theoretically viable.

The Outlook

I continue to value LX9211 on the basis of lower assumptions about the addressable markets in diabetic neuropathy and post-herpetic neuralgia than Lexicon management is using; investors who have issues with that should look at management's track record of making overly rosy projections (including the Xermelo opportunity relative to what they ultimately agreed to accept in the sale).

Even with my more conservative assumptions, though, I still see $1 billion-plus revenue potential for LX9211 if the drug shows meaningful efficacy and acceptable safety in clinical studies. While the drug is not being compared to gabapentin or pregabalin in these studies, and comparing across studies is problematic, I believe LX9211 will need to demonstrate some sort of meaningful edge over gabapentin/pregabalin (both of which are available as generics) to secure worthwhile reimbursement.

The Bottom Line

Successful outcomes from the LX9211 studies would support at least a mid-single-digit fair value, but we're still some distance from those, and again, the history of pain drug development does not work in Lexicon's favor. Maybe LX9211 will prove to be the rare exception, but investors should at least understand that an investment in Lexicon means fighting some long-established bad odds. While I believe the shares should trade closer to $2.50 now on the basis of the risk-adjusted value of LX9211, this is clearly a stock that few biotech investors want to own, and there likely won't be much in the way of thesis-improving events or catalysts between now and the Phase II trial results late in 2021.

