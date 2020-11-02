Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been covering a lot of financials lately and have been responding to reader inquiry. We were asked about our thoughts on one we had not heard of before. This one is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB). Look we know that the financial sector has faced pressure from low interest rates, and pressure on bond yields have kept these stocks down. Making matters worse, loan loss provisions are a concern, given concerns over borrowers being able to repay their loans. There has a been a lot of mixed performance in the sector. That said, our firm believes in taking a contrarian view and starting to build positions in beaten-down names, and there are some good opportunities in the banks. provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. Keep in mind the operational locations. That said, in this column, we will look at the key metrics we look at for banks and N.T. Butterfield has just reported earnings. The stock would be a tremendous buy under $20, but seems a bit expensive in the high $20 range. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be looking at.

Revenue growth

The bank's operational results have followed a path similar to that of other regional and major banks. Thanks to continued loan growth and deposit strength, the bank saw revenues that were better than expected, but they still fell from a year ago. With the present quarter's revenues of $122 million, the company registered an 8.2% decrease in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year. The $1.2 million beat against estimates was quite good. It helped lead to decent performance on earnings.

Earnings performance

The decline in revenues year over year was offset by expenditure control and lower than expected loan loss provisions. N.T. Butterfield reported net income of $30.5 million, or $0.61 per share, which was a noticeable decrease of $0.06, or 9%, from the same quarter of 2019. What investors need to decide is if there will be improvement or not going forward here.We think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks. During Q3 2020, the bank performed well it focused on managing credit exposures and reducing costs to help offset the revenue impact from lower volumes and interest rates during the pandemic. The company has decreased the expense base through a cost reduction program, which included voluntary separation and redundancy initiatives. The cost reduction program increased non-core exit costs this quarter but is expected to lower expenses in 2021 and beyond.

Book value improved

The one item that we caution investors looking at this stock to consider is the somewhat rich premium-to-book value. The equity price is actually way above book value now. One interpretation is the Street assigns this value because it expects outperformance. The other is that it makes for a less attractive investment relative to other regional banks given the fact that many are trading at discounts. We lean toward the latter here. The bank's stock is pricey at $26.46 relative to the book value per share at September 30, 2020. It came in then at $19.98, an increase of $1.58 during 2020 That is strong and helps justify the premium to a degree. Further, tangible book value rose substantially too. It rose to $18.15 from $16.55 it entered 2020 at. We think that if you get shares under $20-$21, then it would be a great buy. Until then, we are only very mildly bullish to neutral here. Much of the book value move came from movement in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Movement in loans and deposits

Traditional banking is profitable, but it is hard in the current environment. Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large because they take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. While the lower rates have impacted returns, it is positive to see growth here. Total assets of the bank were $13.5 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.5 billion from December 31, 2019. The bank maintained a highly liquid position at September 30, 2020, with its $8.0 billion of cash and demand deposits with banks, reverse repurchase agreements and liquid investments representing 59.6% of total assets. The loan portfolio totaled $5.0 billion at September 30, 2020, which was a decrease of $0.1 billion compared with December 31, 2019, due primarily to the repayment of a short-term government facility in the current quarter. Average deposits were $11.9 billion in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $11.0 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The cost of deposits remained constant from the previous quarter which was positive. The key question now is whether the assets are of high quality.

A look at asset quality

New loans, and a large loan portfolio is a strength, but only if they are quality loans. That takes us to the positive news we saw for loan loss provisions. This contributed to the better than expected earnings. Provision for loan losses decreased by $3 million from the sequential Q2 2020 to $$1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. While this is an increase from the $400 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we all know that the COVID crisis drove massive concerns over loan losses. The 68.2% decrease from Q2 is the story here. That is excellent. The remaining provision for loan losses reflects continued impacts from the COVID crisis. Non-performing increased in Q1 and Q2, and in Q3 remain elevated, but manageable. Non-performing assets were 0.7% of assets to end the quarter.

Final thoughts

This was a mixed quarter. When we look at loans, deposits, and loan loss provisions, the bank followed the trend of many other regional banks. Loan loss provisions improved nicely. Total loans are down, and non-performing assets remain elevated. Considering the share prices relative to book value and tangible book value, this foreign regional bank is a holder here, but would make a solid buy on a sizable pull back.

Follow Quad 7 Capital's work and be the first to be informed by clicking the orange 'follow' button.

Let us help you crush this difficult market Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners with rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.