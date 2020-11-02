Levels to watch in the cocoa futures market- Keep 2008 through 2011 in mind for the cocoa market.

Cocoa beans are the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products people enjoy worldwide. The demand side of the equation of cocoa has expanded for two reasons. Demographic factors have increased the addressable market for products requiring cocoa, and the growth of popularity of chocolate in China has opened the market to another 1.4 billion consumers.

Meanwhile, like all agricultural commodities, annual supplies are a function of the weather, growing conditions, and crop diseases in the leading producing countries. Cocoa plants thrive in equatorial climates. The Ivory Coast and Ghana, two West African nations, account for over 60% of the world’s annual supplies.

The leading chocolate manufacturing companies have been working with African nations on crop sustainability and reducing the number of child laborers in the cocoa fields and related business areas. However, it is the weather each year and the potential for crop diseases that dictate the annual supplies. The stability of governments in West Africa is another factor that could influence the flow of cocoa from farms to ports for exportation to consumers worldwide. Any political instability that leads to violence and uprisings can cause problems with the local supply chains. Disruptions can lead to global shortages as cocoa beans sit and rot in the hot African sun.

The trend in the cocoa futures markets over the past three years has been bullish, with the price making higher lows and higher highs. The second wave of the global pandemic has weighed on the price of cocoa beans since September, causing them to decline to a level that puts the soft commodity back in the buy zone at below $2300 per ton. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) moves higher and lower with the cocoa futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange.

A scary COVID-19 Halloween weighed on chocolate demand

Halloween in the United States is a peak time of the year for chocolate consumption. Trick-or-treaters knock on neighbors’ doors in costumes and get rewards in the form of sweets, which more than often contain chocolate. Conventional wisdom would lead one to believe that purchases of confectionery treats skyrocket during typical times in the weeks leading up to October 31.

2020 has been anything but an ordinary year in the US or worldwide. Social distancing guidelines run counter to the tradition of trick-or-treating. The fear of contracting COVID-19 will cause many people to refrain from answering their doors on Halloween, and many parents will not allow their children to venture out to strangers’ homes. Those who do participate in the holiday are likely to leave treats on an unattended table in front of their homes for the brave trick-or-treaters who take the risk of catching the virus for a bag full of sweets.

The price of cocoa futures over the past weeks reflect the atypical nature of Halloween in 2020.

As the daily chart of the active month December cocoa futures highlights, after trading to a high of $2707 per ton in late September, the price has made lower highs and lower lows. Last week cocoa futures moved below $2300 per ton for the first time since July, reaching $2280 on October 30. The total number of open long and short positions in the ICE cocoa futures market fell from 226,908 tons on September 29 to 207,546 on October 29. The price decreased by 15.8%, and open interest declined by 8.5% since September. Falling open interest as the price declines is not typically a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined below neutral reading and were heading for oversold territory at the end of October. Daily historical volatility at 30.62% has been moving higher as the price fell over four consecutive sessions last week. The move lower left a gap on the chart from $2413 to $2427. Price action tends to erase voids on chats over time.

Meanwhile, the price of cocoa rallied in October 2018 during the lead up to Halloween, but last year, cocoa edged marginally lower during the same month. In 2020, the price action was decidedly bearish, with cocoa futures putting in a bearish reversal pattern during the final week of October.

Cocoa has been trading in a bullish pattern since 2000

While last week’s bearish reversal could take the soft commodity price lower, cocoa has been trading in a bullish pattern over the past two decades.

The quarterly chart shows that cocoa has made higher lows and higher highs after falling to a low of $674 per ton in 2000. The last time the soft commodity traded below the $1700 level was thirteen years ago in 2007. In 2011, cocoa reached an all-time peak of $3826, and in 2017, the futures fell to a low of $1769.

Price momentum and relative strength metrics were hovering below neutral territory as of the end of October, with the longer-term prospects looking supportive of higher prices.

Global demand is rising because of demographics

Supplies are a year-to-year affair for agricultural commodities as the weather, crop diseases, or logistical issues with the supply chain can cause shortages in the blink of an eye. Soft commodities like cocoa are highly volatile because of the potential for sudden supply issues. Meanwhile, the fundamental equation's demand side is far steadier and reflects a consistently growing addressable market. Therefore, supplies much keep up with rising demand to satisfy global requirements.

Perhaps the most compelling factor for cocoa demand is the explosive level of population growth. At the turn of this century, six billion people inhabited our planet.

As the chart shows, at the end of October 2020, over 7.694 billion people represent an over 28.2% increase in the addressable market for cocoa and other foods and agricultural products. Chocolate has been a luxury many people enjoy during periods of economic expansion and contraction. Therefore, the price elasticity is less than in many other raw material markets. After all, there are few substitutes for a delicious chocolate treat.

Levels to watch in the cocoa futures market- Keep 2008-2011 in mind for the cocoa market

The first level to watch on the downside is at $2137 per ton, the low from late July. Below there, support sits at $2089, the August 2019 low, and $1901, the spike low from March 2019. On the upside, a move that fills the recent gap requires a rise to $2427. Technical resistance stands at $2766, the mid-September high, and at $2998, the peak from February 2020.

2020 has been an extraordinary year of volatility in markets across all asset classes because of the global pandemic. While the situation is far different than during the 2008 financial crisis, the actions of central banks and governments to address the pandemic are the same. Interest rates are back at historic lows, and government stimulus is at an even higher level than one dozen years ago. Therefore, in the coronavirus’s aftermath, we should expect the tidal wave of liquidity and flood of stimulus to have a similar impact on markets. The bottom line is that the economic policies increase the money supply, caused deficits to rise, and erode the value of fiat currencies.

In 2008, the cocoa price fell to a low of $1867 per ton as risk-off conditions gripped markets. The policies led to a bull market in cocoa and most commodities that took the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate to a record of $3826 per ton in 2011. Most commodity prices peaked in 2011 and 2012. If 2008 is a guide for 2020, we could see substantial price appreciation across the commodities asset class over the coming years, and cocoa is no exception.

Meanwhile, Europe and the US have been hit hard by the virus, and most of Africa has been spared the impact. However, there is no guarantee that the second wave will not make its way to West Africa, where healthcare facilities are not as advanced as in other parts of the world. A severe outbreak of coronavirus in the Ivory Coast and Ghana could cause cocoa shortages sending the price appreciably higher.

ICE futures or the NIB ETN for risk positions in the soft commodity

The most direct route for a risk position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN product (NIB) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

The fund summary for NIB states:

NIB has net assets of $21.56 million, trades an average of 19,029 shares each day, and charges holders a 0.75% expense ratio.

The most recent rebound in cocoa took the price of December futures from $2331 on October 15 to $2520 on October 26, or 8.1% higher.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, NIB rose from $27.88 to $30.45 per share or 9.2% as the price of the ETN did an excellent job tracking the cocoa futures market.

As we could be heading into a significant risk-off period over the coming weeks, I would be a scale-down buyer of cocoa futures and the NIB ETN, leaving plenty of room to add to a long position on further price weakness. I expect the cocoa and many other commodities are heading higher over the coming months and years as central bank liquidity and government stimulus erodes the value of fiat currencies. 2008 created an almost perfect bullish storm for commodities, and 2020 looks a lot like the landscape a dozen years ago when it comes to monetary and fiscal policies.

