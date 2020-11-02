ROBO's Director of Research Jeremie Capron joins the podcast and offers an in-depth look at the Robotics space - and the painstaking research process he believes sets ROBO apart from its competitors.

ROBO Global was first to market in this space, launching its flagship ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) all the way back in 2013.

But with the proliferation of funds offering exposure - there are six funds with the word "Robotics" in their names - choosing the right one can be challenging.

With the global robotics and automation space expected to quadruple in size over the next five years, it seems like an obvious theme for ETF investors to be over-allocated to.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Thursday, October 15, 2020. My guest today is Jeremie Capron, Director of Research at ROBO Global. Jeremie joined ROBO Global in 2017 with more than 10 years of experience as an Equity Research Analyst in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Most recently, he led CLSAs Industrial Technology Research out of New York. For the prior seven years, he served as a Senior Research Analyst with CLSA in Singapore and Japan, receiving a number one stock picker award from Nikkei/Starmine and ranking number one for Japan Materials Research in Asiamoney Brokers’ Poll for three years running.

Jeremie is a Chartered Financial Analyst, holds a Master's Degree in Science and Executive Engineering from École des Mines de Paris, and holds FINRA series 7, 63, 87 licenses. He is fluent in French and Japanese. Anyway, enough of an intro is impressive as it is. Welcome to the show, Jeremie. It's great to have you here.

Jeremie Capron: Thank you. Great to be here today.

JL: Yeah, so let's get right into it here. We're going to be discussing the ROBO Global robotics and automation index and accompanying ROBO ETF today, a very large fund for a niche fund, just under $1.5 billion. And hopefully later on, we'll get into some of your other funds the ROBO Global artificial intelligence, index and accompanying ETF TH and Q as well as your medical technology ETF HTEC.

But before we get into those other funds, let's just start at the top here with ROBO, if you could just kind of lay out for listeners, what is the robotics and automation space broadly speaking, and what makes it a compelling investing opportunity at this point in time?

JC: Okay, well, automation is essentially the idea of using technology in human activities. Initially, it was about avoiding what we humans do not like to do the dull, dirty and dangerous tasks. And increasingly, automation is also about enhancing human activities in terms of accuracy, in terms of productivity, in terms of efficiency, and freeing up time and resources for higher value activities.

And robotics and AI is not new. In fact, they are more than 50 year old, robots have been used to a large extent in the automotive manufacturing industry. In fact, the first robot was deployed in a GM factory in the 1960s. But in recent years, we have seen significant progress in a number of enabling technologies, particularly in terms of machine intelligence. And automated systems are becoming smarter.

And that's happening because we have high performance and low cost sensors. We have computing power, we have data centers, we have high reliability communication networks and all these technologies are converging to make automated and autonomous systems much more powerful than they have been in prior decades.

So we're on the cusp of the next technological revolution. And that's machine intelligence powering this dramatic expansion in the scope of applications for robotics and AI. Robots are now spreading from the manufacturing floor to all sectors of the economy. Think about surgical robots, we have more than 5000 of those around the world's hospitals, warehouse and logistics automation. That's what's behind the booming e-commerce.

Lab automation, and gene sequencing, home robots, software robots, automating mundane desktop work that we used to do on a PC, even agriculture is starting to adopt robotics in a big way with precision Ag. I could go on. So this is happening now. And I think it's an inflection. So why is it a compelling investment opportunity? Well, in the history of humanity, technology revolutions have created very significant amounts of wealth.

And I think this is a technology revolution comparable to that of the internet in the past 20 years. It's the set of technologies that can be applied to every industry, every market, and it's happening now. So very significant wealth creation opportunity, if you think about it, the market is already telling us that something important is happening.

Over the past five years, the annualized returns of the ROBO index have been over 17% per year, on an average over the past five years. That compares to just around 10% for global equities. And the AI index, which is more recent, is up 31% per year, over the past three years. And that compares to again, global equity returns of around the past three years were around 7%. So you know, the market is confirming that this is something big.

JL: Yeah, sure. In terms of market size, how large is this space today? I guess, at least in terms of the pure play opportunities, which I assume the index is focusing on. And then what are your estimates for what the long term opportunity is here?

JC: Well, there's different ways of measuring that. One way would be to look at the number of companies that we track in our monitored research universe, essentially, all public companies that touch on our themes, robotics, automation, AI, and that's over 350 public companies.

And if you include the private firms out there, and there's a lot of earlier stage companies, obviously that that participate, well over a thousand. Now, the other way of looking at it is industry size, as measured by revenue. Today, most of the robotics automation market is in the factory automation space. And that represents somewhere between $250 billion and $300 billion in annual revenue.

So that's where we're at today. And if you think about the potential impact, or the addressable market down the road, I think we're measuring in trillions of dollars. And the reason is, if we arrived, that this is a technological shift, and that those technologies are going to be applied in every market in every industry, then we can compare that to what happened with the internet.

And the internet today accounts for a little over 10% of the market cap, in terms of equity valuation. And back in 1997, the internet represented zero percent of the S&P 500. So in a matter of about 20 years, you know, we've gone from zero to 10%. And that's trillions of dollars. And today, if you look at the median market cap of a company in the ROBO index is just around six or seven billions. So we have a long runway in front of us.

JL: Sure. I do wonder to some extent because spaces like this, and obviously, this is a revolution that is going to happen fully at some point. But I do sometimes have questions about the timing so, just to look at a similar space.

If you look at autonomous driving so it feels like at this point that we've been three to five years away from having autonomous vehicles on the roads and mass for about 10 years already, and it seems like we may be three to five years away for the next five or 10 years, just that the pace things are going.

And hearing you say that the majority of the revenue is still in the factory side of this business and manufacturing where there's already been robotics for 60 years roughly, going back to that first introduction of robotics in a General Motors plant. I'm just wondering what sorts of things there are to overcome.

For example, my understanding is that many things that humans do in the home basic tasks, like maybe plumbing, like unclogging a toilet or something, we're probably not that close to having robots be able to crawl into small spaces that are non-standard sizes in different places. So I'm just wondering, in terms of the runway here that you're talking about how far there is to go still in terms of technical difficulties to overcome in many of the growth opportunity, parts of this space?

JC: Yes, there are plenty of technical challenges. And I think, it is very hard for us to try and forecast when we're going to have the next step up or the next leap in terms of performance capabilities. And, the reason is that these technologies are exponential in nature. They are based on semiconductors. And so, they move slow and they ride slow, apply typically to all of the co-enabling technologies of autonomous and automated systems from the sensing to the computing to the actuation.

And those exponential curves are very hard for us humans to work with, because we tend to reason in a linear way. So, it's true that we've been talking about full autonomous driving capabilities now for a few years. But you go back 10 years ago, and how many people 10 years ago could envision that today, we would have hundreds of autonomous cars already roaming the streets of America.

Most of them still in pilot and testing, of course, but the first commercial taxi service, the times taxi service from Weibo, went commercial last year. And just this week, they announced an expansion of the program. So that is happening and when it happens, it sort of jumps into your face, because we are not, we can't work with those exponential curves.

But going back to your initial question, we're still in the very early stages of adoption. Right now, even in the manufacturing sector, where we've been automating for ages, and where we have relatively good density of robots in place, we still have a long runway for increased adoption. And certain markets, like China, in particular, are still way behind Western countries or even Japan and Korea in terms of the density of robots that they have deployed.

Now, it's not all about manufacturing, in the past, it's a five, seven years because the sweet spot in terms of adoption is migrated towards logistics and warehouse automation, we've had this continued increase in the penetration of e-commerce. That’s raised the bar in terms of the requirements for supply chain efficiency. And the way we're able to do things like an Amazon Prime free delivery under two business days, is thanks to those technologies.

So we've seen a big wave of adoption roll over the logistics space in the last five to seven years. And today, we're starting to see similar phenomenon with the healthcare industry. And we have surgical robots, we have lab automation robots, we're deploying robots now not only for surgery, but other types of medical applications.

So, the extension is very clear. And the acceleration is also very clear. We're in still the early stages, I think it will be fascinating to watch how those technologies penetrate every aspect of our working life.

JL: Absolutely. And this to me is one of the great beauties of the exchange traded funds or just the fund space in general and indexing. You can take a firm like ROBO Global, which has an expertise in specific niches in the market. And if an investor was obligated to pick out just a couple of stocks to play a burgeoning space like this, it would be very easy to miss the mark and say, Okay, wow, this space did amazingly but I happen to pick the few companies that just ended up not being part of the revolution, even though it seemed promising.

But, when you when you can get into a fund that covers all facets of the space as long as you have a good sense that that space is going to be much larger today and much more profitable down the road than it is today, then you can safely get in on the opportunity and reap really large rewards without having to have a crystal ball in terms of which companies are going to be able to do that specifically.

So, we'll get into all of that in a bit, of course.

JL: In terms of what's happening right now with the pandemic, with COVID-19. I've seen more than a few pieces, saying that this is likely to significantly accelerate global move towards things like AI and machine learning but also towards robotics and automation. And there's multiple reasons for that. I'll let you elaborate on them.

But a few of them might be that, if you have a pandemic going on, obviously, you have less of a risk of contagion if you have robots doing tasks on a, let's say, a warehouse floor than humans. And they also, there's no risk of slowdown in terms of production again, if you can take humans out of various parts of the supply chain. What is your research showing around this trend relative to let's say since March of this year?

JC: Well, what's very clear is that the digitalization of the economy has been turbocharged this year. So far, the way people and companies have been adapting to this challenging situation has resulted in major step ups in adoption in the areas of robotics, of AI, factory, logistics, automation, enterprise software, and healthcare technologies.

Those technologies have been crucial to enable the work from home, the social distancing, the distance learning, essentially all aspects of our response to the pandemic. It's most effective in some very specific areas of our portfolios. And thinking about the adoption of e-commerce, as many businesses had to amplify their online presence to stay afloat, and consumers really enjoyed the possibility of shopping from home.

And if you look at the numbers there, they're pretty staggering. In the U.S. alone, online retail sales have increased to almost 27% of total, excluding certain big ticket items like autos.

JL: And just to be clear, that's roughly doubling, is it not right?

JC: Yeah, well, it's a 10 points increase.

JL: Yeah,

JC: You know, in a matter of three months. The last 10 points increase in penetration took us a decade. So, it's really, as I said, it's a turbo charging of the digitization. And it's not, not only e-commerce. Well in e-commerce that's really important because, obviously requires significant investments in terms of technology to cope with such levels of demand and volumes.

And that's benefited many of our logistics and warehouse automation companies. In fact, if you look at the best performing stocks and sub sectors of our overall portfolios, and in this system, logistics automation really stands out. But similarly, in healthcare, we're seeing a surge in the adoption of digital and remote monitoring technology, primarily the telemedicine.

And telemedicine is one of the nine sectors of interest we have in the H-tech front. And telemedicine has seen its use in the U.S. go up by a factor of seven. People demanded doctor visits in a remote way. And those gains in adoption with a -- have probably a significant component that's going to be permanent, once you've had a taste of how convenient online shopping for your groceries, or a doctor visit can be, we think those gains are here to stay.

And so, those are two examples. But there would be many others around enterprise software as well, or the deployment of robots on the factory floor at smaller and midsize companies to help with the social distancing requirements. There's been a lot of press coverage around the meat industry that had to face some virus outbreaks in their plants, and how they've responded by deploying robotics and automation.

JL: So speaking of this turbo charging towards robotics, automation, and all of the things that have come along with the pandemic here, we've seen companies like Amazon go on major hiring sprees this year, and this is I would assume, in tandem with them doubling and tripling down on robotics, on warehouse floors, etcetera.

And I'm just wondering, you hear so many discussions around robotics and automation and the likely human toll in terms of job loss and the subsequent loss of purpose for people that will essentially be sitting around while a robot does what used to be a fulfilling day of work for them. You hear things like universal basic income getting more airtime as a result of this.

And I'm just curious, your site mentions needing to adhere Robo ESG policy and different kinds of ethical concerns around robotics. And I'm just curious, first of all, from your point of view, is this a legitimate concern? We've seen fears of previous industrial revolutions being totally overblown. It's not like humans are working less now than they were 200 years ago before that Industrial Revolution, or 30 years ago, before the internet was invented.

So first of all, is this a legitimate concern? And then if it is, is that something that enters into the ESG part of the selection process?

JC: I think it is a concern. And it has always been a concern, whenever we face them, technological shifts. History tells us that we come out of technology revolutions stronger, wealthier, and with more jobs. And throughout history, we've seen these shifts many times before.

They'll go back to the beginning of the 20th century and the number one job out there was in agriculture. Now these have long gone. But more recently, look at the 1980s. And the number one job was office clerk, and all sorts of tasks that office clerks were doing have been automated. And that job is essentially gone. And whenever we go through those transitions we end up with better jobs and with more of them.

In fact, just before the pandemic hit, we've never had that many jobs in the country or on the planet. And so, I tend to be optimistic about that. But yes, there is a concern, like there always has been. This time, it may be more challenging because of the speed at which all of this is unfolding. And I go back to my earlier comments around the exponential nature of these technologies.

The exponentiality implies stunning speed. And so, the question is, are we able to adapt to those changes fast enough? And the main challenge here, I think where we should all be focusing our efforts on is education. But education is also going through a technology revolution, that's enabling greater access, lower cost for education, free or access to that.

So, that's the main challenge, but we're also seeing some very positive developments around that. Now, going back to your broader ESG question, yes, ESG is very, very important part of our process, our investment process. We essentially work on the basis of the UN principles for responsible investing. There's a number of controversies around robotics, automation, AI beyond the job dilemma. And those can be found around controversial weapons or the environmental impact, and so on.

In general, we find that this theme has a naturally very positive ESG aspect to it, because ultimately, automation is about increasing productivity, increasing efficiency, efficiency in terms of how we use our natural resources, for example. So there's extremely low carbon footprint in most of the companies we track.

And so they tend to score relatively high on traditional ESG metrics. The way we incorporate that process is essentially by excluding companies that face a specific ESG issue. So we have a number of companies that score well in our selection process, but failed in ESG policy. And as a result, we don't invest in them.

So I'd love to get into the specifics around the ROBO Global robotics and automation index, what does the selection process look like exactly, and how pure play does a company have to be, to be considered for inclusion?

JC: Seven years ago, when we went after this idea that there was a significant investment opportunity around the robotics automation AI theme, we put together a team of investment professionals, research analysts, portfolio managers, like myself, but also industry experts.

In fact, today, we work with a network of basically a who's who of their robotics AI world. Our advisory board has the likes of Daniela Ruse, who's the Director of the Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, where hundreds of companies within spun off. Henrik Christensen is the Director of the Contextual Robotics Institute at San Diego University. Raft Andrea is a co-Founder of what's become Amazon Robotics, the Kiva Systems that automate the distribution centers.

And so, we work with not only finance professionals, but technology experts in order to drive our research. And so, the ROBO index is a combination of that research driven approach to select best in class companies from around the world that play across the entire value chain of robotics, automation, AI. And we combine that with the benefits of index investing in terms of the discipline around the buying and selling of securities and the benefits of the ETF wrapper, from a tax perspective, and so on.

So, the selection process is research driven, we score companies on various metrics, we take the long term view, we look for technology and market leaders in 11 different sub sectors. That's based on our classification, and those represent the entire value chain. So we'll have the enabling technologies like sensing, like computing, like actuation integration, but we also have a number of application sectors where companies are providing turnkey solutions to automate specific industries.

And we talked about that manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture and food and so on. In terms of the purity defense, it depends on how you define it. We measure it by the percentage of revenue that a company derives from one or several of the sub sectors that just described. And so we'll measure the revenue purity for each and every company, and that will play a role that will be a factor in that scoring system.

JL: Sure, that makes sense. And in terms of this notion that there's this humongous difference between passive indexing and active management that they're two totally different species of animals to some extent, which I think is largely overstated.

I do love the irony of having a human research process and selection committee for in index of this sort. I'm just curious how much human bias there is in the selection process. These are obviously experts in the fields of both investing in robotics and automation. But is there a quantitative filter here also, or is this really just a fully human selection process?

JC: Active management versus passive, okay, I get it. As long as you say passive is defined by tracking an index, but who makes the index? So even a passive fund is tracking an index that's been designed by someone. So, I think the notion of active versus passive is more complex than that it may appear.

JL: Sure. I mean, you could get very simple though in terms of, for example, and I think they've even adjusted this just because of people front running their annual adjustment. But, a Russell 1000 may literally just be the thousand largest stocks by market cap that list in a specific location. So you could really take human innovation or human thinking out of the process, almost entirely, at least in theory.

JC: Well, so by that definition, ROBO certainly is not a passive index. The ROBO ETF is a passive 40 ETF, tracks an index that's got a lot of human inputs into it. And that's the research and company selection process that I chose to describe.

The company selection is based off a very rigorous process of scoring, where we look for technology and market leaders, we look for high revenue purity, we look for companies that pass the ESG framework. And then there's also an element of more traditional quantitative filters. But they're really around minimum market cap, or minimum daily liquidity in terms of the daily trading volumes.

And that is really to ensure the overall liquidity for the fund itself. But I would say the company selection process is really all about research.

JL: Sure, yeah. And there's, really in my view, at least and I do own several sector funds. I don't see that as a negative thing. I think, especially when you put together a board of index experts that are making decisions collectively would be hard to see, at least in this stage in human development, how some sort of AI program could outperform them there.

So, I think it's a very reasonable approach, especially in a niche sector space. I'd love to get into the details of the index a little more, what is the weighting methodology exactly? How often is the index reconstituted? And then, in terms of breakdowns by sector or geography, are there any rules around any of those things? What are the basic rules governing the index?

JC: So, I described it as a combination of the research driven selection of companies and the benefits of index investing. And that's where the weighting methodology comes in. Essentially, we're not using a market cap weighting approach, because the market cap weighting approach essentially is a backward looking mechanism, whereby you're going to end up owning the largest companies, those that have already grown and matured and established.

Our intention with the ROBO Index is to provide exposure to the most promising and best in class companies from around the world, no matter their size. And that means that we don't use the market cap weighting. Instead, we use a modified equal weighting system, whereby we equal weight stocks over two tiers, and a higher tier for the higher revenue purity companies and the lower tier for those companies that are more of an emerging place where the revenue purity may be lower, but a key earnings driver for the company.

And so we equal weight across those two tiers. That means, we give a good and fair representation to the smaller and the mid cap companies where in fact, a lot of the action is taking place. A lot of the growth, a lot of the technology innovation and a lot of the M&A activity.

In fact, the track record in terms of M&A over members of the ROBO Index is surprisingly high where we've had on average nearly two takeovers of index members per year. So we do the rebalancing every quarter, so every quarter we'll reset the weightings to that modified equal weight. And that means we’ll have an embedded mechanism whereby we're going to sell the companies that have gone up a lot and we're going to buy the companies that have been gone down.

So you have that sort of buy low and sell high mechanism embedded in the methodology.

JL: Sure. And in terms of reconstituting, in terms of holdings, is that just an annual process or is that happening quarterly also?

JC: It is also quarterly. So we reconstitute and rebalance every quarter. And based on the developments during the quarter or scoring of the companies evolves, it was going on a continuous basis. We meet with management teams; we attend industry events, investment conferences, whenever there's a corporate action, an acquisition or divestiture; we update the scoring.

And so in some cases, scores can go up which can makes a company eligible for the index or company can go down in which case would be a candidate for exclusion. But in general, the changes in terms of index membership are really happening at the margin. And by that I mean that every quarter, you typically have one or two changes in the index constituents.

JL: Interesting. And I assume those are smaller components of the index in general.

JC: Yes, and, just given our methodology, we don't have any very large holdings. In fact, the top 10 members of the index are accounted for less than 20% of the audience indexed by weight. So you're never going to end up with huge changes on a quarterly basis.

JL: Interesting. So very low turnover, very low concentration risk, good things for potential investors to keep in mind here. Another thing that may catch investors’ eyes is the expense ratio on this fund, which again, obviously, expense ratios are everything. We've discussed this a lot on this show.

People don't always do themselves a favor by getting fixated on a few basis points. But here the expense ratio is relatively high 95 basis points. I'm just curious why the expense ratio is what it is considering the size of the fund at this point?

JC: Sure. Well, you say high, but it's all relative. If you compare it to a typical research driven investment fund, one could argue that 95 isn't high. Now, if you compare it to a low cost, core, quant driven, ETF, an S&P 500, or an old world equity index, now of course, it looks high.

So, there's a reason why we have high cost. That research process isn't cheap. We have a full team of research analysts, and industry experts that I discussed earlier. And also, if you look at what's under the hood, you'll find that the fund has a very strong tilt towards small and mid caps with the trading constraints that come with them.

And, also in terms of where these companies are located, we have nearly 13 countries represented there. And that includes companies and equities that may be difficult to access for the average investor. And stocks in Korea, in Taiwan, we have China A shares in a very limited way. But those all add up. And then the last point I'd make around that is that, we're not a large ETF issuer.

We are a research and investment advisory company that's dedicated to robotics, AI, healthcare technologies. We're boutique. And we're not in the race to ultra low cost that the big ETF issuers have started. And as you probably all know, structure of the ETF industry is a challenge for independent and many smaller, innovative companies when they have to face the competition of giants that control the market.

JL: Sure The Holy Grail as they’re sometimes referred to of course, though within the sector and theme space, it really is the firms like yours and I've spoken to Global X and I've spoken to Amplify and a bunch of other more niche firms and in terms of I've spoken at Blue Star indexes, which is also doing a great things in the thematic space with issuers like Defiance.

And certainly, it seems that the big boys the Black Rocks, and Vanguards and State Streets are, they're doing things with the really large index funds.

They're doing both in the fixed income and equity space. And they're also doing a lot of so called Smart beta or factor investing strategies, but when it comes to this kind of niche research, I actually don't see really good sector funds or thematic funds among those large issuers that really is the ROBO Global’s and firms like yourself that are doing the great work in this space, in the thematic space.

So I'd love to just do a bit of a head to head comparison with what I would say is your largest competitor in this space. And that's the Global X Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, thematic ETF ticker symbol BOTZ. Of course, great ticker symbol, you guys also have a great ticker symbol, ROBO. One of the fun things about ETFs is the ticker symbols.

And I'm just curious, what differences are between ROBO and BOTZ for investors that are maybe considering an investment in the space, but are not sure which direction they want to go in? So if you could just kind of maybe amplify some of those key differences in terms of underlying index composition, things of that nature?

JC: Sure. That's a very important question. I think, seven years ago when we launched the first robotics automation, ETF was the only one. But over the past several years, we've seen a raft of new funds go to market from all the usual suspects. Pretty much everybody's seen that the attractiveness of the returns generated by that team.

And they are all very, very different. And I think it's important for investors to look under the hood and really understand what they end up owning, because the overlap between ROBO and it's probably a dozen of these funds today around the world. The overlap, the maximum overlap that we found is 25%.

JL: Not much.

JC: Yeah so… everybody's got their own view of what robotics and automation is. And I think I've explained what our approach is. And then that is very much a research based methodology. I think many of these competing phones have more of a quantum approach.

Now when it comes to BOTZ, the main differences really are in terms of the weighting methodology. And so BOTZ has a market cap weighting, it's a lot more concentrated, as the result. And the industry exposure is also fairly different, with very high exposure to industrials and some of the more cyclical areas of the robotics market.

So, if you look at the difference in performance there, they have a relatively high correlation. But they tend to behave differently in different phases of the market, and particularly in terms of the industrial cycle. And so in a year lag this year, where you have a recovery in a manufacturing activity, that's materializing. BOTZ has tended to outperform.

But if you look at it through the cycle, then you'll find that in other market phases, we've seen ROBO outperform and some cases very significantly. And over the past three years, the performance is actually very comparable if not exactly in line.

JL: Sure. And I guess one key difference I'll point out, listeners also taking a look or that you had pointed out that you're trying to focus more on the burgeoning and up and coming players. And if you look at the weighted average market cap of ROBO, it's just $26 billion, versus a weighted average market cap and BOTZ of almost $61 billion.

So the focus in ROBO is clearly on those smaller up and coming players where maybe if unlike BOTZ, because of that much larger weighted average market cap has more of a focus on those more established players. So, just to highlight some differences here without making any recommendations, of course.

So, moving over to some of your other funds because you really have a couple of other very interesting funds. Also, we touched on them briefly earlier. You recently launched I believe it was in May but correct me if I'm wrong there the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF, ticker symbol THNQ and curious, why create a separate index and fund there and not include them as part of ROBO as some other issuers do, where they combine robotics and AI into a single wrapper?

JC: Well, the starting point really is that over the years researching this space, we realize that AI was playing an increasingly critical role as an enabling factor for automation, and that AI was starting to penetrate every market every sector. And, as a result, we're probably presenting a very interesting thematic investment opportunity.

So we use a very similar recipe to that of ROBO meaning, trying to provide exposure to the entire value chain, to companies small and large, and to companies that are leading this revolution, regardless of where they are based meaning that global exposure. And, of course, we were really interested in the very high returns that we saw coming out of that particular group of companies and took us a few years to refine the approach and come up with a strong index construction.

And we launched that index in Europe first, and the UCIs ETF, and more recently here in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange. So you will find that there is a small overlap between ROBO and Thanq, the AI ETF, and that's primarily the companies that are part of the computing processing and AI segment of ROBO. But the think fund goes much beyond the small group to try and capture the companies that provide the technology and infrastructure that makes AI possible.

So think about the computing, the cloud services, the cyber security around the management of data, the data and analytics companies as well. So you end up, very much like ROBO with keywords like diversification across region, across sector, across the market cap spectrum, and research driven selection of best in class companies.

JL: Sure. And then finally, you also have and this was launched, I guess, in between the two funds, although I think it was in June of 2019, the ROBO Global healthcare technology and innovation ETF, ticker symbol HTEC. This is obviously a fund that I think will be of great interest to many investors right now, because of the fact that we're in a global pandemic and healthcare and healthcare innovation has obviously taken center stage right now.

What is the underlying methodology behind this fund? And how does it differ from other sorts of broader biotech or medical technology types of funds?

JC: So again, our experience with searching the robotics and AI space led us to the conclusion that the next big economic sector to be profoundly transformed by this set of technologies is going to be healthcare. And healthcare is actually one of the least digitized sectors of the U.S. economy. It has seen very slow productivity gains over the past decade.

And right now, we're seeing a convergence of technology, Life Sciences, that are opening up an opportunity for major changes in terms of how we provide healthcare. It is about shifting from a reactive approach where we treat the sick patients to a proactive preventive approach where we detect diseases early.

It is about enhancing the doctor’s capabilities using tools like robots and other technologies. And it is about lowering costs, because healthcare is very expensive, actually more than 10% of GDP. So, we used a very similar approach, whereby we go and research the technology firms that are making a difference in healthcare. And we look for best in class firms with technology leadership, with market leadership.

We look for high revenue purity, and we look across nine different sectors. And those would be surgical robotics, data analytics, genomics, precision medicine, and the likes. We also combine that with the index investing approach where we have a modified equal weighting system and a quarterly rebalancing. And that gives you the HTEC index and an ETF that tracks it.

JL: Sure. And just I want to point out to listeners, just unbelievable performance year-to-date, up over 42% I guess maybe with the small sell-off today, maybe a slight amount less than that, but really just incredible, but understandable. I'm curious, maybe if you wanted to just touch on maybe one or two names in this index in particular and what they're doing right now?

JC: Sure. Well, as I said, the idea is to focus on disruptors rather than the disruptive. So what you're not going to find in HTEC would be companies lag -- the large cap pharmaceutical companies that are dominant in the majority of healthcare sector ETFs.

JL: No Pfizer in here. No Johnson & Johnson.

JC: That's right. What you're going to find instead is the disruptors, the companies small and large that are coming up with very innovative technologies. So you can think about today we have the surgical robots assisting surgeons in the hospital. We have AI that can help physicians increase the accuracy of their diagnosis, when they're reading medical imaging.

We have 3D printed implants, for knee surgery or for facial implants. We have miniature heart pumps, wearable devices for cardiac monitoring, or glucose monitoring, and diabetes care. We have affordable gene sequencing, right, and that's a game changer when it comes to detecting diseases like cancer at very early stages. So think about the liquid biopsy companies that pick up colon cancer or lung cancer or the in a blood test or a nasal swab.

And then the companies that are developing custom treatments and therapies for diseases, so that would be the gene editing space and the CRISPR group. So those are all examples, there's many others around data analytics, how can we leverage patient and doctor data to improve healthcare outcomes in clinical trials and the likes?

So, in terms of company names, the telemedicine that would be Teladoc, there in the U.S. has been a really phenomenal success during those challenging times of pandemic or, its equivalent in China, that is Ping Gan Good Doctor, that's essentially the Teladoc of China, that you'll find in the fund or, Livongo that does the diabetes management in the digital way.

You'll find on the genomics side companies like Illumina, that's the dominant player in gene sequencing equipment, or you'll find smaller companies on the gene editing process like CRISPR Therapeutics, EDIT as and so on.

JL: Sure. And of course, speaking of mergers Teladoc and Livongo are undergoing one as we speak, which I guess does make sense considering both of their focuses. Anyway, Jeremie this has been incredibly enlightening. You guys are doing fascinating work here and just on really the most cutting edge interesting technologies and making it all really easily accessible to investors.

Curious where investors should go if they want to continue researching everything we've been discussing here today, if you can just kind of point them to some of your online resources?

JC: Yes, we make some of our research publicly available on our website that is roboglobal.com. That's also where you can sign up for our bi weekly newsletter, where we keep you updated on our latest research and interesting developments across robotics, automation, AI, healthcare technology. That's also where you can reach out to our team of analysts. So feel free to do so, visit our website and we look forward to being in touch with you.

JL: Nice, and we of course on Seeking Alpha also have some great analysis of these various funds just on the ROBO Global page right now. And we had a piece on July 23 from Bridger Research, a bullish piece ROBO automation might prevail after the end of COVID-19 pandemic, definitely worth a look also.

And then are you on social media, is ROBO Global doing things on Twitter, on LinkedIn that people can follow if they want kind of more on the minute kinds of Quick Hits?

JC: Yes, you can find us on Twitter and Facebook and the handles are roboglobal.

JL: That works. Anyway. Jeremie, I want to thank you again for being so generous with your time today. I hope we can do this again soon. Best of luck with the new launches and continued success with ROBO.

JC: Thanks very much.

JL: For disclosures, Jeremie Capron has owned all of Robo Global's funds. I, Jonathan Liss don't have positions in any of the funds or stocks discussed in today's show.

Additional disclosure: Jeremie Capron is long ROBO, THNQ and HTEC.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the funds or stocks discussed in today's show.