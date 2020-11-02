Federal Reserve Watch: Financial Markets Relatively Stable

The Fed continues to buy securities outright to add to its balance sheet keeping the financial markets operating smoothly and to pick up a large part of new Treasury debt.

The major part of the "liquidity" crisis of the spring was completed by the end of May as central banks and others completed returning "crisis" money to the Fed.

If the Federal Reserve wanted to keep financial markets relatively stable during the presidential election, it has accomplished that goal.

Over the past eight months, the Federal Reserve pumped a lot of liquidity into the banking system in order to stabilize financial institutions and to protect financial markets from collapsing because of the spreading Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recession.

One could argue that the Fed achieved its purpose in preventing the banking system and the financial markets... both in the United States and around the world... from collapsing into a worse situation.

By the end of May, it appears as if the Federal Reserve had accomplished its near-term goals and has since been able to back off a little, reducing some of the emergency measures that it put into place earlier in the period, while yet maintaining to continue to purchase U. S. Government securities and mortgage-backed securities.

The US economy is not out-of-the woods yet, because output has not yet reached the level the economy was operating at before the recession hit, let alone achieve some positive growth. And, the unemployment rate continues to be substantially above what it was at its trough in 2019.

And, with all the debt that is currently outstanding, both public and private debt, there is still plenty of concern that the economy could find itself in a solvency crisis at some time over the next year or so.

But, let’s look at what the Fed has done since the start of the recession in February 2020.

Federal Reserve Response To The Pandemic And The Recession

The Federal Reserve really began to pump liquidity into the banking system right in the banking week ending March 4, 2020. On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks, the line item on the Fed’s balance sheet that serves as a proxy for excess reserves in the banking system, amounted to $1,683.1 billion, or roughly $1.7 trillion.

The Federal Reserve really started buying securities after this date, also providing liquidity for foreign central banks and began to create special programs to help banks

Excess reserve peaked in the banking week ending May 27. Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks totaled $3,317.7 billion or around $3.3 trillion on that Wednesday.

Since that date, excess reserves have declined by $370.4 billion to close at $2,947.3 billion on Wednesday, October 28.

As far as short-term interest rates during this time, the effective Federal Funds was at 1.58 percent on February 26 and dropped to 0.10 percent on March 26, before falling to 0.05 percent on May 27. On October 28, the effective Federal Funds rate was 0.09 percent.

That is, the Fed pumped lots of money into the financial system in the first two months of it rescue mission and then has let excess reserves in the banking system drop off since that date. We will see just how this was done in the rest of the post. The effective Federal Funds dropped substantially right at the beginning of the program, but has remained positive, and relatively constant ever since.

What Changed In The Two Periods?

Federal Reserve bond buying has continued throughout the period under review. Since February 26, 2020, the Fed’s balance sheet has shown that securities bought outright have increased by $2,681.5 billion. This works out to be that the Fed purchased, on average, a little over $75.0 billion in securities every week since the easing started.

In the month of October, the Fed purchased, outright, almost $100.0 billion securities, an average of roughly $25.0 billion per week.

So, the Federal Reserve has been an almost constant purchaser of securities since the end of February. But, since May 27, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, excess reserves, have actually declined by about $370.0 billion, in spite of all the purchases of securities. What else changed?

Well, on the asset side, three things changed.

Up to that May date, the Federal Reserve put out a large amount of reserves into the international banking system. From February 26 to May 27, Central Bank Liquidity Swaps rose from almost nothing to a peak of almost $450.0 billion. This represented the Fed’s effort to support liquidity internationally. Since May 27, the number has dwindled back to around $7.0 billion.

A second thing that changed is the use Fed’s use of repurchase agreements. On February 26, the Fed already had $143.0 billion on its balance sheet. The total on May 27 was $181.0 billion. From this May date to October 28, the amount of repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet dropped by $180.0 billion, so that only $1.0 billion remains. The Fed apparently was satisfied that the outright purchase of securities was doing the job that needed to be done.

Third, there were the “asset” plans that provided money to businesses and borrowers to help the economy get through the “crisis.” More than $200.0 billion found its way into the economy from the start of the program through to May 27. The number has dropped by around $40.0 billion since then.

So, in the last five months, the asset side of the Fed’s balance sheet increased by only about $50.0 billion while the Fed, bought outright, roughly $580.0 billion in securities. Assets were primarily declining over this period even though the Fed was constantly buying securities.

The liability side of the balance sheet declined by $419.0 billion from May 27 to October 28. Two factors explained almost all of the decline. First, almost $100.0 billion in cash drained from bank balance sheets into the hands of the public. As we have discussed before, during times of uncertainty and economic stress, people tend to hold more money. And, this has certainly been the case in this period.

Second, the U. S. Treasury, in this time period, continued to build up its General Account at the Fed. During these past five months, the General Account increased by $326.0 billion, money that came from the U. S. banking system.

Overall, the liability side of the balance sheet increased by $419.0 billion, meaning that monies flowed out of the banking system during this period of time.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the Federal Reserve flooded the banking system with reserves in the February 26 to May 27 period. Since that May date, reserve balances have declined as the liquidity problems in the United States and the world seemed to decline. As mentioned above, short-term interest rates seemed to stabilize, the effective Federal Funds rate averaged around 0.10 percent during this period. Federal Reserve officials tended to refine their efforts to protect the economy in many areas of direct assistance while waiting for the next problem that might require their help.

All-in-all, the Federal Reserve seemed to have met the “needs of the world” and now we're just waiting for the next crisis to happen. So far, so good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.