Solid Q3 performance, reassuring future outlook

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), the world's leading food company that is known for globally recognised brands such as Nescafé, Maggi, KitKat, in addition to Nestle itself, announced that its full-year growth is expected to be in the upper range of its forecasts of between 2% and 3%, owing to better than expected demand for pet food, convenience foods, and its strong brands.

The company achieved like-to-like sales growth of 3.5% in the first nine months of 2020, with strong growth achieved in products such as Maggi noodles, DiGiorno frozen pizza, Purina pet food, and Nescafe instant coffee. These old well-established brands have been performing more strongly than newer niche brands, according to Nestle. There was also a strong showing of the dietary supplements produced by the company's fast-growing health science branch. And the Personal & Household Goods Petcare division was supported by strong demand related to lockdowns. In total, sales revenues in the nine months to September reached USD 68 billion.

Out-of-home sales will likely remain under pressure from further lockdowns. Online sales have helped to compensate as ecommerce sales increased by 48% to reach 12% of total sales. Q3 organic revenue growth reached 4.9%. 2020 annual growth is estimated to be below that of 2019, which was around 3.7%, leading to expectations of subdued growth in the last quarter of the year. However, sales of some segments including coffee, baking products, and prepared foods accelerated in Q3, which can lead to further acceleration and recovery in Q4.

Nestle has performed more robustly than smaller peers such as Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) since the pandemic began, despite weaker performance from the confectionery and bottled water products as consumers are going out less to consume such products. Nestle indicated these two product lines had witnessed declining sales, despite an uptick in performance in Q3.

Nestle is making the most aggressive reshaping in its recent history

It seems appropriate that the first outsider CEO for Nestle in a 100 years is making the most aggressive reshaping of the company probably since the last outsider led the company. Since he took over the leadership of Nestle in 2017, CEO Mark Schneider has been hyperactive in M&A, seeking to revitalise Nestle's business portfolio to regain growth momentum and give a boost to profitability. His efforts have been supported by activist investor Dan Loeb, whose company Third Point has invested USD 3 billion in Nestle for a 1.25% share. Mr. Loeb has been a key motivator for Mr. Schneider to accelerate the M&A activity and to dispose of non-core and low-performing assets.

Only this year, Mr. Schneider sold off Nestle's skin health unit for around USD 10 billion (Nestle closes the sale of Nestle Skin Health), selling the life insurance business for USD 1.5 billion as well as selling Nestle's cold cuts and hot dog brand, Herta. Nestle also disposed of the majority of its ice cream business, combining it in Froneri - a JV between Nestle and with private equity-owned R&R. Good, and very lucky, timing, given how far ice cream businesses have been hit to out-of-home consumption, and the demolition of holidays and tourism this year (Nestle makes strategic move to create global leader in ice cream). Mr. Schneider also sold the US confectionery business to Ferrero and is planning to sell the water business in North America (Nestle agrees to sell U.S. confectionery business to Ferrero). He will probably not stop there, as deal-making is addictive, and for a juicy empire such as Nestle, there is plenty to play with. The big one will be Nestle's 23% share in L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), the French cosmetics group, which is valued at EUR 37 billion at the moment - around 13% of Nestle's market cap.

Mr. Schneider has not only been selling, but he has also been buying as well. Only recently, Nestle indicated it will purchase Aimmune (NASDAQ:AIMT), a company that makes treatments for peanut allergy (Nestle completes acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics). And in strategic deals, Nestle agreed a USD 7 billion deal with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in 2017 to co-sell their products.

Are shareholders benefiting in the short term and long term?

Nestle's share price barely moved during all the avalanche of M&A and coronavirus economic volatility. This maybe a good thing for investors who have, otherwise, witnessed enormous volatility and uncertainty elsewhere. But shareholders have reaped a 45% gain in share price appreciation alone since January 1st when Mr. Schneider was appointed. Revenues barely move in these three years, increasing by a meagre 3% between 2017 and 2019, albeit affected by disposals. Operating cash flow fared slightly better increasing by around 15%, and dividends per share increased by around 14% - mainly driven by share buybacks. Nestle's investors have obviously priced in the potential reflection of the hyper M&A activity on future growth and profitability - even if results are not showing yet.

Should shareholders keep the faith or did the share price get ahead of the facts? Nestle does have a lot of going for it, and it does have the financial flexibility and power to manoeuvre and invest - they just need to make the right decisions. A low level of 2x of net debt to operating cash flow, giving the company a powerful credit rating of AA-, gives Nestle ample flexibility versus rivals such as Danone who are more stretched with debt. Danone's share price has lost 12% since January 2017, although its revenue and operating cash flow growth has been comparable to that of Nestle's. However, Danone has been less proactive in chasing growth and diversification, and only recently has it finally started taking actions on those fronts.

Nestle's activity should culminate in its plans to return around USD 20 billion to shareholders in the next three years through special dividends and share buybacks (Letter to our shareholders). But to maintain the faith in a sustainable growth and profit expansion model for this food giant, Nestle's current and future management need to keep their eyes closely on both expansion opportunities and efficiencies, otherwise, the impact of financial rewards to investors will be short-lived.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.