Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - November 1, 2020

Fitbit (FIT)

Despite the larger movements in the broader market, merger arbitrage cash deals were not as active as one might think. Fitbit however, a stalwart of the Merger Arbitrage Limited T20 Index did register an important 8-K filing with the SEC during the week.

The takeover offer from Alphabet (Google GOOG, GOOGL) is currently under review from the European Commission and has caused traders to reevaluate their forecast completion date for the deal. On top of this, the new chairman of Japan's antitrust watchdog, Kazuyuki Furuya recently said

If the size of any merger or business tie-up is big, we can launch an anti-monopoly investigation into the buyer's process of acquiring a start-up (like Fitbit)

The EU investigation was scheduled to conclude by December 23, 2020 but has now since been extended to January 8, 2021. In light of this, the filing made by Fitbit stated

On October 26, 2020, the “End Date” under the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of November 1, 2019 (the “Merger Agreement”) by and among Fitbit, Inc., Google LLC, and Magnoliophyta Inc., was extended to February 1, 2021. Fitbit and Google continue to work toward obtaining required regulatory clearances and consummating the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement.

The market reacted positively to this announcement although in light of the previous investigation extension announced by the EU, the Fitbit announcement wasn't unexpected. It does however continue to reassure traders that the companies involved are doing what is required to still get this deal done.

By the close on Friday the stock finished higher by $0.09, at $7.04, a rise of 1.29% against a $7.35 offer from Google. This still leaves the simple spread at 4.40%. We will continue to hold and still consider the spread to be a reasonable investment opportunity especially on an annualized basis.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market suffered a steep drops throughout the week leading the major indices to suffer their worst week since the Covid decline in March of this year. Existing issues have moved further from resolution as a comprehensive stimulus package has still yet to be agreed. Compounding this issue is the dramatic rise in Covid cases bringing fears of a new lockdown similar to that which Europe is currently experiencing. The upcoming election also introduces an extra level of uncertainty into the economic landscape. Even as GDP improved, a figure widely telegraphed and already absorbed into the market, traders fear the road ahead will experience additional speed bumps. The broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at the end of the week was lower by 5.48%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) continued it upward run in spite of broader economic issues. As the broader market declined, the MNA ETF moved forward whilst exhibiting little volatility in a narrow trading range. The ETF was propelled forward by the announcement by Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) of revised deal terms which almost guarantee the deal will consummate successfully. Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was another strong performer on the back of the company announcing it was in renewed talks of an acquisition. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a loss 0.23%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.05% SPY (5.48)% Index Dispersion 2.21% VIX 38.00% Winners 13 MNA 0.32% Losers 6 ARB.TO (0.58)% Week Ending Friday, October 30, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads however managed to post an minor increase during the week severely outpacing the broader market. Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was the only deal among the index constituents that closed this week. However, similar to the previous week, the majority of spreads tightened despite the market decline. No new deals were announced that made our index, although the Inspire have agreed to acquire Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), an announcement that was made after the close of business on Friday thus making it too late to be included in our index this week. We note activity continues to be brisk in the announcements of stock swap deals especially larger deals which are providing additional merger arbitrage opportunities to investors. We temporarily halt our continuing optimistic view of merger arbitrage activity based on the market analysis above. We currently see political uncertainty and the continuing rise in Covid cases to have a delayed effect on activity in the near future.

The T20 winners maintained the upper hand and outpaced the losers by 13 to 6 with 0 non-movers. There were 19 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved again by 0.05% whilst the dispersion of returns was 2.21%. This figure is in-line with the 3-month average but marginally above the long-term look-back period.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 4.80%, which is below above last week's figure of 11.92%. This noticeable reduction in the potential average return is due to the removal of two existing deals which simultaneously reduced the average return available and extended the average expected closing date. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 17 deal constituents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.