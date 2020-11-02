That said, it is important to note that prime urban real estate also has substantial alternative value/re-use potential if need be, something that the market doesn't seem to appreciate.

The key fear now is a second major lockdown. Also, the fact that Macerich is the most 'urban' of the mall owners, doesn't make things easier given the flight to the suburbs.

Macerich owns trophy properties, some of the best in the country, that will stand the test of time. This is evidenced by most operating metrics over the past decade.

Macerich's debt is predominantly comprised of non-recourse property-level mortgages, offering protection in case certain properties are underperforming by returning them to lenders without affecting the overall standing of the company.

Macerich (MAC) just declared its quarterly dividend of $0.15/share, in line with previous, resulting in a dividend yield of ~9%. This is some good news in what otherwise has been a disastrous year. Look no further than the share price performance, down almost 75% on a YTD basis, versus a gain of ~2.5% for the S&P 500.

MAC has been decimated by the coronavirus, but things are looking a bit better at the moment. All of MAC's properties are now fully reopened and many centers are demonstrating a strong return to business, with traffic numbers approaching near normal levels and many retailers reporting better-than-expected sales at their reopened physical stores. The key fear now is a second major lockdown, especially if Biden wins, that would force MAC to close many of its centers again. What's more, until the coronavirus is over, the fact that MAC is the most 'urban' of the mall owners, as designated by Green Street Advisors, doesn't make things easier given the flight to the suburbs. That said, it is important to note that prime urban real estate also has substantial alternative value/re-use potential if need be.

Eventually, the virus will be over and life will return back to normal. Importantly, the chances of MAC making it to the 'other side' are quite high. First, MAC's cash balance stands at ~$649 million at 31 August 2020, up from $573 million at June 30, 2020. This gives the company sufficient runway if things turn sour again.

Second, MAC's debt load is predominantly comprised of traditional mortgages. In other words, besides the revolver which has some restrictive covenants, MAC's debt is limited to non-recourse property-level mortgages. This is similar to Brookfield Property's (BPY) strategy and helps protect the company in case certain properties are underperforming, etc. In other words, if MAC doesn't want to invest further in certain properties, they can simply pass on the keys to lenders and eliminate the debt in question, without affecting the overall standing of the company.

Third, MAC owns trophy properties, some of the best in the country, that will stand the test of time. This is evidenced by most operating metrics over the past decade, as discussed in my previous article dated 9 January 2020:

MAC's centers produce average sales PSF of $800, up from $407 in 2009. MAC's iconic assets are deep into A-Mall territory. In other words, MAC's tenants are selling record amounts. Sales don't lie, even though it is important to acknowledge that Tesla is somewhat responsible for some of the increases as of late.

Average base rent PSF stands at $61.16 in Q3 2019, up from $40.67 in 2009. Like with sales, rent cheques don't lie and I doubt that MAC is meaningfully benefiting from variable-rent structures linked to Tesla sales.

Releasing spreads are trending up.

Occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels, around the 95% zone, with little volatility despite all bankruptcies.

For the period 2013-2018, MAC's average NOI growth was 3.9% versus 3.8% for Simon Property (SPG), 3.2% for Taubman (TCO), and 3.7% for GGP, part of Brookfield (BPR).

Coronavirus aside, the following graphs on MAC's performance during the doom-and-gloom period of the so-called retail apocalypse speak for themselves:

Source: MAC September 2019 Presentation, slides 10 and 11

This provides some food for thought to those focusing on the rather simplistic narrative that 'malls are dead'. To begin with, what is a mall nowadays? MAC's malls have been evolving, converting into town centers with an emphasis on mixed-use, where affluent consumers live, work and play. MAC's centers are offering more and more opportunities to enjoy in-person experiences with an expanded focus on entertainment, food, fitness, art, etc. Examples include:

Industrious (coworking) at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Broadway Plaza, Fashion District Philadelphia and Country Club Plaza

The Cayton Children's Museum (kids/family entertainment) by ShareWell at Santa Monica Place

Round One (entertainment/amusement center) at Lakewood Center, Deptford Mall, Fashion District Philadelphia and Valley River Center

Dave & Busters at Vintage Faire Mall

Life Time (fitness) at Broadway Plaza, Biltmore Fashion Park, and The Oaks

Caesars Republic (nongaming hotel brand) at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Crayola Experience (kids/family entertainment) and a Harkins Entertainment Concept at Chandler Fashion Center)

Simply put, looking at the evolution of MAC's properties since 2011, MAC continues to reduce exposure to traditional department stores and legacy apparel, and is increasing exposure to categories like lifestyle, entertainment and experiential. Unfortunately, these growth categories have taken a hit due to the coronavirus, which is a major setback for MAC's transformation.

Lastly, it is no secret that MAC's share price was under significant pressure, even before the coronavirus. However, FFO per share, as adjusted, has remained fairly stable over the past decade, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, FY 2012 FFO was quite lower than that of FY 2019/2020, yet the 2012 share price was 5 times higher compared to today!

At the moment, MAC's share price is in very distressed territory and trades for less than 3-4 times FFO. On the other hand, FFO, which is taking a hit due to the coronavirus, must also be looked on a debt-adjusted basis, and MAC has more debt than I would like to see (especially relative to my core investment in the mall space Simon Property Group (SPG)). However, as discussed above, MAC's debt is comprised of non-recourse property-level mortgages. Overall, I remain bullish on MAC's long-term prospects due to its irreplaceable trophy properties, but for those who want to take on less risk in the mall space, SPG is by far the better choice given its rock-solid, industry-leading balance sheet and international diversification.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long SPG, which is my core position in the mall space.