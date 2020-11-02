Last week several news outlets broke a story that it hired a consultant to help Calumet Specialty Chemicals (CLMT) sell its Finished Lubricants business, which is a part of the specialty business. This announcement along with the already announced intention to sell its last remaining refinery (Great Falls) earlier this year means that the company is now much closer to completing its turnaround plan started 4 years ago with the suspension of its dividend.

The Options

Selling the Finished Lubricants business or Great Falls would greatly transform the company from being highly leveraged, to being a smaller company with a manageable debt profile. Such an outcome would create a path to reinstating a distribution or may ultimately signal that the rest of the business will be sold off. Perhaps with selling one or more business units the company may elect to change its corporate structure from an MLP to a C-Corp, which would pave the way to growing the remaining business through targeted acquisitions as access to cheaper capital would be possible with this new structure. It is possible that only one of these businesses will be sold, but that Calumet elects to keep the other because they are not able to get a price that ultimately accelerates their de-leveraging efforts. It is also possible that none of the businesses will be sold and that the company attempts to de-lever organically. We are going to look at all of these options and try and figure out which one makes the most sense in a post-Covid environment.

To properly evaluate each option we have to start with what we believe to be a realistic assessment of the business and its cash generation over the next several years. Our base case assumes that the company does not have any asset sales, refining operating metrics return to normal in 2022, and that they end this year (2020) with total net debt of $1,300 million. We are also assuming that the business will command a multiple of 6 given that refining is still a major contributor to EBITDA. We therefore see the 5 year model as follows:

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Interest Net Cash Debt 2021 370 60 60 116 134 1166 2022 390 60 70 104 156 1010 2023 410 65 70 89 186 824 2024 415 65 75 62 213 611 2025 425 65 80 60 220 391 $22.11 6x multiple

According to this estimate, the company is worth ~$22 a unit after 5 years. It is important to note that the interest paid is a rough estimate given that there are restrictions on when bonds can be retired. We do believe that in this scenario Calumet can retire the 2022 bonds on schedule ($150 million) and the 2023 bonds ($325 million) and 2024 bonds ($200 million) by dipping into their revolver. The 2025 bonds are going to be difficult to retire on schedule, but we believe they will have favorable refinancing options given their debt reduction progress should they need it. The problem with this scenario is that it is very risky, and it does nothing to protect unit holders from taxable gains unless they restart their dividend (which dramatically slows the deleveraging process) or change their corporate structure (which would take voting control away from the general partner). Still, this is a viable option now that they rolled $200 million of the 2022 bonds to 2024. It buys them much needed time to decide what to do, which may be a function of what a buyer is willing to pay for the businesses that are for sale.

The Sum of the Parts

The businesses for sale are the Great Falls refinery, and their Finished Lubricants business. If we assign an EBITDA number to these component parts, it is a relatively easy exercise to figure out if these asset sales help or hurt the business based on the prices that these businesses are rumored to be worth. Calumet has consistently communicated that an asset sale must be accretive to their deleveraging efforts, but we suspect that risk mitigation is also an important component to their strategy. It is therefore possible that they will sell an asset if it hurts them from a de-leveraging perspective but takes a lot of execution and market risk off the table.

When we assign an EBITDA estimate to Great Falls and Finished Lubricants, what is left becomes RemainCo. We recognize that allocating overhead and capital to these businesses is somewhat subjective, and in the real world overhead and capital may actually increase once a business is sold for the remaining business as economies of scale are lost. It is also unclear what exactly the Finished Lubricants business includes. Still, it is a worthwhile exercise to undertake because it gives us a sense for what price these assets would need to sell for to help the company get to where they want to go.

Great Falls:

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Net Cash 2021 150 25 20 105 2022 165 25 30 110 2023 170 25 30 115 2024 175 25 35 115 2025 180 25 35 120

Finished Lubricants:

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Net Cash 2021 60 10 20 30 2022 65 10 20 35 2023 70 10 20 40 2024 70 10 20 40 2025 75 10 20 45

RemainCo:

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Net Cash 2021 160 25 20 115 2022 160 25 20 115 2023 170 30 20 120 2024 170 30 20 120 2025 175 30 25 120

In 2019 the Fuels business generated $182 million in Ebitda before LCM/LIFO adjustments. That same year Specialty generated $220 million in Ebitda before LCM/LIFO adjustments. Subtracting out corporate overhead of $97 million leaves $304 million in Ebitda overall. We view 2020 as an anomaly and expect business to revert back to previous performance. Our 2022 EBITDA forecast of $310 million ($370 million less overhead of $60 million) is consistent with 2019 performance and assumes that refining metrics start to normalize with spreads approaching rail economics and a general overall recovery in the price of oil.

Now we can look at a few options and see what makes sense over a 5 year period.

Option 1 - Sell Great Falls

Great Falls has been on the market for 6 months and management has communicated that there has been a lot of interest but that Covid has delayed the site visits required for buyers to make bids. This refinery is rumored to sell for $450 million.

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Interest Net Cash Debt 2021 220 35 40 91 54 $796 2022 225 35 40 65 85 $711 2023 240 40 40 63 97 $614 2024 240 40 40 63 97 $517 2025 245 40 45 40 120 $397 $18.10 9x multiple

Plugging in a sale valued at $450 million and assigning a 9x multiple to the remaining business would yield a value of ~18/unit after 5 years. Removing this cash generator from the mix may reduce leverage faster and earn them a higher multiple on valuation, but at $450 million the main value of this option is to remove execution and market risk. The businesses must perform well and the market conditions must be favorable for them to de-lever the business organically without an asset sale. There is a reason why the units are so cheap right now, even though a sum of the parts analysis shows that they are significantly more valuable than $3.50 a unit today. A refinery outage, or a prolonged decline in the price of oil combined with weakness in the Specialty business could make them eventually default on their bonds, so selling Great Falls could mitigate this risk. The case for keeping Great Falls can be made because the asset is so unique. It's location and the regulatory environment in Canada against any new pipelines assures a long term access to low cost Canadian crude at railcar economics. Should the price of oil move significantly higher - and a case can be easily made for that when demand recovers and supply continues to decline from depletion and lower Capex spending globally -- then the Great Falls' refinery would generate massive amounts of cash, which one could argue is a better option long term for deleveraging. Given all of these competing factors, we would expect that Great Falls would need to fetch closer to $600 million to make it a valuable option.

Option 2 - Selling Finished Lubricants

It was a surprise to learn that the company was shopping the lubricants business. Strategically it makes sense because it really needs to sell an asset to give them an execution cushion, but they have also repeatedly communicated that their long term plan was to sell refining and get back to their roots of being a premier specialty chemical company. Putting Finished Lubricants on the block gives them a viable option to hang on to Great Falls without significantly diluting their core Specialty business. It would not surprise us if they were to sell this unit and hold on to Great Falls hoping for a recovery in refining. It also signals to any potential buyer of Great Falls that it has a viable option of holding on to Great Falls if the purchase price is not high enough.

Without knowing what specifically is included in this business we made some assumptions about EBITDA, Capex, and overhead that are really just educated guesses. We further assumed a sale price of $500 million, which is what this unit was rumored to be worth.

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Interest Net Cash Debt 2021 310 50 40 86 104 $696 2022 325 50 50 65 121 $575 2023 340 55 50 63 146 $429 2024 345 55 55 63 173 $256 2025 355 55 60 9 180 $76 $17.80 5x multiple

We assigned a multiple of 5 because the composition of the remaining company after the sale of this unit is even more weighted towards refining. The value of ~$17/unit is lower than the option of selling Great Falls, but it is worth noting that the cash generated from keeping Great Falls and selling a higher multiple business is significant. So even though this option is less valuable over 5 years, over a longer period it is much more valuable, which is why we believe that selling this business is a better short term option than selling Great Falls.

Option 3 - Sell both

Selling both Great Falls and Finished Lubricants would be a transformative event, and would probably signal to the market that the rest of the company would be sold next. It really ends up being a "sum of the parts" exercise where the company believes that selling the company piecemeal would unlock the most value. Having said that, the remaining company (RemainCo) would look something like this after both sales:

Year Ebitda Overhead Capital Interest Net Cash Debt 2021 160 25 20 63 52 $298 2022 160 25 20 60 55 $243 2023 170 30 20 0 120 $123 2024 170 30 20 0 120 $3 2025 175 30 25 0 120 -$117 $17.78 9x multiple

In this model the company would be able to retire most of its debt immediately and eventually resume a dividend. A big issue would be the 2025 bonds which have significant penalties for early retirement. Still, the company could elect to pay the penalty or use the cash to fuel acquisitions in the future. It is hard to imagine this option coming to pass, but if it did we see the valuation of this option around $18/unit, which compares favorably to all the other options except the first one, which is to keep everything and hope that execution is good and the market is favorable. Given the hiccups of the last 5 years with Hurricane Harvey and Covid, it would be prudent to sell something.

A September Quarter Update

And finally, our quarterly estimate is included below. The following slide from the October2020 Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference updates last quarter.

At the bottom, Calumet added, "Specialty Consumer markets performing stronger Y/Y." Last year the Adjusted EBITDA equaled $52.5 million. We expect a $55-$60 quarter consistent with our last estimate. Fuel remains weak. Our estimate continues at $65-$70 million in net cash or minus capital and interest $20-$30 million. The company

In Summary

Calumet has several promising options to de-lever their business and unlock unitholder value. All of these options have pros and cons associated with them that make it difficult to know what is best for unitholders. Keeping the company together and hoping that the company can generate enough cash over the next 5 years to organically de-lever is a very risky strategy, so having two units for sale provides much needed options. Selling refining would accomplish the goal of getting back to their roots, but frankly the cash that refining generates would be sorely missed. Selling Finished Lubricants seems like the best option but does nothing to mitigate the volatility inherent in owning refining assets. Selling both leaves a much smaller company that may find it harder to compete against much larger rivals. Selling everything piecemeal may unlock the most value, but if that is ultimately the GP's plan, then selling the entire company intact to a buyer that has access to cheap capital may be the best strategy of all. As long suffering unitholders we are waiting for the first domino to fall which will provide the roadmap for what will inevitably follow.

