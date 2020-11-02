While Mt. Todd was unlikely to be developed below $1,500/oz gold, it's becoming more likely that the project could get developed if gold stays above $1,800/oz.

It's been a tough couple of months for the junior gold space as several gold developers have found themselves more than 30% off of their 52-week highs following the recent correction in gold (GLD). Vista Gold (VGZ) is one of the few optionality plays that's held up quite well all things considered, outperforming both the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) and its peers like Seabridge Gold (SA) with a 44% return year-to-date. Despite this sharp advance in the share price, the company's valuation still remains quite reasonable, trading at an enterprise value of just $11.00/oz with just shy of a 10-million ounce gold resource. While I see better opportunities in the sector as I prefer to avoid the optionality plays, I believe the name is worth keeping an eye on if the gold price remains above $1,800/oz.

(Source: MtTodd.com.au)

Vista Gold is one of several optionality plays in the market currently, and these names generally have lifeless returns as the projects are so big that they cost a fortune to move into production. For example, NovaGold's (NG) Donlin Creek Project has an estimated initial capex bill of close to $6 billion, while Seabridge's KSM Project has an initial capex of roughly $5 billion. Fortunately, Vista Gold is lower down on the capex scale, though still quite high at $826 million. However, despite the lower capex, the project still packs a punch, with projected average annual gold production of 413,000 ounces per year, which is enough to make most senior gold producers salivate. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar, Mt. Todd is one of Australia's largest gold projects, located in the Northern Territory roughly 250 kilometers southeast of Darwin. The project is currently home to 9.48 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.78 grams per tonne, with more than 80% of the resource in the measured & indicated category and ~1.61 million ounces in the inferred category. Based on the most recent Feasibility Study, the project envisions a mine life of 13 years with average annual gold production of 495,100 ounces for the first five years and 413,000 ounces over the full production schedule. All-in sustaining costs at the project are projected to come in at $746/oz which is well below the industry average, and the construction timeline is estimated at two years, with six months of commissioning.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted earlier, the one negative to the project is its hefty upfront capex to move into production, as very few gold producers worldwide can manage an initial capex bill of over $800 million. It also doesn't help that names like Newmont (NEM) and Barrick (GOLD) are divesting some of their large gold assets and are playing defense this year instead of offense to strengthen their balance sheets. However, even if the two primary senior gold producers are out of the picture short term when it comes to developing large-scale gold projects, this doesn't rule out one or two partners coming in to develop the project. This would result in Vista Gold either being bought out or retaining a small stake and two partner companies developing Mt. Todd.

(Source: Company Presentation)

An example would be what we saw from Saracen (OTCPK:SCEXF) and Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF), with each taking a 50% stake of KCGM in Australia. This deal was far too big for most miners, but the shared ownership deal has been very accretive for both names thus far. We've also seen this happen in the past with Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana (AUY) combining to take over one of Canada's largest mines, Canadian Malartic. Given Mt. Todd's massive production profile shown above, the asset is clearly Tier-1 in size, and it's sitting in the #1 jurisdiction worldwide, which makes it much more likely to be developed at some point. This is because there is a dearth of well-endowed gold projects in safe jurisdictions with these massive production profiles.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The benefit to a Tier-1 jurisdiction (Canada, USA, Australia) is that at least a suitor knows what they are getting into in terms of political stability, royalties, and nationalization fears. In less favorable jurisdictions, the risk is two-fold: one has to put up a ton of money and endure the risk that the project could be stolen away or escalating royalties could dilute away profit margins over the long run. Some investors will argue that NovaGold's Donlin Creek and Seabridge's KSM are even more attractive and also in Tier-1 jurisdictions, but the issue with these two mines is that the initial capex comes in 500% higher than Vista Gold at closer to $5 billion, and these two projects are simply not feasible for anyone but Newmont and Barrick at this juncture. Therefore, I believe the projects such as Skeena's (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek, Vista's Mt. Todd, and First Mining's (OTCQX:FFMGF) Springpole have a much higher likelihood of being developed. In the case of Salares Norte, Cangrejos, and Jeanette, they have size, but they are not in safe jurisdictions, so they are much riskier for potential developers.

Let's take a look at Vista Gold's valuation:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see above, Vista Gold's Mt. Todd currently has an estimated After-Tax NPV (5%) of $1,126 million at a conservative $1,500/oz gold price, with this After-Tax NPV (5%) increasing to $1,533 million at $1,700/oz gold. Based on the company's 103 million shares outstanding and a share price of $1.06, the company is trading at a market cap of $109 million. If we subtract out estimated cash of $4 million at year-end, this translates to an enterprise value of $105 million. Based on the company's 9.48 million ounces of gold resources, we come up with a very reasonable valuation of $11.08/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the above scatter plot of Australian gold juniors, we can see that Vista is the lowest grade name on the list, with most Australian gold juniors having an average gold grade above 1.0 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, on strictly a resource grade to enterprise value per ounce standpoint, the stock is not an outlier, and we would expect a large discount.

(Source: Author's Chart)

However, if we move over to a chart comparing resource size to enterprise value per ounce, it's clear that Vista is a massive outlier. As shown above, the stock is trading at the lowest enterprise value per ounce among its peers of just $11.08, despite having a 350% larger resource than the average peer in this group (average resource size: 2.09 million ounces). Therefore, while Vista does lose points for being quite low grade, it should get some points back simply based on its sheer size.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, the last chart compares resource grade to resource size, and we can see that Vista Gold is a massive outlier here as well. Clearly, Mt. Todd's significant gold endowment is unrivaled by any of its peers, with the closest comparable being Bardoc Gold (BDC.ASX) with a 3.0 million ounce resource at just above 1.50 grams per tonne gold. While Vista Gold loses points for its very high capex relative to other small-scale undeveloped gold projects worldwide, I believe the current discount to the average enterprise value per ounce for Australian gold juniors has baked in some margin of safety. This is because Vista is trading 70% lower than the peer average at $11.07/oz vs. a peer average for Australian gold juniors of $44.74/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While there are certainly more attractive undeveloped projects out there if one is looking for takeover targets, Vista Gold is a massive project in the #1 jurisdiction worldwide, and it's possible suitors could warm up to the project if gold stays above $1,800/oz. I continue to prefer lower capex peers with large-scale gold projects like Skeena Resources and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF). Still, I would keep an eye on Vista Gold going forward as it's one of the more manageable projects worldwide from an upfront capital standpoint relative to other optionality plays. Also, Vista benefits from a team with a low-cash burn that's been able to maintain a tight share structure. For now, I have no plans to go long Vista Gold just yet, but I am becoming more optimistic about the potential for Mt. Todd being developed given the higher gold prices. Previously, below $1,500/oz, there was little hope in this project ever producing an ounce of gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SKREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.