Developing markets-focused bank Standard Chartered (SCBFF, SCBFY) put out its third quarter results and no doubt caused some investor eyebrows to be raised. On the one hand, it dangled the possibility of a return to paying dividends. On the other hand, shares fell sharply following the update, which makes it sound like things were less rosy than the dividend headlines suggested.

The Dividend

In line with other U.K.-based banks, Standard Chartered and HSBC agreed to suspend dividend payments earlier this year. I don’t think that was necessary but the Bank of England basically arched its eyebrows at banks in a way which left them no choice.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) maintains a significant business in the U.K., where the Bank of England performs a regulatory function, so even though that’s not its main business, it would be difficult for it to ignore the Bank of England's advice on dividends. Standard Chartered, by contrast, is domiciled in the U.K. but it doesn’t do much banking business there – it doesn’t have a retail network like HSBC does, for example. So in principle, as I understand it, Standard Chartered could simply tell the Bank of England it will make its own choices on whether to pay dividends.

The argument against doing so, for what is essentially a non-British bank, is decent (personally, I don’t think the Bank of England should be dictating dividend policy to any banks, no matter what their British exposure is, but they have). I don’t know if it would be awfully wise, but it’s worth noting that of all the U.K.-listed banks which might break the line on dividend, Standard Chartered looks in a strong position to do so, in terms of having least to lose by incurring the wrath of the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street.

Additionally, let’s not forget that the bank has not prioritized dividends for years, anyway. In the past five years, it only paid out both an interim and a final dividend in one year (2018). When the Bank of England asked it to suspend dividends earlier in the year, I don’t imagine that Standard Chartered was vociferous in its complaints. So I don’t expect them to be vociferous in their demands to restart dividends.

Standard Chartered’s announcement was greeted with headlines such as StanChart to consider dividend as profits beat forecasts, which make it sound as if dividends are back on the table. The bank’s results announcement wasn’t quite as upbeat as that dividend may suggest, noting only:

On 25 February 2021 we will release our full-year 2020 results and will provide an update on the progress we are making on our strategic priorities in the context of the prevailing macroeconomic outlook. Given our strong capital position the Board will consider at that time resuming shareholder returns, subject to consultation with our regulators.

So, first, if the Bank of England continues to wag its finger, it doesn’t sound like the dividends will come back. Secondly, the bank does not refer to dividends, only “shareholder returns,” so it may be that it foresees shareholder returns (such as share buybacks) which are not dividends. But most importantly, the context is the bank’s strong capital position. In fact, the results were underwhelming, and while that does not reflect negatively on its capital position for now, the idea that the bank can resume dividends because it is in a position of strength sits somewhat at odds with the recent performance.

Actually, Results Weren’t That Good

Let’s look at the performance section of the very first slide in the company’s earnings call.

Source: Q3 earnings call presentation

As a shareholder, I don’t find that encouraging. Income is down, costs aren’t down, bad debt is up versus last year, underlying profit is down and the environment is uncertain. Those are the five key “highlights” of the bank’s performance, and they are not attractive.

A more charitable view – not something one associates with banking – is that the bank’s performance wasn’t as bad as it could have been given this year’s business challenges. Credit impairment was down markedly compared to the second quarter, for example. But I don’t take that as good news. Standard Chartered’s results weren’t as bad as they could have been. That is very different to saying that they were good.

Having struggled in recent years, the bank has now set up a narrative where lack of continued underperformance can be pointed to as nascent signs that its strategy is paying off. We’ve been hearing that for years now and here we go again, with the very first point being “Underlying growth in focus areas”. But who cares? Income still fell. Pointing to improvements and saying that they reflect the success of the new strategy, while the overall picture continues to head south, is not appealing. The latest quarter’s results point to continued underperformance by Standard Chartered and give little reason for optimism that its current strategy is transformative in a positive way. That’s why the market responded to the third quarter results announcement by marking the name 7% down on Thursday.

Conclusion: Standard Chartered Continues to Underwhelm

I remain bearish on the name but at 352p, the shares have fallen 17% on the LSE since my piece Standard Chartered: Over Exposed Long Term To Hong Kong And China was published in June. I don’t necessarily expect them to fall much further so I am tempted to change my rating to neutral. However, they could: performance remains weak and the bank is not managing shareholder expectations well, in my view. So, for now, I remain negative on the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCBFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.