After following Overstock.com for years I'm revisiting the company to see if it is a buy today.

My first article on Seeking Alpha bullish on Bitcoin dates back to July 5, 2016. I've followed it up with quite a few follow-ups. I took a break from writing about this interesting new asset class after it crashed in 18' and interest really died down. But in my last take, I liked the asset notwithstanding it just lost 40%+ of its value. Bitcoin is notorious for its parabolic rises and deep drawdowns. I really haven't written much about it since that time.

The main reason because I didn't think we'd gotten to a point where I could see it surge again. I probably should have kept closer tabs but there have been so many interesting angles to explore I just hodl'ed along. When I finally got to it on the special situation report it was already taking off. But as I've explained there I think this time there is a real possibility we'll see new highs. Right after the previous U.S. presidential election I wrote this title that's good for a laugh in retrospect: Will Bitcoin Break $1,000 After Trump Win?

Most people continue to think the asset class has done very poorly but it is well ahead of the S&P 500 over Trumps 1st and possibly final term.

My interest in Bitcoin also got me interested in cryptocurrency related companies. One of the cool things about writing for Seeking Alpha is that I have a record of what I was thinking at certain times in history. Sometimes even amaze myself to borrow a line from Han Solo. Often, I cringe or laugh out loud at the things I got wrong or I now recognize my inexperience. I recognized AMD (AMD) or NVIDIA (NVDA) could benefit from crypto tailwinds and wrote this...

...If I evaluate these metrics, lacking specialized knowledge on either company, I think AMD could be somewhat interesting as a crypto-derivative. It has a market cap that's small enough that a large crypto investment boom can really move it. Its hardware is the premier choice for Ethereum mining. It doesn't trade at much of a P/S ratio, but that means there's some room for expansion if investments would really drive sales... ...AMD could be an interesting crypto derivative if you don't buy into the whole gold rush and want to go with a picks and shovels trade which is like a higher probability trade with less upside.

...but managed not to buy either. Epic misses.

Luckily, I did invest in Overstock.com (OSTK) and FRMO (OTCPK:FRMO). Overstock.com was obviously really cheap at that time. For a long time, you could buy the retail business at a discount and get any crypto optionality thrown in for free. I did well with both but especially well with Overstock.com in 2017/2018.

For the most part, I missed the rally in Overstock.com this year. But with the pullback as of late I've revisited the company to see if this is the time to have another bite.

Reviewing the latest earnings call something that stood out to me is the addition of a few impressive directors like Barbare Messing and John Jacobs. I'm going to single out John Jacobs because he was added to Overstock's subsidiary tZero's board.

tZero is a nascent asset of Overstock.com which for the last few years did little for the company except devour cash. It is a crypto based token exchange. Basically, it can serve as an exchange for almost anything but currently it listed a couple of stocks and trade volume is increasing rapidly (from virtually nothing).

It is extremely interesting to see if tZero can gain traction in terms of liquidity. Theoretically, a crypto exchange can be a major upgrade to what is facilitating global financial markets currently. But and this is a major but. The exchanges are working on this too. They are behind but the problem is that they currently have all the liquidity.

tZero is in a race against the clock to gain liquidity before others can match this offer and instantly bring volume. The value of an exchange is primarily derived from volume of trades. You can view this as an out-of-the-money call option with incredible upside.

Here comes an ex-NASDAQ VP and Chief Marketing Officer. First of all he knows how to get volume. But my spider-sense is also tingling because tZero is an ideal asset to sell to a major exchange. And Overstock should be able to get big money for it.

Overstock and tZero are fighting an uphill battle to bring liquidity here because exchanges provide the pipes of the financial system. No asset owner is particularly interested in how it works or why it works as long as they can get access to capital markets. But when companies want to tap capital markets doing it in an experimental way is not high on the list of wants. The exceptional visionaries that are interested prove the rule.

Overstock.com is a retail brand and tZero has little brand recognition. Going with a blockchain exchange is just not really an option, that a typical CFO is eager to explain to the board as a way to raise capital.

If a NASDAQ (NDAQ), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) or CME Group (CME) had this asset its value instantly explodes upwards. And as far as I know (would love to hear it if I'm wrong) tZero is still quite a uniquely positioned asset in the U.S. capital markets. An exchange that is operating. The volume isn't impressive but the fact there's a legal blockchain exchange where there's trading at all.

There's always been talk of selling it but now it's more or less a proven concept that should remove a lot of friction in negotiations.

From non-GAAP Mike, who I've interviewed about his methods here, I learned to carefully review the proxy for signs of a buyout. Executive comp changes can be valuable signals.

Reviewing Overstock.com's proxy I did notice they put in a change of control package. It doesn't seem overly geared towards a buyout. You have to multiply the figures below by about 10x to get to the current value to execs. Basically, all of them are set to make millions on a change of control:

Recently between $107 and $124 there's been bunch of insider selling. But were down quite a lot from that level. I don't love to buy in after a bunch of sales though. I can't believe I didn't follow insiders in the stock in March. But in my defense there was so much to do, I just didn't have the bandwidth to capitalize.

The company recently tapped the market for $200 million by issuing shares at $84.50. Not something you like to see especially with the thesis the intrinsic value is far north of the current market cap.

I have to say that reviewing Overstock.com's presentation materials and earnings call, I was favorably impressed after only following along very casually for a while. I don't recall they positioned this clearly as a "smart value" but that's a strategy that intuitively makes sense for me on this platform.

Medici ventures is the company's blockchain segment and its loaded with blockchain venture investments.

The company trades at a market cap of $2.4 billion but holds ~$500 mil in cash. Only has $70 million in debt for a fairly clean balance sheet.

The financial have never looked good in the past years but you really need to look under the hood to see why. Basically they continue to throw money at the blockchain stuff while the home furnishing retail segment is currently booming.

Source: latest company presentation

Adjusted EBITDA isn't a metric you should take too seriously but let's say you kill every segment except retail. Next thing you know Overstock.com is throwing off $55 million in free cash flow per quarter or $50 million in EBITDA.

Basically, you could argue the retail business is trading at 10x run-rate free cash flow or EBITDA. If you ascribe zero value (neither negative or positive) to the Medici/tZero segments. Standard Seeking Alpha numbers put the company at a 15x free cash flow and 1x EV/Sales. Competitors Wayfair (W) and Amazon (AMZN) are trading at double and quadruple its sales multiple and both trade at 2x its free cash flow multiple. If you are inclined to compare on a free cash flow basis keep in mind Overstock.com holds quite a bit of net cash.

I don't think this is a terrible buy here. But it is a very volatile stock and it's crashing hard. I've passed up a great opportunity in March but I think I'll have a significantly better opportunity than $54 before this saga is over.

