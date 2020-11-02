At SEK 670.6, shares could deliver a total return of 66% (18.1% annualised) by 2023 year-end, in just over 3 years. Buy.

Introduction

We review our investment case on Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) (referred here as "SWMA"), after Q3 2020 results on Tuesday (October 27).

Since our initial Buy rating in September, SWMAF shares have lost 7.4% (in SEK). The share price has been volatile amid wider market turmoil, closing up 3.4% on the day of the results, then falling 3.7% the day after.

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on SWMAF has been centred around its ZYN nicotine pouches, which we have believed could help SWMAF grow its EPS by 80% between 2019 and 2023.

Nicotine pouches represent a superior product to traditional oral tobacco, which was 10.5% of the U.S. tobacco market in 2019. ZYN has significant advantages in the U.S. market, having current market momentum, a far larger production capacity, and a broader product offering (including unflavored varieties that could benefit from any ban on flavored tobacco products).

SWMAF Oral Tobacco Products Portfolio Source: SWMAF investor presentation (2020).

We have expected ZYN's U.S. sales to approximately double to SEK 5bn by 2023, in line with the doubling of U.S. ZYN production capacity planned for 2021. This would be particularly beneficial to SWMAF earnings, as we believe 90% of new U.S. ZYN sales to be new sales, and only 10% to be a cannibalisation of SWMAF's existing U.S. moist stuff sales. (Half of new ZYN customers come from moist stuff, where SWMAF has an 8% share.)

We have expected other SWMAF businesses to continue to be broadly stable, while EBIT margin rises in all segments over time, thanks to natural operational leverage typical of the tobacco industry.

Overall, in our September forecasts, we had expected SWMAF to grow its EBIT at a 2019-23 CAGR of 12.2%, slightly higher than the 11.4% in 2015-19:

SWMAF Historical & Forecasted EBIT (2014A-23E) (September Forecasts) NB. Nicotine pouches reported as part of "Other Smokefree", which also includes chewing tobacco. Source: SWMAF company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

We have expected SWMAF shares to trade at a P/E of 22.5x at 2023 year-end (de-rating from the 25.0x at our initiation), which we believe is appropriate given how SWMAF's recurring revenues and strong profit growth compare favorably with other Consumer Staples companies.

Since our initiation, SWMAF's business has performed even better than we expected, but the shares have de-rated to below our target P/E, as we will explain below.

U.S. ZYN Momentum Continued in Q3

Most importantly, for SWMAF's business, U.S. in-market sales for ZYN grew 20% sequentially in Q3. While its market share fell from 77% to 74%, in dollar terms, ZYN grew slightly more than Altria's (MO) On! product, and British American Tobacco's (BTI) Velo continued to lose market share:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since 2019) Source: SWMAF results presentation (Q3 2020).

ZYN's growth was helped by both higher sales velocities at stores where it is sold, and an increase in the number of such stores (by "a bit less than 10%" from Q2), as well as the national expansion of its Smooth, Chill, and Citrus varieties. Order fulfilment on ZYN was "close to 100%", though with some assistance from SWMAF's capacity in Sweden.

Actual U.S. shipment volumes for ZYN grew more than in-market sales, up 24% sequentially in Q3, from "inventory adjustments at a larger distributor" of "at least 1m". Year-to-date shipment volume was up 168%.

ZYN's U.S. growth has been geographically broad-base., with its market share (relative to moist snuff) rising in both its initial Western region market and newer expansion markets:

SWMAF ZYN Volume Relative to Moist Snuff Market Volume Source: SWMAF results presentation (Q3 2020).

Within the nicotine pouches category, ZYN's market share was more than 80% in the Western region and approx. 60% in expansion markets.

The Phase III expansion of ZYN's U.S. production capacity remains on track, and SWMAF will be able to reach a rate of 160m cans annually around mid-2021, compared to about 80m now (100m including overtime shifts).

The Californian ban on flavored tobacco products was signed into law in August, and included nicotine pouches. This would take effect at the start of 2021 but, as one of few players with unflavoured products (along with Altria), SWMAF is likely to gain market share. In Massachusetts, where flavors have been banned since June, SWMAF has observed that former flavored volumes have largely just shifted into unflavoured varieties since.

Strong Shipment Volumes in Other Categories

SWMAF also saw shipment volumes grow strongly in other categories:

SWMAF Shipment Volumes (Q3 2020) Source: SWMAF results presentation (Q3 2020).

Scandinavia nicotine pouches volume grew 68% year-on-year and 16% sequentially in Q3; it grew 64% year-to-date.

U.S. Snus volume was up double-digits, attributed to the success of a new pricing simplification strategy on the Longhorn brand in 2019.

Scandinavia Snus volume was down slightly year-on-year, as COVID-19 travel restrictions removed travel retail sales to Finnish tourists; this was estimated to be a more-than-200 bps hit to industry volume in the region.

U.S. Cigars volume was up double-digits both year-on-year and sequentially in Q3, benefiting from easy comparables as both Q2 2020 and Q3 2019 sales were weak. However, there was a "genuine increase in consumer demand this year... probably then elevated due to habits... in COVID-19 times". SWMAF also benefited from having an operational factory in Alabama while some competitors were unable to ship products into the U.S. from abroad.

Other Markets Smokefree volume was down, primarily due to the loss of chewing tobacco sales in Germany (hitherto its #1 market) after a court ruling. Other Markets represented less than 2% of sales in Q3 2019.

Year-to-Date EBIT Up 25% Year-on-Year

The result of the strong volume growth shown above is a 14.9% year-on-year growth in sales and a 27.3% growth in EBIT for Q3; year-to-date, EBIT is up 25% from last year, despite currency headwinds (from the Swedish krona strengthening against both the US dollar and the Norwegian krona):

SWMAF Sales & EBIT by Segment (Q3 2020) Source: SWMAF results releases.

Total Smokefree sales were 23% year-on-year and would have been up 30% excluding currency headwinds. U.S. Smokefree sales were up 43% year-on-year and up 7% sequentially in Q3, driven by ZYN. Scandinavia Smokefree sales were up 6.3% year-on-year despite the snus volume declines described above, thanks to price/mix, as Norwegian consumers bought their products at higher prices domestically after travel restrictions reduced their access to Swedish travel retail.

Smokefree EBIT margin expanded in both the U.S. and Scandinavia, from both operational leverage and lower marketing spend during the lockdown.

U.S. Cigar sales were up 6.0% year-on-year in Q3, less than volume growth, due to a mix shift to value products.

Lights showed a reported EBIT decline of 35% year-on-year but would be up "slightly" excluding the effects of currency and volatile timber sales from SWMAF properties. In any case, it was just over 2% of prior-year EBIT.

Year-to-Date EPS Up 29% Year-on-Year

Year-to-date, EBIT growth of 25% translated to a net profit growth of 23%, after a higher tax rate (due to geographic mix shift) and higher interest expense (as SWMAF borrowed more to maintain the same leverage ratio). Year-to-date, EPS was up 28.8% year-on-year, after the share count was reduced 4.4% by SEK 2.2bn of share buybacks (at average SEK 625.33):

SWMAF Profit & Loss (Q3 2020) NB. Adjusted earnings exclude SEK 286m charge for Sweden's tax ruling in Q3 2020. Source: SWMAF results releases.

Valuation

At SEK 670.6, relative to 2019 financials, SWMAF shares are trading at a 25.2x P/E and a 3.9% free cash flow ("FCF") yield; relative to higher last-twelve-month earnings, the shares are at a 21.6x P/E and a 4.2% FCF Yield:

SWMAF Net Income, Cash flow & Valuation (2017-20Q3A) Source: SWMAF company filings.

While 2020 has benefited from potentially temporary COVID-19 benefits, currency has been a negative - so last-twelve-month earnings are likely to be representative of actual earnings, as hinted at by management comments.

The 2019 dividend was SEK 12.5, equivalent to a 1.9% dividend yield. SWMAF has bought back SEK 2.2bn of shares year-to-date, equivalent to 2.7% of the current market capitalisation on an annualised basis. SWMAF's net debt/EBITDA was at 2.0x at the end of Q3, in line with its historic range, and the policy has been to return surplus capital to shareholders.

CapEx has been elevated since 2018, due to the expansion of ZYN production in both the U.S. and Scandinavia. Year-to-date CapEx is up 35%, and we expect 2021 CapEx to be similarly elevated, as SWMAF carries out its planned Phase III U.S. capacity but more than offset by earnings growth.

Illustrative P&L Forecasts

We have left the assumptions in our illustrative P&L forecasts largely unchanged from September (described in "Buy Case Recap" above and also see our September article), except raising 2020 estimates, by assuming Q4 2020 sales will be flat from Q3 and raising margin assumptions to reflect year-to-date performance.

Our forecasted 2020 sales figure is now SEK 16.8bn (was SEK 16.3bn), and our 2023 sales are now SEK 19.7bn (was SEK 19.5bn before). We have a group sales CAGR of 7.5% in 2019-23, with growth slowing to 4.0% by 2023:

Illustrative SWMAF Sales Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our forecasted 2020 EBIT figure is now SEK 6.8bn (was SEK 6.2bn), and our 2023 EBIT is now SEK 9.1bn (was SEK 9.0bn). We have a group sales CAGR of 12.4% in 2019-23, with a dip in 2021 representing the resumption of normal marketing costs after COVID-19, and EBIT still growing at 10.1% in 2023:

Illustrative SWMAF EBIT Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Illustrative Return Calculations

We have left the assumptions in our illustrative return forecasts largely unchanged from September:

Net income growth rates to be in line with EBIT growth rates above

Number of shares to fall by 3% annually due to buybacks, funded by a mixture of post-dividend FCF and new borrowings

(A 10% growth in EBITDA, leveraged 2 times, gives approx. SEK 1.2bn in extra buybacks, or 1% of the current market capitalisation)

Dividend payout ratio to be 50% until 2022 when it rises to 60%, reflecting lower CapEx needs

2023 year-end P/E of 22.5x, a de-rating from the current 25x; we believe this is appropriate for SWMAF's highly recurring revenues and long-term high-single-digit EBIT growth; it also implies a 2.7% dividend yield

With shares at SEK 670.6, the exit price of SEK 1,031.6 and dividends imply a total return of 66% (18.1% annualised) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative SWMAF Returns Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Swedish Match delivered strong Q3 results on Tuesday, with its key ZYN nicotine pouches product growing U.S. in-market sales by 20% from Q2.

Volume growth was also strong for nicotine pouches outside the U.S. and for most other products; COVID-19 has been a net positive.

Q3 total sales were up 14.9% year-on-year, EBIT was up 27.3% and EPS was up 30.6%. We expect a double-digit EBIT CAGR in the next 5 years.

Such strong, stable growth deserves a 22.5x P/E, but shares have de-rated from 25x to 21.6x, and the 2019 dividend represents a 1.9% yield.

At SEK 670.6, shares could deliver a total return of 66% (18.1% annualised) by 2023 year-end, in just over 3 years. Buy.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Swedish Match.

We continue to have Buy ratings on Philip Morris (PM), Altria, and BAT. We have been Neutral on Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) since July 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWMAF, MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.