Foreword

Due to the issues/questions I raise in this article, I took the initiative to submit a draft of my article to Nano-X . I asked for their review and comments for any issues that I might have misinterpreted or failed to mention in my article. Giving full credit, I did receive a response from Nano-X. However, I deem many of their comments unresponsive to the questions at hand. I've incorporated Nano-X's comments into various sections of this article.

It is my sincere wish for Nanox to in fact have a viable and valuable product and that it will provide the claimed benefits being suggested. But to this point, they have been unable to validate any of the benefits they are proposing. A lot is riding on whether they can delivery on their promises……. I wish them well! I have no money invested on the outcome!

Background Information:

Nearly a year ago, November 2019, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NNOX) issued the following press release touting they were introducing the first commercial grade digital X-ray technology based on a proprietary silicon MEMS semiconductor technology. This is truly an amazing claim being made by Nano-X considering digital X-ray technology was created in 1987. There is an entire medical field dedicated to the use and application of digital X-rays as shown in this medical journal that reflects the latest news and events related to the topic. This is a link to the research and development of carbon as the material for used for this technology application.

November 19, 2019 01:29 PM Eastern Standard Time

NAVE ILAN, Israel--BUSINESS WIRE--Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or the “Company”), a medical imaging technology company, introduces the first commercial-grade digital X-ray technology based on a proprietary silicon MEMs semiconductor technology. This technology is introduced after 15 years of “under the radar” Japanese and Israeli development and substantial investment to overcome one of the biggest barriers to modern medical imaging. This novel digital X-ray source may enable a significant reduction in the cost of medical imaging systems, with the goal of making medical imaging more accessible and available globally. “It is a proud moment for my team and I. We have been working for years to produce a stable digital X-ray technology that we believe can literally be the basis of saving millions of lives”, said Ran Poliakine, Founder & CEO of Nanox, “our mission is to replace all legacy sources with our digital X-ray.”

Now a year later there has been no public viewing of the Nano-X system they "introduced" in 2019. And more importantly, the claim their system is the "first" such commercial-grade digital x-ray technology system poses a problem for my review. A quick review, of this type x-ray system, shows there are at least three commercial-grade systems having the same features, plus more features, already approved by the FDA and on the market.

Based on a Prototype System They Issued an IPO of Their Stock:

On August 21, 2020, Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) issued their IPO at $18.00 a share. A mere 15 days later the stock was changing hands for $66.67 a share, an increase of 3.7-fold from the initial offering price. Based on the share price on September 30th, the stock was trading for a mere $23.52 a share, a massive 65% discount from the recent $66.67 shares. Then two days (October 2nd) later the shares increased by 56.2% to $$37.44 on a trading volume of 25 million shares. The IPO was based on the issuance of 10,555,556 shares that includes the overallotment shares, so on this date 2.3 times the IPO shares exchanged hands.

Starting on August 21st , and through 30 trading days to October 2nd, why did Nano-X’s stock experience such massive moves up in price and then drop in price? I decided to check the background so that I might understand better the story behind this activity.

Embedded in their August IPO the following statements were made on Pages 1, 11 &12:

"We have developed our X-Ray source technology and a prototype of the Nanox.ARC." "We believe our X-ray source has achieved applicability, our technology has not been tested over extended periods of time and therefore no meaningful data exists regarding the durability, safety, and effectiveness of our X-ray source over extended periods." "In addition, there is no precedent for commercialization of technology like ours." "Even with a fully functional prototype , the commercial scale production and deployment of NANOX.ARC will require significant additional development, sales and marketing efforts, and we may not be able to ensure the effectiveness, accuracy, consistency and safety of the NANOX.ARC in commercial settings." "Two of our business models depend on the successful commercial application of the NANOX.CLOUD, which is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties." "In addition to Nanox.ARC, we are also developing the Nanox.Cloud, a companion cloud software designed to deliver MSaaS."

So, as late as mid-August 2020, at the time they were issuing their IPO, Nano-X admits they have no final version of their Nano-x system. Furthermore, they have not compiled any required ultimate testing data for their proposed ‘”novel” technology system for human x-rays to detect a medical condition for their patients.

On page one(1) of their prospectus, they also stated the following:

We submitted a 510-k application for a single-source version of the Nanox.ARC to an accredited Review Organization under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (the “FDA”) 510-k Third Party Review Program (the “Third Party Review Program”) in January 2020. In response to the feedback we received from the reviewer, we are conducting standard functional and safety tests to support the 510-k application and expect to submit the results from these tests in the third quarter of 2020. The timeline was delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the external labs we work with to complete these tests. We will continue to optimize and develop further features of the Nanox.ARC, and plan to submit an additional 510-k application under the Third Party Review Program with respect to the multiple-source Nanox.ARC during the fourth quarter of 2020, which, if approved, will be our commercial imaging system. We believe that neither our novel digital X-ray source nor the Nanox.CLOUD will require regulatory approval or clearance. However, to date, we have not obtained feedback from the FDA regarding our regulatory strategy.

This leaves the following reality—they only had a prototype of their Nanox-ARC system, no prototype or final version of their proposed Nanox.CLOUD software program. And then there is this admission! As of August, they have obtained no feedback from the FDA regarding their regulatory strategy. This clearly implies they have no idea what the FDA will require for what they also admit there is no precedent for commercialization of a technology like what they are proposing to FDA for approval.

In my opinion, this truly an amazing situation. Nano-x apparently has no clear understanding what the FDA will require for a system they previously submitted without the basic information that all 510-k require. This being how the submitting company’s product matches the comparator system they are being compared with. We know the January 2020 submission was denied for the lack of such basic information as how the Nano-X system matched an FDA approved medical devise. Why is Nano-x continuing to work on a new 510-k submission in the fourth quarter when they have no idea what the FDA expects from them?

They just merely state --

"The Nanox.Cloud will require regulatory approval or clearance."

Just like they must have believed in January when they didn't submit data for safety, efficacy and durability of their product when compared to an FDA approved product.

In my article I will share with my readers the information I have found in public information that has been provided by the company and other interested parties.

Nano-X commented regarding my discussion of their digital X-Ray Technology --they merely rehash that Sony had done the original development of their technology for over a decade when they decided to give up their efforts on the technology. They further stated –“Nanox acquired the underlying knowhow in 2012, retained the original development team from Sony, and spent eight more years in developing a digital X-ray source for the medical imaging industry that could be produced on a commercial scale.” They then mentioned they have a proprietary technology, that took years and substantial R&D investment to bring it to maturity. They further stated their technology is well protected by patents that have been granted to Nanox. This only confirms my points made in my article—they are proposing to get FDA approval by claiming their product is merely comparable as x-ray systems already approved by the FDA. As for their product being brought to maturity, once again I might point out they admit they are still working on major components of their system, thus, precluding their claim it has been brought to maturity. As for their claim about a substantial R&D investment---as compared to what metric or standard of what substantial means was not explained! Looking at their historical financial records, what is shared about their R&D expenditures doesn’t meet my standard for what “substantial” means.

Why the Wide Swings in the Stock Price?

After the IPO the first catalyst events that created the 65% drop in the share prices obviously was generated by negative articles from two of the better known short-side players in the stock market – Muddy Waters and Citron Research. There is one other entity that issues reports about story stocks and that is Nanalyze, where they also have reservations about Nano-X’s story being shared with investors.

The culminating effort from these negative articles is that nearly 20 law firms have instigated class action lawsuits against Nano-X. As examples I am providing the name and links for two of these firms so my readers can understand the overriding issues these firms are citing in their lawsuits: (1) Bronstein, Gerwitz & Grossman (2)) Glancy Prongay & Murray

There are many factors a law firm must consider before filing class action lawsuits. A law firm must think such a lawsuit has merit for them since any monetary benefit would be based on winning their case in direct negotiation/arbitration, or in a positive court decision for their plaintiff clients. Normally it will take many years for such cases to be adjudicated in a court of law. Another consideration they must surely know about is that Nano-X is an Israeli domiciled entity and any judicial resolution will happen in an Israeli court.

The overall complaints from these class action firms revolved around false and misleading statements by Nano-X: (1) Nano-X commercial agreements and customers were fabricated (2) Nano-X statements regarding its “novel” Nano-X System were misleading as they never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors machines (3) Nano-X’s submission to the FDA admitted the Nano-X was not original (4) Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

These complaints are strictly the opinion of these respective law firms and are not necessarily my opinion of the complaints.

Nano-X doesn't appear to have commented publicly regarding the Massive Number of Lawsuits. Instead, they made this press release.

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, is pleased to announce today that it will demonstrate its novel technology (Nanox.SOURCE) and medical imaging system (Nanox.ARC) at RSNA 2020, which is being held November 29-December 5 in Chicago. The demonstration will include a technology section elaborating on Nanox’s first commercial-grade digital x-ray source followed by a live demonstration of the Nanox.ARC in a range of 2D and 3D medical imaging procedures. The demonstration will be led by Mr. Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nanox, and will be live streamed globally. It will include a professional radiology Q&A session followed by lectures and presentations of clinical applications of the Nanox.ARC medical imaging system by well-known radiologists and Company distribution partners. Mr. Poliakine stated: “We are pleased to invite everyone to witness first-hand our technology and the Nanox.ARC at the RSNA. We have an ambitious goal of making medical imaging widely available on a global basis to promote preventive healthcare through early detection. Two-thirds of the world’s population currently have no access to medical imaging, and we aim to improve this statistic. We look forward to this demonstration which will allow people to see the depth and validity of our technology. Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all”.

If Nano-X is seeking collaborations with leading world-wide healthcare organizations, I find the caliber of their current partnership distributors are lacking the expertise the major world-wide marketers are using to distribute their x-ray systems. More on this issue later in the article.

Nano-X did provide comments to me regarding partnership concerns:

“Our Company has provided, on a full disclosure basis, a few case studies on 4 of 9 Medical Screening as a Service (MSaaS) agreements we signed so far.”

(And they attached copies of these providers, which are the same providers my articles cite, but where no physical address or financial status is given for these companies. Basically, leaving the issue for what they might bring to a partnership, for delivering a complex x-ray system for human application, still an unknown.

By reviewing the highly respected RSNA organizations website related to the upcoming Chicago conference one can note the demonstration has been slotted for Wednesday, December 2nd, from 5:00 to 5:30. This last session of the day is limited to thirty minutes for attendees witnessing the proposed demonstration of TWO products created by Nano-X Imaging.

Having personally been involved in organizing conference product presentations, I learned several components that are necessary for getting the desired audience: (1) Never seek a time slot that is late in the conference—Nano-X will be presenting on the 5th day of the conference. Many of the medical professionals will not allocate their time and will have returned home to their medical practice. At 5:00 p.m., the hospitality suites sponsored by the major players in the x-ray industry—GE(GE), LG Electronics(LGLD.IL), Philips (PHG), Samsung (SSUN.F), Siemens(OTCPK:SIEGY) and Carestream, will be “open and pouring.” Add in the fact these same major players will have arranged dinner plans, they will be sharing their product to the top radiologist from around the world where they will have hours to present. FYI—bad time slots to promote a product, by an unknown company, where they have 30 minutes to demonstrate two products like x-ray imaging products, this might be a bad investment in money and time. Then there is the issue related to the actual number of radiologists who will venture to Chicago where the Covid-19 virus is running rampant.

Nano-X commented regarding the conference appearance and scheduling. As it relates to the unveiling of their system at RSNA, they responded by stating the conference was going to be a virtual meeting only and therefore no attendees in person at the conference. By pointing out this reality of it being a virtual meeting only, this adds to the issue of why introduce their system to such a small audience? By virtue of the time slot being based on Central Standard Time this means there is a seven (7) hour time difference from Israel where I assume they will be presenting and demonstrating their system. This time difference only growing when you apply it further to more eastern nations.

Nano-X Novel Technology Approach:

In Nano-X’s IPO prospectus and other recent public presentations they point out their “novel” imaging system will be built around a silicon based low voltage nanoscale “cold cathode” tubes that will allow their system operating with less energy and the related cost associated with legacy x-ray systems.

As for Nano-X’s claim about their new “novel” solution based on silicon tubes and lower pricing for their system, an internet search can provide a large volume of articles and validated research reports that might conflict with their claiming they have a “novel and low cost” solution based on a new x-ray system. Especially when their competitors have systems validated with FDA approvals and already in the market for adoption and usage.

For starters we should begin with the usage of silicon tubes in the Nano-X system. For example–“Silicon is Reaching Its Limits, Up Next Carbon Nanotubes”. As for the claim about their novel system utilizing “cold cathodes”, thus lowering the cost of their Nano-X Imaging System, how novel is this system?

Competitor Example #1:

For answers to these questions we can look at Meidensha Corporation, a Japanese corporation with more than 120 years in operations and supported by more than 9,500 worldwide employees. With the above link one can see the massive number of products and systems they have created with most of them related to supplying energy sources. But the most relevant system can be seen in this May 2019 press release concerning their upcoming launch of their “novel” cold-cathode X-ray tube using carbon nanostructures for downsizing x-ray inspection systems.

2019-05-28

"Meidensha Corporation (Meiden) will start selling a cold-cathode X-ray tube using carbon nanostructures,an X-ray generating component that will make inspection difficulties in the production process previously prevented cold-cathode X-ray tube using carbon nanostructures from being put on the market. To complete the new product, Meiden applied vacuum technology (variable mechanism for vacuum capacitors and Vacuum sealing method uses specialized high vacuum ovens) nurtured during its development and production of vacuum capacitors for manufacturing semiconductors. The applied technology has been patented.”

Meiden competes in the industrial market with their new cold-cathode x-ray tube, not in the human body x-ray market. My point is that Meiden has developed an x-ray system that utilizes, based on the latest scientific research, making x-rays with a small size, carbon-based technology that eliminates much of the heat generated in legacy x-ray systems.

Source from Meidensha Website –Photos of Cold-Cathode X-Ray Tube Using Carbon Nanostructures

Competitor Example #2:

Micro-X Ltd(MX1.AX)

Real Pictures of Finish Product, Demonstration of the Product Being Use on Humans, and Micro-X Manufacturing Facility

On June 11, 2020, Micro-X Ltd, an Australia based company submitted a 510-k to the FDA seeking approval of their novel product for use in the health care space. Four weeks later, July 20, 2020 Micro-X received approval of their product. Micro-X is already receiving orders for their product with the first purchase coming through the World Health Organization (WHO). The product is being used in 14 countries with many of them located in the Pacific Ocean island countries.

As stated by Micro-X:

"Micro-X, the only company to have commercialized carbon nanotube emitter technology (CNT) in x-ray imaging, now has 2 launched products and has proven the technology with units operating in 14 countries around the world. This history of successful commercialization places Micro-X in a strong position to develop, manufacture and bring this revolutionary new product to market.”

Micro-X has FDA approval for their system, a large staff of engineers, their own manufacturing facility, and a marketing staff to support the ongoing marketing effort based on a world-wide plan in place. Nano-X has a total employee base of about 27, with three of them being engineers. Micro-X has a Research/Engineers staff of 17 individuals and a production staff of 7 staff members. Micro-X has a research facility that is fully staffed and equipped with the necessary research equipment. They have a full manufacturing facility for producing their products. Nano-X has a minuscule staff, and all their manufacturing is outsourced. Most notable is that Micro-X’s staff were able to successfully create and submit their 510-k application and receive FDA approval within in four weeks. Nano-X submitted a 510-k to the FDA in January 2020 and summarily got a denial notification (Page 12-Stock Registration) from the FDA with Nano-X stating they would be resubmitting a 510-k in the fourth quarter. On September 3rd, 2020, Nano-X submitted a Form6-k to the FDA indicating they were filing a response to the deficiencies found back in January. I can find no official public announcement for what Nano-X claimed in their original 510-k nor this latest Form6-k, However, only a mere two weeks before (August) they indicated in their IPO prospectus they were still working with a prototype system. Therefore, it is my opinion they could not have collected any validating data related to safety, quality of the x-ray images, or durability of a finished product. Plus, it should be noted that Micro-X got an approval from the FDA in four (4) weeks, and it has been two months since Nano-X's filing --and still no approval.

Micro-X has a finished product and is currently booking sales of the product. I find it unlikely that countries will discard their Micro-X systems and purchase the Nano-X system. A system that is not employing the latest research and benefits being sought by radiologist and their patients? In my opinion, a silicon nanotube is dated methodology when carbon-based nanotubes are now available and approved by the FDA?

Nano-X responded on these concerns:

"Your comments about the Nanox engineering team and manufacturing team are groundless. We have one of the best execution teams in the industry with the people with proven track record in multinational, multi-billion operations in healthcare, engineering and delivery and logistics ---”.

And what has this best execution team in the industry, with their proven track record, created for Nanox in eight years? Let me remind my readers, the companies I cite in my article already have FDA approval for their system and it did not take them two decades and counting to achieve this distinction.

Competitor Example #3:

From the major players in the x-ray system market there is Carestream, a US based corporation with their new system already on the market. Their product is the DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile x-ray system that utilizes carbon Nano tube (CNT) technology. This system offers a downsized system for mobility, flexibility and low cost to radiologist and their patients. Just one more manufacturer using a carbon tube where Nano-X is using the outdated silicon-based tubes.

Source: Carestream DRX-REVOLUTION NANO MOBILE X-RAY SYSTEM

Carestream's partner in developing the DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile x-ray system that is already on the market in the US---Micro-X. Ltd.

Regarding CNT, Nano-X responded to me:

“CNT, as a cold cathode technology, was found to be lacking in both its power as well its lifetime."

As of October, 2020, NANOX admits they have collected no scientific data that proves any of the attributes they are making about their system. I suggest that this issue will be addressed before the FDA gives approval to any company seeking FDA approval.

Nano-X also responded to me that information in my report on the competing systems seems erroneous -- (A) Meiden is for industrial applications and not medical ( My article states and I link to Meiden’s website that confirms they market to industrial companies. My point of citing Meiden is to prove such x-ray systems are already approved by the FDA and are available for end-user purchase. (B) Micro-X is a tiny Australian company whose stock price has been very weak…The company has consistently lost money in the last 4 years with cumulative losses of over $35 MM.” (They do not mention or deny the fact that Micro-X has an FDA approved x-ray technology system being sold and adopted in 14 countries. They merely question the financial stability of Micro-X, but at the same time they do not recognize their own financial woes, at least through 2019 filings. (C) None of these companies have the marketing model that will be used by Nanox,(Okay! But the companies I cite have an FDA approval for their system and Nanox does not have such approval. So, which is more important currently?)

NANO-X Imaging Status

They have a host of distributors lined up to market their product. One of the companies being Golden Vine. I can find no physical address, internet address or any name for contacting Golden Vine given in their joint press release announcing their partnership. Another of their distributors is Gateway Group Ltd. A perusal of their products indicates they have distributed in the past hair care products, health foods, and nutrition bars. There is no indication they have ever distributed medical equipment, such as x-ray systems.

But the more interesting partnership deal is with SPI Medical located in Mexico City. Once again, attempting to find an internet address for this company I could not find an address or physical location for the company. But when you look at the press release issued announcing this partnership one finds the following quote –

About SPI Medical:

But in another part of this press release one can read the following—

"SPI Medical, S. A. P. I. de C. V., formerly Spite Medical S.A. de C.V., is a distributor of specialty pharma products and medical devices in Mexico. The company has previously served as distribution partner for medical imaging equipment from Philips, GE, Siemens, Planmed and Toshiba, as well as a distributor of specialty drugs for Merck, Abbott, Bayer, Eli Lilly, PISA and others”

I think it's concerning that the two list of companies don't match up as being the same companies for their partnerships, and it would be helpful to have clarity on why. The other question is the fact that SPI Medical states they previously were associated with the likes of Philips, GE, Siemens and their imaging equipment? As an investor, if a company wishes to promote their relationship to any other companies, I personally prefer the claim being used is “currently associated” rather than “previously associated.”

Conclusion:

I am not short Nano-X’s stock, nor do I plan on shorting their stock. For those who have read other articles I have published on Seeking Alpha, you should have noted my thinking on shorting a given stock. Shorting requires one having a margin account and that makes a bad combination for shorting and exposing yourself to manipulation by the knowledgeable investors who understand how shorting works—sort of like understanding in a football game there are three possibilities for throwing a pass and what can happen—and two of them are bad for the team throwing the pass.

It is my opinion that investors would benefit from Nano-X concentrating on fully developing their "novel" product into more than a prototype. Concentrate on performing validating testing that proves the merits of the safety, efficacy, durability and what makes their product better than the legacy x-ray systems. Discontinue making claims based on what one thinks "will/might" work and provide validated and proven benefits that radiologist and their patients are seeking would be a better approach generating revenues for Nano-X.

By concentrating on what they must eventually provide the FDA for them approving their 510-k submission, it might help their cause. With the rejection from the first submission to FDA, the lack of required data opens the possibility the FDA could put Nano-X under more scrutiny for the claims being made about their product.

It would be foolish for me or anyone not wanting a medical product or procedure being approved for use by the FDA. I wish Nano-X the best in their efforts to validate the merits of their x-ray system. I have no vested interest in how the stock might perform in the future. And finally, note that for the issues I have pointed out, they are based on and supported with direct links that are relevant to the subject company.

With the funds received from the recent IPO, they indicate they have enough funding for the next year. It will be interesting to see their initial SEC filing based on the recently concluded quarter. Seeing the amounts and where their cash is going should give investors valuable information.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

PS: When I started my research on Nano-X, the stock was trading above $40.00 a share!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.