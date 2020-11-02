Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) has been on my watchlist for a number of months due to the precipitous decline in the share price and its "trophy" assets' status.

It is now reaching my "buy zone" due to a low valuation and a wider margin of safety.

Commercial office real estate, in some ways, has been "ground zero" in the current crisis. Not only is it impacted by the general economic malaise and health & safety concerns on returning to the office, but it is also a casualty of the "work-remotely" secular trend. COVID19 has clearly been the great accelerator for this trend as well.

It is clear that the commercial office market in NYC is extremely challenged. At the moment, efficient price discovery is not really happening. The bid and offer spread is extremely wide and equilibrium prices are not readily ascertainable. The price action is likely to be very asset-specific taking into account contractual cashflow secured by credit-worthy tenants and much more differentiated by other attributes such as location, the modernity of fixtures, proximity to mass transport, operational costs, etc.

The situation is further exacerbated by pre-COVID19 oversupply and large in-construction pipeline coming into the NYC market in the next 5 years. Make no mistake about it, there is an absolute office glut in the market that will take the best part of a decade (if not more) to work through.

The situation is made even worse by increased supply arising from sub-leasing activities as corporates tightening their wallets seek to generate real-estate savings. Sub-leasing is often quite toxic as asking prices are typically lower than prices set by landlords directly.

Finally, forced selling of commercial office real estate has not yet taken place on a wholesale basis. This is partly due to COVID19-related forbearance granted by financial institutions. When, and if, forced selling begins to play out, further downward pricing pressures are expected.

As noted above, these trends in the context of an over-supplied market, suggest that the (price) pendulum will probably swing much wider than currently anticipated by many punters.

For ESRT, this will likely manifest in higher vacancy rates, lower rental rates and substantially lower Net Asset Value over time. Notably, ESRT properties are mainly located in Manhattan as well greater NY area - so there is going to be a little benefit derived from geographical diversification.

Additional points by the bears

Sentiments relating to the Big Apple are currently extremely negative.

Many punters on Seeking Alpha are predicting the secular decline of New York alluding to its "deserted and crime-ridden streets" in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic. Some have even brought up (in jest, I hope) the classic 1982 movie "escape from New York" as somewhat of a forward-looking projection!

I do not subscribe to the "secular decline of NYC" narrative. I believe it will remain the financial and cultural capital of the world and a very attractive tourism destination. I also don't think Wall Street is going anywhere, anytime soon.

I believe that NYC, as achieved multiple times in its recent past, will reinvent itself and come out even stronger than before.

The Observatory

One of the most interesting assets held by this REIT is the Empire State Building Observatory. It is one of the most notable tourist attractions in NYC (no.4 of 10 top things to do on Tripadvisor).

It is also a huge cash generator with ~USD130m revenue per annum and growing at 9 percent CAGR. Clearly, it has been severely impacted by the pandemic on a near-term basis but as opposed to the office real-estate market, it is expected to recover much quicker and largely retain its intrinsic value (provided tourism returns to pre-COVID numbers in the medium term).

With ~USD25-35m of operating expenses and $100 million of EBITDA, depending on how you choose to value such an asset, it is getting pretty close to being worth as much as the whole market cap of the shares. In other words, buy the observatory and get "most" of the other real-estate for free!

As noted, the Observatory is not correlated to the demand/supply dynamics of the office real-estate market - rather to inter-state and international tourism.

Misallocation of capital: buying back shares too early

Management clearly underestimated the impact of this crisis and have bought back shares at much higher prices ($132.9 million at a weighted average price of $8,33 per share). This seems to be quite a poor decision in allocating capital.

However, it appears that management has begun to realize the prematurity of their actions and "only" bought $18.4 million worth in the third quarter. The reduction of the pace in buybacks was explained by management in the third-quarter earnings call:

And we just don’t see a really quick snapback in the economy for New York in our business conditions. That’s part of the reason for our pace..........We do not want to be in a position where we are forced to sell assets when it doesn’t make sense. So taking all those elements into consideration, we will continue with the buyback activity, but it will be at a prudent and measured pace.

It appears that management has now fully internalized that this is probably a long-drawn, multi-year trajectory as opposed to expecting a quick snapback once the pandemic is in the rearview mirror. And it pays off to be judicious with its capital allocation decisions.

Otherwise, the financial metrics are flashing green as of the third quarter:

Final thoughts

My reading of the tea leaves is that this is going to be a long and protracted crisis affecting the NYC commercial office market that will take the best part of a decade to work through. The price declines are going to be monumental (probably as much as 25-30 percent decline on average). But it is more about demand and supply dynamics that are exacerbated by the secular trend of working remotely as opposed to a NYC secular decline narrative. NYC, no doubt, should still remain the cultural and financial capital of the world.

I also believe that the Observatory is a unique asset whose value is largely in-tact. There will be huge pent-up demand once this pandemic subsides and tourism will resume in full force.

So given the above - why am I moderately bullish?

There are no bad assets, just bad prices.

The market is a discounting mechanism factoring in most of the bad outcomes quite rapidly and not necessarily contemplating the upside. The shares have fallen now to my "buy zone". The margin of safety in my mind comprises of three factors:

1) contractual cashflows with quality tenants;

2) strength and flexibility of the balance sheet. There are no debt maturities until 2024 and ESRT survival is not in question; and

3) The value of the Observatory is not correlated to the real estate market and is worth close to the market cap of the stock.

I am cognizant that the price pendulum may swing down further. As such, I intend to buy using dollar-cost averaging and utilize options to further reduce my entry point.

One more thing

I essentially write for Seeking Alpha to stress-test my investment thesis. I would be very grateful if you participate in the "comments" discussion and provide your views (whether contrarian or otherwise).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.